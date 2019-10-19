2019/20 pre-season testing in numbers

With the sixth season of Formula E kicking off in December, pre-season testing for the year ahead concluded on Friday in Valencia.
Maximilian Guenther set the fastest time of the test for BMW, however it was a close affair, with just mere tenths separating the fastest laps throughout the three days of running.
Below you can see the top ten lap times that were set across the three days of testing.
|Driver
|Time
|Team
|Day
|Maximilian Guenther
|1:15.087
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|Day 3
|Pascal Wehrlein
|1:15.190
|Mahindra Racing
|Day 3
|Nico Mueller
|1:15.198
|GEOX Dragon
|Day 3
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|1:15 293
|DS Techeetah
|Day 3
|Mitch Evans
|1:15.306
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|Day 3
|Sebastien Buemi
|1:15.328
|Nissan e.dams
|Day 3
|Alexander Sims
|1:15.359
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|Day 3
|Robin Frijns
|1:15.377
|Envision Virgin Racing
|Day 2
|Maximilian Guenther
|1:15.434
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|Day 2
|Alexander Sims
|1:15.437
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|Day 2
BMW also topped the lap count chart, racking up 55 more laps than second-placed DS Techeetah.
NIO set the fewest laps of all 12 teams. Below, you can see the table for the number of laps each team set across the three days.
|Team
|Laps
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|401
|DS Techeetah
|346
|GEOX Dragon
|345
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|334
|Envision Virgin Racing
|319
|Mahindra Racing
|303
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|303
|Nissan e.dams
|298
|Venturi Racing
|297
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|273
|Mercedes-Benz EQ
|259
|NIO 333 FE Team
|241
Local time
03:00 - 04:30
05:00 - 06:00
07:10 - 09:10
07:00 - 08:30
08:00 - 09:00
Local time
03:00 - 04:30
07:00 - 08:30
05:00 - 06:00
08:00 - 09:00
07:10 - 09:10
07:10 - 09:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
