user icon
icon

link-icon
2019/20 pre-season testing in numbers

2019/20 pre-season testing in numbers

  • Published on 19 Oct 2019 09:21
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

With the sixth season of Formula E kicking off in December, pre-season testing for the year ahead concluded on Friday in Valencia.

Maximilian Guenther set the fastest time of the test for BMW, however it was a close affair, with just mere tenths separating the fastest laps throughout the three days of running.

Below you can see the top ten lap times that were set across the three days of testing. 
 

Driver Time Team Day
Maximilian Guenther 1:15.087 BMW i Andretti Motorsport Day 3
Pascal Wehrlein 1:15.190 Mahindra Racing Day 3
Nico Mueller 1:15.198 GEOX Dragon Day 3
Antonio Felix da Costa 1:15 293 DS Techeetah Day 3
Mitch Evans 1:15.306 Panasonic Jaguar Racing Day 3
Sebastien Buemi 1:15.328 Nissan e.dams Day 3
Alexander Sims 1:15.359 BMW i Andretti Motorsport Day 3
Robin Frijns 1:15.377 Envision Virgin Racing Day 2
Maximilian Guenther 1:15.434 BMW i Andretti Motorsport Day 2
Alexander Sims 1:15.437 BMW i Andretti Motorsport Day 2

 

BMW also topped the lap count chart, racking up 55 more laps than second-placed DS Techeetah. 

NIO set the fewest laps of all 12 teams. Below, you can see the table for the number of laps each team set across the three days. 
 

Team Laps
BMW i Andretti Motorsport 401
DS Techeetah 346
GEOX Dragon 345
Panasonic Jaguar Racing 334
Envision Virgin Racing 319
Mahindra Racing 303
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 303
Nissan e.dams 298
Venturi Racing 297
TAG Heuer Porsche 273
Mercedes-Benz EQ 259
NIO 333 FE Team 241
Photos Formula E 2019/20 pre-season testing

Replies (0)

Login to reply
SM1
SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
433
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
77
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar