Racing Point
Racing Point
- Team name Racing Point
- Base Silverstone, United Kingdom
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Aug 23 2018
- Podiums 3
- World Championship -
- Pole positions 1
- Fastest race laps -
- 17,982 comments on Racing Point
- 0 members have this team as their favourite
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Carbon debris suggested as cause of Stroll's Tuscan GP crash
It has been suggested that possible carbon debris was the cause of Lance Stroll's puncture during Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix, sending the Canadian into a massive spin at...15 Sep 2020 16:50
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Hamilton 'really happy' Vettel has decided to stay in F1
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has praised Sebastian Vettel's recent announcement in regards to his F1 future, revealing he will switch to Racing Point as it becomes Aston Mar...11 Sep 2020 12:44
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Vettel reveals he came 'close' to retirement before Aston Martin deal
Sebastian Vettel has revealed he was close to retiring from F1 before signing for Aston Martin next year. The German was announced this morning as the replacement for Ser...10 Sep 2020 20:50
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Sergio Perez to leave Racing Point at the end of the year
Sergio Perez has announced he will leave Racing Point at the end of the year, after seven seasons with the team. Perez announced the news in a statement, released on his social...09 Sep 2020 21:30
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Perez urges Racing Point to capitalize on podium chances
Racing Point's Sergio Perez has urged the team to capitalize on possible podium chances in the future, after teammate Lance Stroll's third place at last weekend's It...09 Sep 2020 15:55
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F1 to revisit reverse grid sprint race plans after Italian GP
F1 is set to reconsider introducing reverse grid sprint races for certain future race weekends after Sunday's incredible Italian Grand Prix, which saw Pierre Gasly take the ...08 Sep 2020 09:33
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Perez sees 'no reason' to worry about Vettel rumours at Racing Point
Racing Point's Sergio Perez has explained how he sees no reason to be worried about the possibility of being replaced by Sebastian Vettel in the team for 2021. Recent repor...28 Aug 2020 13:45
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Abiteboul wants 'crystal clear outcome' to Racing Point appeal
Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul has explained he is not looking for any form of financial settlement or to take away the relationship with other teams with appealing Raci...25 Aug 2020 16:23
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Perez sets sights on Verstappen at lights out ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
"I think if we can get a good start and get ahead of Max, we might be able to hold him back because here is not an easy track to pass," Perez explained. Racing Point&...16 Aug 2020 12:05
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FIA set to clamp down on teams 'reverse engineering' cars
The FIA has announced its intentions to clamp down on teams 'reverse engineering' future cars by preventing the use of photography and other techniques used by teams to ...15 Aug 2020 08:45
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Perez returns to Racing Point after negative COVID-19 test
Racing Point has confirmed Sergio Perez will return to the team after testing negative for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Perez was replaced by former...14 Aug 2020 08:01
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Hulkenberg reveals consideration to join Alfa Romeo for 2021
Nico Hulkenberg has revealed he may consider racing for Alfa Romeo for 2021, under the right terms. Hulkenberg, speaking to the F1 Nation podcast, said that he would think abou...13 Aug 2020 14:43
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Ferrari and Renault confirm Racing Point appeal, McLaren withdraw
Both Ferrari and Renault have confirmed their intention to continue with their appeal of the recent fine given to Racing Point over the legality of its RP20 and its brake ducts,...12 Aug 2020 11:36
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Hulkenberg reveals reason behind late race pit stop
Racing Point's Nico Hulkenberg has explained the reason behind why he was forced to pit in the closing stages of Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, revealing an issue...11 Aug 2020 16:55
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Hulkenberg: A bit surprised but very happy to qualify third
Racing Point reserve Nico Hulkenberg has admitted it came as a surprise to qualify in third for tomorrow's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix but said he was delighted with the res...08 Aug 2020 20:25
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Verstappen confident of a good start on hard tyre for tomorrow's race
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is confident he can have a good start on the hard tyre, despite being the only driver to do so within the top ten for tomorrow's 70th Anniversa...08 Aug 2020 18:30
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Hulkenberg reveals talks with F1 teams over 2021 role
Racing Point reserve Nico Hulkenberg has revealed his discussions with various teams over a future role in F1. Perez tested positive for COVID-19 before last weekend's Brit...07 Aug 2020 11:23
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Perez waiting on decision to race after completing quarantine
Racing Point's Sergio Perez is now waiting on a decision whether he can return to racing after completing his mandatory quarantine in the UK. Perez, who missed last weekend...06 Aug 2020 15:50
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Failure to start British GP sums up ‘crazy’ weekend - Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg says his failure to start the British Grand Prix on Sunday sums up his “crazy” weekend at Silverstone. On Thursday, Hulkenberg was contacted by Raci...02 Aug 2020 19:16
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Renault files third protest against Racing Point
Renault has lodged a third protest against the Racing Point car following the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Renault has questioned the legality of the Racing Point RP20, w...02 Aug 2020 18:24
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'He looked like he never left' - Hulkenberg praised upon F1 return
Nico Hulkenberg has received acclaim for his performance upon his return to Formula 1, which came about unexpectedly at Silverstone. After Sergio Perez tested positive for coro...02 Aug 2020 12:01
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Stroll not ruling out potential British GP podium
Lance Stroll has not ruled out the possibility of ending up on the podium at the British Grand Prix later this afternoon. The Canadian driver qualified in sixth place on Saturd...02 Aug 2020 09:35
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Hulkenberg: Hard to deliver 100% following late call-up
Nico Hulkenberg says he couldn't expect to deliver 100% from the RP20 car following his late call-up to drive for Racing Point this weekend at Silverstone. After Sergio Per...01 Aug 2020 18:50
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Horner: Perez's positive coronavirus test a 'stark reminder' for F1
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has highlighted that Sergio Perez's positive coronavirus test result is a “stark reminder” of why Formula 1 has imp...01 Aug 2020 13:25
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Szafnauer: Racing Point never considered Russell as Perez's replacement
George Russell was never an option for Racing Point to replace Sergio Perez for the British Grand Prix, says its team principal Otmar Szafnauer. Ahead of the race weekend, the ...01 Aug 2020 09:30
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Perez the only positive coronavirus case following latest round of testing
The FIA has confirmed that Sergio Perez was the only individual to return a positive coronavirus test result during the latest round of testing. Ahead of the British Grand Prix...31 Jul 2020 19:21
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Hulkenberg has 'more time in the bag' after first day with Racing Point
Nico Hulkenberg asserts he has more time in hand to produce throughout the remainder of the British Grand Prix weekend. The German driver has been called up by Racing Point to ...31 Jul 2020 18:11
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FP2: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes out
Lance Stroll has concluded Friday from the Silverstone Circuit on top of the time sheet, heading Red Bull's Alexander Albon by less than a tenth of a second. However, Albon...31 Jul 2020 17:30
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Hulkenberg makes F1 return, replaces Perez at Silverstone
Nico Hulkenberg will make his return to Formula 1 this weekend with Racing Point, standing in for the ill Sergio Perez at the British Grand Prix. On Thursday, Perez returned a ...31 Jul 2020 11:54
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Perez mystified over how he contracted COVID-19
Sergio Perez has expressed confusion over how he tested positive for COVID-19 after following the safety protocols outlined by the FIA. The Mexican has been forced to sit out t...31 Jul 2020 10:42
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Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus
Sergio Perez has tested positive for coronavirus and will sit out this weekend's British Grand Prix. Perez was forced to isolate after his original test ahead of the S...30 Jul 2020 21:12
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Perez in isolation following inconclusive COVID-19 test result
Sergio Perez has been placed into isolation after his latest coronavirus test returned an inconclusive result. Team members and all those travelling within the F1 bubble are te...30 Jul 2020 16:05
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Seidl hoping for regulations clampdown to prevent further copying
McLaren's Andreas Seidl is hoping for a clampdown on F1 regulations to prevent teams from copying each other, after the controversy generated by Racing Point and its 2020 ca...30 Jul 2020 11:36
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Jordan: Vettel a prize for Racing Point, but why destroy current ‘good rhythm’?
Former team owner Eddie Jordan has raised questions over why Racing Point would sign Sebastian Vettel and disrupt the current rhythm the team is going through. Vettel is out of...28 Jul 2020 13:22
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Perez: Obvious who would leave Racing Point for Vettel
Racing Point's Sergio Perez has stated that it is clear who would leave the team should Sebastian Vettel sign for next season. Rumours appeared in recent weeks that the fou...21 Jul 2020 09:19
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Renault lodges second protest against Racing Point
Renault has officially lodged a second protest against Racing Point, as it continues to question the legality of the RP20 car. Following last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, ...19 Jul 2020 18:32
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Stroll disappointed at losing podium chance despite strong fourth place finish
Racing Point's Lance Stroll believes that a podium for the team was definitely possible, feeling disappointed after losing third place to Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. Str...19 Jul 2020 18:17
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Stroll hopes team orders won't interfere in podium fight against Perez
Lance Stroll hopes he is allowed to race against Racing Point teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday as the team goes in hunt of its first-ever podium result. Stroll and Perez will st...19 Jul 2020 10:53
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Perez reveals not feeling '100% physically' during qualifying
Racing Point's Sergio Perez has revealed he did not feel “100% physically” during Saturday's qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Perez and teammat...18 Jul 2020 17:41
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Stroll: Racing Point took a gamble with medium compound in Q2
Lance Stroll admits Racing Point took a big gamble during Q2 of the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session by sticking to the medium compound. Both Stroll and teammate Sergio ...18 Jul 2020 16:42
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Qualifying: Hamilton beats Bottas, Stroll to Hungary pole position
Lewis Hamilton has claimed pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes stretched its legs over the competition on Saturday. The six-time world champion ousted his te...18 Jul 2020 16:02
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FP3: Bottas leads Hamilton, Perez close behind
Valtteri Bottas has concluded practice from the Hungarian Grand Prix on top of the timesheets, heading Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton by half a tenth of a second. The Si...18 Jul 2020 13:02
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Racing Point: No deadline over 2021 driver line-up decision
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says there is no deadline to make a decision regarding the team's 2021 driver line-up. Sebastian Vettel has been heavily linked ...18 Jul 2020 09:11
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Racing Point drivers react to Renault protest, confident RP20 is legal
Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll have broken their silence over Renault's protest at the team's RP20, with both drivers confident that the car is legal...17 Jul 2020 09:33
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'Perez searching for F1 alternatives following Vettel/Racing Point speculation'
Sergio Perez is being left to hunt for alternative options to race in Formula 1 next year according to reports, following high speculation that Sebastian Vettel will replace him...16 Jul 2020 12:31
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Vettel reportedly considering switch to Aston Martin for 2021
It is understood that Sebastian Vettel could be considering a move to the newly-branded Aston Martin F1 team for 2021, after being offered a contract by team owner Lawrence Stro...14 Jul 2020 23:05
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Horner: All F1 teams should fear Racing Point
All Formula 1 teams should be fearful of Racing Point's pace in 2020, according to Red Bull's team principal Christian Horner. After a somewhat disappointing qualifying...14 Jul 2020 14:27
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Racing Point confident protest against RP20 will be dismissed
Racing Point has asserted its confidence that the protest lodged aginst its 2020 car by Renault will be dismissed following an investigation. On Sunday evening following the St...13 Jul 2020 11:45
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Stewards request Mercedes parts following Renault's protest of Racing Point
The stewards have requested Mercedes' front and rear brake ducts from 2019 after Renault protested the legality of Racing Point's 2020 car. Following the Styrian Grand ...12 Jul 2020 21:22
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Norris pleased with 'very enjoyable' final few laps at Styrian GP
McLaren's Lando Norris has said he is pleased with a 'very enjoyable' final couple of laps after finishing this evening's Styrian Grand Prix in fifth place. Nor...12 Jul 2020 19:30
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Renault submits protest against Racing Point cars
Renault has formally lodged a protest against both Racing Point cars following the conclusion of the Styrian Grand Prix. The stewards have summoned both Sergio Perez and ...12 Jul 2020 19:12
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Perez feels 'lucky' to only lose one position after Albon crash
Sergio Perez says he was lucky to lose just a single position following his crash with Alexander Albon at the Styrian Grand Prix. The Mexican sustained front wing damage ...12 Jul 2020 18:55
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FP1: Perez leads the field after first F1 Styrian GP practice session
Sergio Perez has concluded the opening practice session of the Styrian Grand Prix weekend as the fastest driver, less than a tenth of a second ahead of Max Verstappen. The Raci...10 Jul 2020 12:31
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Perez expects 'very close challenge' with McLaren in 2020
Sergio Perez says he expects Racing Point to have a “very close challenge” with McLaren throughout the 2020 season. At the opening round of the campaign last weeken...09 Jul 2020 16:09
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Perez has confidence in Racing Point's 'competitive package'
Racing Point's Sergio Perez was happy with the result of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, claiming that the race showed the team have a competitive package with t...07 Jul 2020 13:02
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Strategy preview: The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix
The 2020 Formula 1 season kicks off later this afternoon, with Mercedes occupying the front row for lights out at the Red Bull Ring. Valtteri Bottas will look to lead his...05 Jul 2020 11:10
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Norris expects Sunday fight against Racing Point and Ferrari after shock qualifying result
Lando Norris admits he was surprised by McLaren's pace during qualifying in Austria, but is wary of the challenge it faces in the race against Racing Point and Ferrari....04 Jul 2020 16:42
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McLaren: Racing Point 'too far away' to fight
Carlos Sainz believes Racing Point is too far ahead for McLaren to mount a challenge this season following the opening day of practice in Austria. Earlier this year at pre-seas...03 Jul 2020 20:14
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Perez hopeful Racing Point can challenge for podiums in 2020
Sergio Perez has reaffirmed his confidence in the Racing Point car for the 2020 season and is hopeful that it will allow him to challenge for podium results this year. Racing P...02 Jul 2020 16:10
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Green: Teams must be careful with new homologated parts system
Racing Point technical director Andrew Green has warned teams over the use of the new homologated parts system in F1, believing severe penalties may await any team who mistakenl...24 Jun 2020 16:15
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Photos: Racing Point returns to the track with 2020 car at Silverstone
With just over two weeks to go before the opening race weekend of the 2020 season, Racing Point has begun on-track preparations with a test outing at Silverstone. The team...17 Jun 2020 15:07
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Szafnauer: Decision to extend opening of new factory by one year 'only made sense'
Racing Point had little choice but to delay the opening of its brand new factory by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, says team principal Otmar Szafnauer. The Silve...16 Jun 2020 14:25
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Szafnauer hasn't talked to Vettel regarding Aston Martin seat
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says no conversations have been held between himself and Sebastian Vettel regarding a 2021 Aston Martin seat. Aston Martin will retu...13 Jun 2020 15:45
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Racing Point to shake down RP20 at Silverstone
Racing Point will take to the Silverstone Circuit next week to run the RP20 during a filming day before the start of the 2020 season. All teams are permitted to two filming day...11 Jun 2020 10:07
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Webber: Vettel unlikely to sign for midfield team in 2021
Mark Webber says he doesn't see Sebastian Vettel opting to switch to a midfield team in 2021 after he leaves Ferrari. Last month, the Italian squad announced that it would ...09 Jun 2020 12:58
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Aston Martin not seeking headline driver for 2021
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says the team's primary focus for 2021 is on the transition to Aston Martin rather than bringing in a headline driver. Sebastian...05 Jun 2020 11:32
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Perez, Gasly sign up for Virtual GP round at Baku
Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly will make their debuts in the Virtual Grand Prix series this weekend organised by Formula 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The series...04 Jun 2020 11:02
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Coulthard wonders: Could Vettel go to Aston Martin?
Former-grand prix driver David Coulthard has suggested that Sebastian Vettel could make an out of left field move and join Aston Martin in 2021. Last week, Ferrari announc...24 May 2020 12:40
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Seidl: McLaren has no intention of protesting Racing Point's RP20
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl has confirmed that the team has no intentions of protesting the legality of the Racing Point team's 2020 car, the RP20. The car drew si...05 May 2020 15:01
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Green: Lack of egos led to Mercedes inspired RP20
Racing Point technical director Andrew Green has cited a lack of egos made the team decide in changing concept for the team's 2020 challenger, the RP20. When the car w...04 May 2020 10:47
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History Racing Point
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Driver#
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Racing Point
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2020
18
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27
-
11
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2019
18
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11
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2018
18
-
11
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31
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Force India
-
31
-
11
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2017
31
-
11
-
2016
11
-
27
-
2015
11
-
27
-
2014
11
-
27
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2013
15
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2012
12
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2011
14
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2010
14
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2009
20
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2008
20
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DateGrand PrixQR
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11 - 13 Dec810
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4 - 6 Dec1
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27 - 29 Nov18
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13 - 15 Nov12
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31 - 1 Nov6
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23 - 25 Oct7
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9 - 11 Oct4
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25 - 27 Sep4
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11 - 13 Sep65
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4 - 6 Sep3
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28 - 30 Aug89
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14 - 16 Aug4
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7 - 9 Aug36
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31 - 2 Aug69
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17 - 19 Jul34
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10 - 12 Jul126
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3 - 5 Jul66
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29 - 1 Dec107
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15 - 17 Nov159
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1 - 3 Nov1410
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25 - 27 Oct117
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11 - 13 Oct128
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27 - 29 Sep117
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20 - 22 Sep1513
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6 - 8 Sep97
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30 - 1 Sep76
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2 - 4 Aug1611
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26 - 28 Jul84
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12 - 14 Jul13
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28 - 30 Jun1311
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21 - 23 Jun1412
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7 - 9 Jun159
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23 - 26 May1612
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10 - 12 May1515
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26 - 28 Apr56
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12 - 14 Apr128
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29 - 31 Mar1410
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15 - 17 Mar9
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23 - 25 Nov98
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9 - 11 Nov1210
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26 - 28 Oct1111
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19 - 21 Oct68
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5 - 7 Oct97
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28 - 30 Sep69
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14 - 16 Sep716
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31 - 2 Sep86
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24 - 26 Aug35