user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Abiteboul wants 'crystal clear outcome' to Racing Point appeal

Abiteboul wants 'crystal clear outcome' to Racing Point appeal

  • Published on 25 Aug 2020 16:23
  • comments 5
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul has explained he is not looking for any form of financial settlement or to take away the relationship with other teams with appealing Racing Point, but rather a 'crystal clear' outcome on the FIA's decision to stop teams copying cars.

After constant appeals by Renault at the start of the season over the brake ducts on the Racing Point RP20, the team was eventually handed a €400,000 fine and deducted 15 championship points for use of Mercedes brake ducts.

It was then revealed by the FIA that Racing Point would be allowed to use the brake ducts until the end of the current season.

In response, Renault and Ferrari then appealed the penalty, while Racing Point itself also appealed the penalty claiming no restrictions or rules were broken by using the brake ducts.

With the matter now heading for the International Court of Appeal, Abiteboul explained the team's intentions with the appeals, looking to find a more clear answer in terms of moving forward with future car design and development.

“What we are seeking since the start of that process, it’s not a legal outcome, it’s not a degradation of the relationship between teams or team principals in the paddock,” Abiteboul told Autosport.

“It’s really some answers to a situation, to a precedent that has been set, a disruption that has been brought into the sport, and that’s what we’re after. We don’t think we have a clear resolution to that as of yet.

“We’ve been at the start of that process. We want to make sure we lead that process until there is a crystal clear outcome that cannot be turned around once things are settled.

“I’m not talking about a legal settlement: I’m talking about settlement in general. We want in particular satisfaction that the rules will be changed.”

F1 News Cyril Abiteboul Ferrari Renault Racing Point
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,442

    Well obviously. Why else demand an investigation unless you want clear answers. One would almost think you sound not only childish, but almost vindictive and as someone chasing a petty grudge, but you'd never do that, would you Sewage?

    • + 0
    • Aug 25 2020 - 16:28
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,447

      haha I think this is your hardcore prejudice speaking with regards to Sewage. For all the issues that I also have with his leadership, I think that F1 NEEDS a very clear outcome. For some reason, FIA has adopted this approach of taking very ambiguous positions. That doesn't work. I didn't with Ferrari and it won't with RP

      • + 0
      • Aug 25 2020 - 22:46
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,447

      @calle interestingly enough, I just saw in the news that Renault is withdrawing it's appeal

      • + 0
      • Aug 25 2020 - 23:37
  • f1ski

    Posts: 687

    Cheaters get paranoid about cheating. How many elements of Renault’s engine and chassis
    Were inspired by other designs provided by budkowsky

    • + 0
    • Aug 25 2020 - 20:35
    • siggy74

      Posts: 181

      Now with power modes banned on engines from September ;p

      Merc will have an even bigger margin to win. as others will have to set a higher less reliable setting to catch em, let alone beat em, ROFL....

      ow this is going to be a funny bite in the a...se for renault

      • + 0
      • Aug 25 2020 - 21:53

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
221
2
Red Bull Racing
135
3
Racing Point
78
4
McLaren
62
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
16
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Cyril Abiteboul
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Oct 14 1977 (42)
  • Place of b. , France
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar