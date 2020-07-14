Vettel reportedly considering switch to Aston Martin for 2021

It is understood that Sebastian Vettel could be considering a move to the newly-branded Aston Martin F1 team for 2021, after being offered a contract by team owner Lawrence Stroll.

According to Autosport, sources have revealed that Stroll has offered Vettel a contract at the team for next year, which will take the spot currently vacated by Racing Point for 2021.

German newspaper Bild, one of the sources that revealed Vettel's departure from Ferrari last May, suggests that deal between Vettel and the team could be agreed soon.

It is not yet unclear who could partner Vettel for 2021 should he make the move to the team, as the team already has a contract with Sergio Perez until 2022.

Lawrence's son Lance currently occupies the second car, having done so since 2019 after a consortium of investors led by his father bought out the team the previous summer.

However, sources suggest that an exit-clause in Perez's contract could allow the team to switch Vettel for the Mexican driver despite his multi-year contract.

Sky F1's Martin Brundle also told over the weekend of the Styrian Grand Prix that Vettel requested an interview with the former driver, leading to suspicion that he has an announcement to make.

A move to Aston Martin is now the only logical move for Vettel if he is to stay in F1 beyond the end of this season after Mercedes announced on Monday of its intentions to keep current championship leader Valtteri Bottas at the team next season.

After being asked by Autosport during last Friday's press conference in Austria if the team would consider Vettel as an option for Aston Martin in 2021, team principal Otmar Szafnauer was sure there would be no room for the four-time champion.

“It is flattering that everyone thinks a four-time world champion should come to our team, but maybe that's because the car is a bit quicker now. You’re absolutely right, we have long contracts with both our drivers, so it would only be logical that we don’t have space.” Szafnauer said.