Formula ENews

Audi has launched its car that will compete in the 2019/20 Formula E championship, naming it the Audi e-tron FE06. The German outfit ended fifth season of Formula E second...
Nissan e.dams has announced that it has retained its season five driver line-up of Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland for the 2019/20 campaign. Rowland joined the team after it...
Porsche has officially unveiled the car that it will race with during the 2019/20 Formula E season, its first in the all-electric series. The launch took place during a unique ...
TAG Heuer has been named as the title sponsor and timing partner of the Porsche Formula E team in a multi-year deal. The sixth season of the all-electric championship kick...
Porsche has announced its unique way of launching its first-ever Formula E car next week. The 2019/20 season challenger by the German manufacturer will be unveiled on Wednesday...
Mercedes has announced that it will officially present its first Formula E car on September 11th next month. The German manufacturer will enter under its own name for the sixth...
Brendon Hartley has picked up a full-time drive in the Formula E championship with Geox Dragon Racing, the team has confirmed. Hartley, a two-time World Endurance Champion, is ...
Esteban Gutierrez will get back behind the wheel of a Formula E car later this week, as he carries out tests for Mercedes. Gutierrez has been part of the Mercedes team this yea...
Audi team boss Allan McNish says that he is proud of his team despite the championship loss it suffered at the season finale in New York. In the teams' championship, Audi l...
Andre Lotterer has left DS Techeetah and will join Porsche for season six of Formula E. Lotterer joined the team in 2017 and has helped it win two consecutive teams&rsquo...
Robin Frijns has won the final race of the 2018/19 Formula E season as Jean-Eric Vergne becomes the first ever double FE champion. Vergne was the strong favourite coming into t...
Alexander Sims has taken pole position for the final race of the 2018/19 Formula E season as Sebastien Buemi was eliminated from championship contention. Buemi made ...
Sebastian Buemi has won the penultimate race of the 2018/19 Formula E season, as Jen Eric Vergne was made wait for the championship. Vergne was forced to put in a recovery driv...
Sebastian Buemi has taken pole position for the opening race of the season finale in New York, as he beat Pascal Wehrlein to the top spot. The race gets underway later today, w...
Oliver Rowland ended the second practice session on Saturday on top of the timesheets as the focus shifts to qualifying for the first race of the weekend later today. The Brito...
Alexander Sims has topped the opening practice session of the New York weekend, the final event in the 2018/19 Formula E season. The BMW driver narrowly edged out Sebastien Bue...
Audi has confirmed that Daniel Abt will remain a part of its line-up for the sixth season of Formula E, which kicks of later this year. Abt's new deal has been confirmed on...
Formula E has confirmed the layout of next season's circuit that will host the first Seoul ePrix in South Korea. The track is 2.8km in length and features 19 corners, inclu...
Mercedes has completed a two-day test at the Varano circuit ahead of its full switch to Formula E next year. Both Stoffel Vandoorne and Gary Paffett were present at the te...
There was a list of drivers to receive post-race penalties after yesterday's dramatic Swiss ePrix in Bern. Techeetah's Andre Lotterer was handed a post-race drive-throu...
Jean-Eric Vergne took the win in Bern this afternoon for Techeetah to extend his championship ahead of Jaguar's Mitch Evans. The Nissan of Sebastien Buemi rounded ...
Jean-Eric Vergne took pole position for the 2019 Swiss ePrix, beating Mitch Evans by over three-tenths to take the top spot. Vergne's time read a 1:18.183, as he eased into...
Pascal Wehrllein finished free practice two on top this morning in Bern, with Andre Lotterer just 0.078 behind in second place. Wehrlein managed a fastest lap of 1:18.118&n...
Jean-Eric Vergne ended the opening practice session in Bern ahead of teammate Andre Lotterer, as Techeetah took top honours in the session. Vergne set a quickest time of 1:19.28...
The FIA has confirmed that 14 races will make up the 2019/20 championship with a double-header opener and finale, the latter of which will take place in a return to London. &nb...
Antonio Felix da Costa says that he must adopt a "balls-out" approach in order to win this year's Formula E championship. With three races left to run this ...
Audi's Lucas Di Grassi took the chequered flag in convincing fashion this afternoon to take victory in Berlin, his second win of the season. Di Grassi managed a ...
Sebastien Buemi has taken pole position for this afternoon's Berlin ePrix, beating Stoffel Vandoorne to the pole by 0.0398 setting a fastest time of...
Techeetah's Andre Lotterer managed to top the timesheets in Berlin this afternoon with a time of 1:07.401. Venturi's Edoardo Mortara was second fastest, with a gap ...
Mitch Evans has ended the first practice session of the Formula E weekend in Berlin on top of the timesheets. Evans, who has one race victory to his name so far this season, se...
Jean-Eric Vergne has become the first driver to win twice in the 2018/19 Formula E season, as he took the chequered flag in Monaco. The Techeetah driver started from pole posit...
Jean-Eric Vergne has taken his first pole position of the 2018/19 season, as he was awarded the spot following a grid penalty for Oliver Rowland. Rowland was the fastest driver...
Virgin's Robin Frijns clinched the victory at this evenings' exceptionally crazy Formula E race in Paris. The Dutch driver finished ahead of second place...
Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein has lost pole position ahead of this evening's Formula E race in Paris. It is also understood that teammate Jerome D'Ambrosio has a...
Mahindra's Pascal Wehrlein will start the Paris ePrix from pole position after getting into Super Pole and taking the top spot in qualifying. Nissan e.Dams' Oliver Rowla...
The Jaguar of Mitch Evans was top of the times after this morning's second practice session in Paris with a time of 1:00.226. Oliver Rowland was close behind ...
It was the DS Techeetah of Andre Lotterer that topped the timesheets at this morning's opening practice session in Paris with a time of 1.10.667. He was 0.233s ahead of seco...
Former Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley says that he would be "definitely interested" in having a role in the Porsche Formula E programme going forward. Porsche will...
Mitch Evans and Jaguar took their first win in the ABB Formula E championship in Rome, as he held off Andre Lotterer in the final laps of the race. Lotterer, who started from p...
Andre Lotterer took his first pole position in the Formula E series in Rome, despite making a major mistake on his final lap during Super Pole. Lotterer went deep as he went de...
Jaguar has announced that it has parted ways with Nelson Piquet Jr, and has confirmed Alex Lynn will stand in as his replacement for the rest of the season. Lynn has one full s...
Sebastian Buemi has been hit with a 10-second time penalty after the Sanya ePrix for causing a collision. The Swiss driver hit the rear of Robin Frijns late on in the race, who...
Jean-Eric Vergne has won the Sanya ePrix, but escaped a penalty for not respecting safety car procedure. Last time out in Hong Kong, the race was decided post-chequered flag as...
Oliver Rowland believes it wouldn't make sense for him to find a role in Formula 1 after landing a full-time seat in the ABB Formula E Championship. Rowland was brought in ...
Stoffel Vandoorne has revealed that a phone call from Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff set his Formula E deal into motion. Vandoorne has joined HWA for the 2019/20 season after being...
Stoffel Vandoorne will compete in the fifth season of Formula E after signing a deal with HWA AG, a Mercedes-backed entry. It will be the German manufacturers first season in th...
Reigning Formula E champion Lucas Di Grassi has described the new Formula E car as "a huge step forward" after the first test he had at the Monteblanco circuit in...
Audi's Daniel Abt took victory at an action-packed Mexico City e-Prix. The German driver sealed victory at the pit stop round, jumping NIO driver Oliver ...
Mahindra driver Felix Rosenqvist took his second pole of the 2017/18 Formula E season with a storming 3rd sector in his super pole shootout lap. It had looked lost for the ...
Lucas Di Grassi continued his good form from FP1 with an impressive 1.01.2013 to top the time sheets in the second practice session in Mexico City. Felix Rosenqvist (1.01.4...
Audi Sport Team driver Lucas Di Grassi comfortably topped the time sheets in FP1 this morning, as the Formula E championship resumed at a dusty Mexico City circuit. Grip wa...
Lucas di Grassi is set for the second consecutive ten-place grid drop ahead of this weekend's Mexico City E-Prix. The Brazilian driver was forced to take the first ten-place...
Spanish racer Carmen Jorda has confirmed on social media that she will be testing in Formula E for the first time this weekend in Mexico. The former Lotus and Renault ...
Panasonic Jaguar racing driver Mitch Evans ensured Formula E took the Brit Awards by storm in London last night. The racing series teamed up with after-party sponsors Tempus in ...
Felix Rosenqvist believes that success in Formula E could land him a drive in Formula 1 in the future. The Swede currently sits second in the championship standings after three ...
Formula E has officially launched the car that will compete in the 2018/19 season and beyond. Major changes have been introduced to the car, with one of the main features being ...
Formula E's second generation design of car is set to be revealed on Tuesday, after Formula E released a teaser image earlier today. The new car will replace the car cu...
Formula E has struck a deal with global technology company ABB, as it becomes the electric racing series' official title sponsor. The deal means that the series will no...
Felipe Massa says that he is in no rush to take part in the Formula E championship, admitting he will take his time before making the move. The Brazilian retired from Formula 1 ...
Formula E has been slammed as a "financial fiasco" by withdrawing race host Montreal. The Canadian city was scheduled to host the season finale next July, but mayor Va...
Tom Blomqvist has been confirmed by Andretti to race at next month's Marrakesh ePrix. The Morrocan capital will host the second round of the 2017/18 Formula E season, which ...
The first two rounds of the 2017/18 Formula E championship took place this weekend with drama unfolding throughout the two days of action. On the first day of running on Sa...
With the fourth season of Formula E season fast approaching, NIO FE team has announced that Ma Qing Hua has joined as its official reserve driver. The Chinese racer compete...
Nico Prost has said he is not taking the success of his team for granted heading into season four. Renault e.dams have been one of the success stories of Formula E, proving to b...
Jaguar have confirmed that Nelson Piquet Jr. will join the team next season and will join current driver Mitch Evans. Piquet was crowned the first ever champion of the series ba...
Mahindra Racing has announced that they will be retaining their driver lineup of Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld for the coming Formula E season. The two drivers were respons...
Alex Lynn has been confirmed as the full time driver for DS Virgin Racing for next years Formula E season. The Brit was the teams reserve driver last season, standing in for the...
Formula E's organisers have confirmed all of the teams and rule tweaks ahead of the new season. The season will begin at the Hong Kong central Harbourfront circuit with a do...
Reigning Formula 1 world champion, Nico Rosberg has proclaimed that all-electric series, Formula E is the future of motor racing. The series, which recently finished its third s...
Porsche has expressed its belief that Formula E is not a passing fad, and is a motorsport that will has a very exciting future. This comes after Porsche's announcement that ...
