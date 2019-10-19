2019/20 pre-season testing in numbers

With the sixth season of Formula E kicking off in December, pre-season testing for the year ahead concluded on Friday in Valencia.

Maximilian Guenther set the fastest time of the test for BMW, however it was a close affair, with just mere tenths separating the fastest laps throughout the three days of running.

Below you can see the top ten lap times that were set across the three days of testing.



Driver Time Team Day Maximilian Guenther 1:15.087 BMW i Andretti Motorsport Day 3 Pascal Wehrlein 1:15.190 Mahindra Racing Day 3 Nico Mueller 1:15.198 GEOX Dragon Day 3 Antonio Felix da Costa 1:15 293 DS Techeetah Day 3 Mitch Evans 1:15.306 Panasonic Jaguar Racing Day 3 Sebastien Buemi 1:15.328 Nissan e.dams Day 3 Alexander Sims 1:15.359 BMW i Andretti Motorsport Day 3 Robin Frijns 1:15.377 Envision Virgin Racing Day 2 Maximilian Guenther 1:15.434 BMW i Andretti Motorsport Day 2 Alexander Sims 1:15.437 BMW i Andretti Motorsport Day 2

BMW also topped the lap count chart, racking up 55 more laps than second-placed DS Techeetah.

NIO set the fewest laps of all 12 teams. Below, you can see the table for the number of laps each team set across the three days.

