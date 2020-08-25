Abiteboul wants 'crystal clear outcome' to Racing Point appeal

Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul has explained he is not looking for any form of financial settlement or to take away the relationship with other teams with appealing Racing Point, but rather a 'crystal clear' outcome on the FIA's decision to stop teams copying cars.
After constant appeals by Renault at the start of the season over the brake ducts on the Racing Point RP20, the team was eventually handed a €400,000 fine and deducted 15 championship points for use of Mercedes brake ducts.
It was then revealed by the FIA that Racing Point would be allowed to use the brake ducts until the end of the current season.
In response, Renault and Ferrari then appealed the penalty, while Racing Point itself also appealed the penalty claiming no restrictions or rules were broken by using the brake ducts.
With the matter now heading for the International Court of Appeal, Abiteboul explained the team's intentions with the appeals, looking to find a more clear answer in terms of moving forward with future car design and development.
“What we are seeking since the start of that process, it’s not a legal outcome, it’s not a degradation of the relationship between teams or team principals in the paddock,” Abiteboul told Autosport.
“It’s really some answers to a situation, to a precedent that has been set, a disruption that has been brought into the sport, and that’s what we’re after. We don’t think we have a clear resolution to that as of yet.
“We’ve been at the start of that process. We want to make sure we lead that process until there is a crystal clear outcome that cannot be turned around once things are settled.
“I’m not talking about a legal settlement: I’m talking about settlement in general. We want in particular satisfaction that the rules will be changed.”
calle.itw
Posts: 8,442
Well obviously. Why else demand an investigation unless you want clear answers. One would almost think you sound not only childish, but almost vindictive and as someone chasing a petty grudge, but you'd never do that, would you Sewage?
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,447
haha I think this is your hardcore prejudice speaking with regards to Sewage. For all the issues that I also have with his leadership, I think that F1 NEEDS a very clear outcome. For some reason, FIA has adopted this approach of taking very ambiguous positions. That doesn't work. I didn't with Ferrari and it won't with RP
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,447
@calle interestingly enough, I just saw in the news that Renault is withdrawing it's appeal
f1ski
Posts: 687
Cheaters get paranoid about cheating. How many elements of Renault’s engine and chassis
Were inspired by other designs provided by budkowsky
siggy74
Posts: 181
Now with power modes banned on engines from September ;p
Merc will have an even bigger margin to win. as others will have to set a higher less reliable setting to catch em, let alone beat em, ROFL....
ow this is going to be a funny bite in the a...se for renault