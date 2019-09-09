Sep 8Album
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has said he was happy with out Sunday's race played out, despite a back of the grid start thar eventually saw him finishing in seventh place...
Lance Stroll believes that the ten-second stop-go penalty that Sebastian Vettel was given was unfair, as it was a heavier penalty than he was given. Vettel was awarded the pena...
Both Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez have been handed grid penalties for the Italian Grand Prix after the duo had problems on Saturday. Raikkonen was already set for a five-pla...
All three drivers that were called to the stewards in relation to the Q3 incident at Monza have escaped from the steward's room penalty free. Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulke...
Racing Point will bring its final upgrade to its new aerodynamic package at Singapore before it swaps focus onto its 2020 car, according to team principal Otmar Szafnauer. The ...
Racing Point has plans to move into its new factory in the break of the 2021 season as it continues to expand its position in Formula 1. The Silverstone-based outfit confirmed ...
Sergio Perez is set to revert back to a spec 2 engine for the remainder of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Perez received the upgrade from Mercedes at the Circuit Spa-Fra...
Sergio Perez has signed a new multi-year deal with Racing Point, securing his long-term future at the team. The Mexican driver joined the Silverstone-based team in 2014 followi...
Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz are set to take grid penalties for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, joining four others who have already had their penalties confirmed. Stro...
Sergio Perez is hopeful that his plans for the 2020 season will be announced soon, as he is expected to stay at Racing Point. The Mexican driver has been at the Silverstone-bas...
Sergio Perez says he is hoping for another chance to fight at the front of the grid, 12 months on from his lap one battle for the lead at Spa-Francorchamps. On the opening lap ...
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer believes that the team can still secure fourth place in the 2019 constructors championship, despite a poor first half of the season. ...
Lance Stroll is confident that the Racing Point team can continue the strong development of its car that it has done in previous years, when it was known as Force India. This y...
Racing Point must prioritise improving on its current position in Formula 1, while keeping the future goals in the back of its mind, according to its driver Lance Stroll. The S...
Sergio Perez has admitted surprise over Lance Stroll's race pace this season, in what is their first as teammates at Racing Point. Stroll has four top-ten finishes to Perez...
Sergio Perez believes that Formula 1 should aim to have a sport capable of producing a competitive season like the 2012 championship. Eight drivers from five teams all stood on...
Racing Point is set to retain its current line-up for the 2020 season, with team principal Otmar Szafnauer confirming it has no intention to alter it. Sergio Perez has been par...
Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Hungarian Grand Prix after impeding Lance Stroll during qualifying. Stroll failed to make it past the firs...
Racing Point drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez are confident that they can continue the team's improved form from Germany this weekend in Austria, despite the limited ru...
Racing Point team principal Omar Szafnauer is confident that there is plenty more performance gains to be found from the wide range of upgrades the team introduced in Germany. ...
Racing Point driver Lance Stroll has revealed that it he made the decision to make the late call to switch tyres, which ultimately let him finish in fourth position during this ...
Sergio Perez has described the B-spec Racing Point car upgrade as "an important one" following the team's current poor run of form. The team has failed to score p...
Racing Point is expected to introduce its B-spec car at the German Grand Prix this weekend. The major upgrade has been in planning for a long time, with the team confirming at ...
Sergio Perez says an issue with his steering wheel that didn't allow him to change his brake balance resulted in him hitting Nico Hulkenberg during the British Grand Prix. ...
Sergio Perez admits that he was surprised Max Verstappen didn't receive a penalty for his overtake on Charles Leclerc in Austria. In the final laps of the race at the Red B...
Lance Stroll is unsure what to expect from Racing Point's performance at the British Grand Prix this weekend at Silverstone. The team has claimed just one top ten finish in...
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has expressed his high hopes of keeping his home race, the Mexican Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar past this season. The funding for the e...
Racing Point's Lance Stroll has said he believes by putting the team's two cars on alternate tyre strategies helps with scoring points during races. The Canadian driver...
Sergio Perez says all the drivers are hoping that Formula 1 gets a more level playing field when the 2021 regulations come into force. The new rules will be signed off in Octob...
Lance Stroll believes his run of Q1 exits comes down to a combination of multiple factors. The Canadian driver is yet to make it out of Q1 this season, while teammat...
Sergio Perez says that Racing Point only needs to make "little improvements" in order to gain on its rivals. The team's biggest hurdle this year has been getting ...
Sergio Perez is at a loss to explain why he received a penalty despite 'following the rules' during lap 1 of the French Grand Prix. Perez went off the road at Turn...
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that the team has plenty of more upgrades to introduce in the coming races. Last month, Szafnauer confirmed that the German Gra...
Sergio Perez has labeled the spending figures of Formula 1's top teams as 'scary', stating that the sport needs to dramatically change. F1 is set to introduce a ful...
Racing Point's Sergio Perez is hopeful that the proposed 2021 regulation changes will improve the sport and "bring everyone a little closer." However, the Mex...
Racing Point's Lance Stroll has spoken out about his determination to score points at his home Grand Prix, despite having a disappointing weekend leading up to Sunday's ...
Lance Stroll has reverted back to the old spec Mercedes engine after the issues he hit during the final practice session in Canada. Stroll ground to a halt during the session a...
Racing Point's Lance Stroll affirms his RP19 'felt alive' after some positive running during Friday's practice sessions in Montreal. Stroll noted how the t...
All three Mercedes powered teams will run the German manufacturers upgraded power unit this weekend in Canada. Mercedes is the last of the power unit suppliers to introduc...
Sergio Perez says he may be tempted to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans later in his career after his Formula 1 adventure ends. Perez, who is currently in his ninth season ...
Sergio Perez believes Racing Point could have a positive weekend ahead of it at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Silverstone outfit has gone two races without picking up point...
Lance Stroll says that it is tough to watch Williams as it continues to struggle at the back of the field. Stroll raced for the Grove squad for two years, including 2018 when i...
Racing Point says it is planning to introduce a major car upgrade at the German Grand Prix later this year. The upgrade will transform the RP19 into an "almost new car&quo...
Sergio Perez acknowledges that a 2020 Mexican Grand Prix is not looking likely, as the circuit continues to negotiate for a spot on the calendar. In February of this year, it w...
Nick Yelloly will take part in the two-day test at the Circuit de Catalunya next week for Racing Point. The Briton will get behind the wheel of the RP19 on both Tuesday and Wed...
Racing Point's Sergio Perez says he is hoping Racing Point can continue its momentum after picking up a strong result in Baku just under two weeks ago. After qualifying in ...
Sergio Perez believes that both McLarens that finished behind him at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday were "a lot faster" than Racing Point. Perez managed to secur...
Sergio Perez believes that he should have more than two Baku podiums to his name. The Mexican driver bagged a duo of third-place finishes in 2016 and 2018 but missed out on a s...
Racing Point believes that the Baku City Circuit will play to the strengths of its 2019 car. In the three years that the city has held a Formula 1 Grand Prix, Sergio Perez has ...
Sergio Perez says that the owner of the Racing Point team, Lawrence Stroll, is the "most motivated person in the garage" and that he is surprised at how energised he i...
Racing Point will have upgrades coming "thick and fast" following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to its technical director Andrew Green. The newly named t...
Lance Stoll believes that a more proactive strategy from Racing Point at the Chinese Grand Prix could have brought him points. Stroll started the race from the back of the grid...
Sergio Perez described his Chinese Grand Prix as "perfect" as he raced to an eighth-place finish. The Mexican failed to make it into the final stage of qualifying on ...
Racing Point will use Mercedes' wind tunnel to develop its 2020 car, and is set to start working in it later this year. Mercedes, who supplies engines to Racing Point, is b...
Otmar Szafnauer, the team principal and chief executive officer for Racing Point says that bringing in Lance Stroll to race alongside Sergio Perez has been good for the team. H...
The aerodynamic configuration of the SF90, thanks to the possibility of adopting reduced height from the ground, by virtue of the regularity of the asphalt surface, has been enh...
Otmar Szafnauer says that Racing Point was pleased to have scored a point from Sergio Perez's 10th place finish in Bahrain. The team principal added that the team was helpe...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Sergio Perez has doubts over Racing Point's prospects for the rest of the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. The Mexican ended the second practice session in 14th, 1.8 seconds dow...
Sergio Perez has hailed Lance Stroll's race pace, saying that he is closer to him than any other of his former teammates in Formula 1. Stroll has joined Racing Point for th...
After missing out on points in Melbourne, Sergio Perez is hoping to make amends at the second round of the year in Bahrain. Perez qualified for the race in Australia inside the...
Lance Stroll's performance at the Australian Grand Prix has encouraged Racing Point, who says that his critics will give him more credit over time. Stroll moves across to t...
Lance Stroll says he had fun during his first race for Racing Point, as he collected two points for his new team. The Canadian had a tough qualifying session on Saturday, dropp...
Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz say that traffic cost them a spot in the second stage of qualifying on Saturday. Stroll claimed he was hampered by Romain Grosjean, who was on an ...
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that his team will unveil a "quite different" car for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. During pre-seaso...
The 2018 season was a turbulent year for the Indian-licensed Force India team. The Silverstone squad came under new ownership in the summer break and it managed to avoid li...
Sergio Perez has praised Formula 1 for the new aerodynamic regulations that have been introduced for 2019, stating that they allow the cars to follow each other more closel...
Carlos Sainz has topped the timesheets after the second day of test two in Barcelona with a 1:17.144. Sainz's time marks the fastest that we've seen so far at winter te...
Lando Norris ended the opening day of test two in Barcelona on top of the timesheets, despite causing two red flags throughout the day. The Briton stopped on the exit of Turn 3...
The first week of pre-season testing is done and dusted, with the second test set to get underway on Tuesday. Teams will be aiming to clock up more mileage and turn up the pace...
