user icon
icon
‹ Back to teams

Racing Point

link-icon
Racing Point

GB Racing Point

  • Team name Racing Point
  • Base Silverstone, United Kingdom
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Aug 23 2018
  • Podiums 3
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions 1
  • Fastest race laps -

Photo gallery

Driver statistics
  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins

Latest news

History Racing Point

Load whole history

Recent results of Racing Point

Load all results

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

show sidebar