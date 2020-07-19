user icon
Stroll disappointed at losing podium chance despite strong fourth place finish

  • Published on 19 Jul 2020 18:17
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point's Lance Stroll believes that a podium for the team was definitely possible, feeling disappointed after losing third place to Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Stroll held third as the race got underway but admitted the team kept him out on track for too long on the medium tyres, which allowed Bottas to undercut the Canadian driver for position when he pitted a second time.

Despite not making the podium, Stroll explained that the team must be happy with finishing a strong fourth in what was a promising weekend for the team, with teammate Sergio Perez crossing the line to take seventh.

Stroll also said that he believed the team had the second-fastest car once again in Hungary and that such performance from the RP20 will give him much more confidence moving ahead as the season progresses.

"I definitely think the podium was possible today," Stroll explained.

"We were staying out a bit longer towards the middle of the race where Valtteri undercut us. He was behind us and he went for the stop and we were expecting more rain so we were trying to drag out that stint a little bit longer and unfortunately the rain never came.

"He just managed to simply undercut us and by the time we pitted a couple of laps later he was eight seconds up the road and we were comfortably P4 up the road at that stage.

"I think we definitely had the pace but at the end of the day, we have got to be happy. It's great points for the team. It's been a solid weekend from start to finish and I truly believe we had the second fastest car here this weekend, which gives me a lot of positivity moving forward this year."

  • F1todayfan101

    Posts: 114

    unlucky, but a great drive and great points for RP. They must focus on bringing points home, they don't need to set the world on fire and win races, heads down, keep your nose clean and bring the car home. 3rd in the constructers would be mega!

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2020 - 22:49

