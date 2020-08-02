user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Stroll not ruling out potential British GP podium

Stroll not ruling out potential British GP podium

  • Published on 02 Aug 2020 09:35
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lance Stroll has not ruled out the possibility of ending up on the podium at the British Grand Prix later this afternoon.

The Canadian driver qualified in sixth place on Saturday, which marked his second-best qualifying result of the season after he claimed fourth in Hungary.

Speaking after the session, Stroll admits he was hoping for something more, after he ended the second practice session as the fastest driver in the field

“After yesterday I was hoping I was hoping for a bit more, we were first with a lot of margin to a lot of the field,” he said.

“Today that wasn't really the case, we struggled a little bit more with the balance of the car, couldn't really get it hooked up in the first sector.

“I think that cost us some lap time. We'll look into it, but all in all, we're still in a good position for tomorrow, so I'm looking forward to it.”

Stroll managed to advance into Q3 on the medium tyre, meaning he has a strategic advantage for the race, as he won't have to use the soft tyre that has been troubling drivers throughout the weekend.

Stroll sees his fight with Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc ahead of him also progressing into Q3 with the yellow-walled medium tyre.

When asked if he could get on the podium at the end of the race, Stroll said: “It depends what happens, anything can happen at the front. I think the Red Bull will be quick, the Ferrari, they managed to get in on the medium tyre as well as us.

“I expect our race to be with them, we'll see what happens at the start and go from there.”

Stroll's stand-in teammate Nico Hulkenberg will line-up in P13 for his first race start since the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 News Lance Stroll Racing Point
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

CA Lance Stroll 18
Lance Stroll
  • Country Canada
  • Date of b. Oct 29 1998 (21)
  • Place of b. Montreal, Canada
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar