F1 Drivers 2026 - Nico Hülkenberg
27 Nico Hülkenberg
Nicolas Hulkenberg was born on 19 August 1987 in Emmerich am Rhein, West Deutschland, as the son of Klaus Dieter and Susanne Hulkenberg. His father is the owner of Hulkenberg Spedition e.K. in Emmerich am Rhein.
Hulkenberg's early career
At the age of ten Hulkenberg made his debut in karts. In 2002 he became German Junior Karting Champion and the following year he won the senior title in the German Kart Championship. At the beginning of his career, he was managed by Willi Weber.
After switching to the single-seaters, Hulkenberg won every championship he drove in all the way up to Formula 1. He won the 2005 BMW ADAC Formula Championship, the 2006 A1GP German title, the 2007 Masters of Formula 3 at Zandvoort, the 2008 Euroseries Formula 3 title and the 2009 GP2 Championship. It was clear that the road to Formula 1 was open for Hulkenberg.
Hulkenberg in F1
As a test driver for Williams, he gained experience in 2009. In 2010 he made his debut in Formula 1. In changeable conditions, he scored his first pole position of his career in Brazil. After a test year at Force India, Hulkenberg drove for the team in 2012, moved to Sauber in 2013, before going back to Force India until the end of 2016.
Hulkenberg at Le Mans and the switch to Renault
Hulkenberg won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Porsche in 2015. At the end of 2016 he made the switch to Renault. He didn't score any podiums so far but finished seventh in the championship in 2018 as 'best of the rest'.
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Audi set to extend Hülkenberg deal, blocking Sainz move
Nico Hülkenberg is in advanced discussions with Audi over a two-year contract extension, according to Formula 1 journalist Marc Limacher. The German's current deal expi...06 Aug 2026 14:29
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Hülkenberg Labels Audi Teammate Bortoleto a "Machine"
The 2026 Formula 1 season will see one of the most intriguing driver pairings on the grid at the newly rebranded Audi factory team. Nico Hülkenberg, the veteran German, wil...20 Jan 2026 13:24
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Hülkenberg Confident About Audi Project: “The Progress Is Very Good”
Nico Hülkenberg has expressed strong confidence in Audi’s Formula 1 project, saying the progress behind the scenes is better than many people realise. The German driv...05 Jan 2026 15:21
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Hulkenberg reveals consideration to join Alfa Romeo for 2021
Nico Hulkenberg has revealed he may consider racing for Alfa Romeo for 2021, under the right terms. Hulkenberg, speaking to the F1 Nation podcast, said that he would think abou...13 Aug 2020 14:43
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Brawn names Hulkenberg as Mercedes' second choice had Hamilton not joined
F1 managing director and former team principal Ross Brawn has revealed Nico Hulkenberg was the second choice for Mercedes had Lewis Hamilton not joined the team in 2013. Brawn,...12 Aug 2020 14:36
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Hulkenberg reveals reason behind late race pit stop
Racing Point's Nico Hulkenberg has explained the reason behind why he was forced to pit in the closing stages of Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, revealing an issue...11 Aug 2020 16:55
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Hulkenberg: A bit surprised but very happy to qualify third
Racing Point reserve Nico Hulkenberg has admitted it came as a surprise to qualify in third for tomorrow's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix but said he was delighted with the res...08 Aug 2020 20:25
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Verstappen confident of a good start on hard tyre for tomorrow's race
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is confident he can have a good start on the hard tyre, despite being the only driver to do so within the top ten for tomorrow's 70th Anniversa...08 Aug 2020 18:30
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Hulkenberg reveals talks with F1 teams over 2021 role
Racing Point reserve Nico Hulkenberg has revealed his discussions with various teams over a future role in F1. Perez tested positive for COVID-19 before last weekend's Brit...07 Aug 2020 11:23
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Failure to start British GP sums up ‘crazy’ weekend - Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg says his failure to start the British Grand Prix on Sunday sums up his “crazy” weekend at Silverstone. On Thursday, Hulkenberg was contacted by Raci...02 Aug 2020 19:16
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'He looked like he never left' - Hulkenberg praised upon F1 return
Nico Hulkenberg has received acclaim for his performance upon his return to Formula 1, which came about unexpectedly at Silverstone. After Sergio Perez tested positive for coro...02 Aug 2020 12:01
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Hulkenberg: Hard to deliver 100% following late call-up
Nico Hulkenberg says he couldn't expect to deliver 100% from the RP20 car following his late call-up to drive for Racing Point this weekend at Silverstone. After Sergio Per...01 Aug 2020 18:50
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Szafnauer: Racing Point never considered Russell as Perez's replacement
George Russell was never an option for Racing Point to replace Sergio Perez for the British Grand Prix, says its team principal Otmar Szafnauer. Ahead of the race weekend, the ...01 Aug 2020 09:30
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Hulkenberg has 'more time in the bag' after first day with Racing Point
Nico Hulkenberg asserts he has more time in hand to produce throughout the remainder of the British Grand Prix weekend. The German driver has been called up by Racing Point to ...31 Jul 2020 18:11
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Hulkenberg makes F1 return, replaces Perez at Silverstone
Nico Hulkenberg will make his return to Formula 1 this weekend with Racing Point, standing in for the ill Sergio Perez at the British Grand Prix. On Thursday, Perez returned a ...31 Jul 2020 11:54
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Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg returns to racing at ADAC GT Masters round
Nico Hulkenberg will make his racing return next month, taking part in the second round of ADAC GT Masters at the Nurburgring. Hulkenberg, who left Formula 1 at the end of the ...15 Jul 2020 15:23
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Hulkenberg not ruling out potential Renault return
Nico Hulkenberg affirms that he is open to returning to Formula 1 next year, and is not ruling out a potential return to the Renault team. At the end of the 2019 season, Hulken...09 Jun 2020 12:11
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Poll: Who will replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari?
On Tuesday, Ferrari announced that Sebastian Vettel would leave the team at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season. Entering his sixth year with the Scuderia outfit, Vettel racke...12 May 2020 11:27
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Hulkenberg 'very much up' for F1 return
Nico Hulkenberg affirms that he is open to the possibility of returning to Formula 1 in the future, as he faces his first year since 2009 out of the F1 paddock. The German was ...06 May 2020 11:19
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Hulkenberg: Drivers should take generous pay cuts
Nico Hulkenberg says that Formula 1 drivers should take generous pay cuts in order to further help their teams amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Drivers from the McLaren, ...17 Apr 2020 09:43
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Hulkenberg: F1 break 'not as difficult as I expected'
Nico Hulkenberg says the first number of weeks in his break from Formula 1 is not as bad as he was expecting. The German left Renault at the end of the 2019 season, as the Enst...13 Jan 2020 15:18
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Sauber switch in 2013 not the best for my career - Hulkenberg
Ex-Renault F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has admitted that his switch from Force India to Sauber for the 2013 season was not a great move for his career. The German driver made the...31 Dec 2019 11:32
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Ricciardo was keen to halt Hulkenberg's early-season confidence
Daniel Ricciardo says he eager to stop Nico Hulkenberg gaining too much confidence in their intra-team battle early on in the 2019 season. The two formed Renault's driver l...20 Dec 2019 09:55
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Hulkenberg not bitter over no F1 podium result
Nico Hulkenberg insists that he is not bitter over missing out on a podium finish in Formula 1. The 2019 season will be the first since 2011 without the German on the gri...16 Dec 2019 14:26
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GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #12 - Nico Hulkenberg
Heading into the 2019 season, a mighty challenge awaited Hulkenberg, as he was greeted by arguably his toughest teammate yet – Daniel Ricciardo. Many were fascinated by h...12 Dec 2019 13:30
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Hulkenberg 'relieved' his 'tense and strange' 2019 season is over
Nico Hulkenberg admits that he's 'relieved' that his season is over following months of inquiries about his future. The German will not race on the Formula 1 grid n...01 Dec 2019 17:51
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Renault issues Hulkenberg a 'thank you' message
Ahead of what is set to be his final grand prix with the Renault Formula 1 team, the Enstone squad has delivered a thank you message to Nico Hulkenberg. Hulkenberg will not rac...01 Dec 2019 10:23
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Hulkenberg avoids penalty for impeding Albon
Nico Hulkenberg has escaped a penalty for his final race at Renault after he impeded Alexander Albon during the third practice session in Abu Dhabi. Albon was on a hot lap when...30 Nov 2019 13:03
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Hulkenberg 'at peace' with F1 achievements
Nico Hulkenberg denies that he feels regret over certain decisions he's made in Formula 1, and says he is "at peace" with his career. The German is set to b...27 Nov 2019 08:12
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Hulkenberg confident of points despite 'half a day' of Friday running
Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg is confident that the team can deliver at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix, despite only having what he called 'half a day' of prac...16 Nov 2019 10:33
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Hulkenberg open to IndyCar switch
Nico Hulkenberg has confirmed that he would be open to a switch to the IndyCar Series - but affirmed that any such deal would not see him take part in road course events. Repor...15 Nov 2019 09:12
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Hulkenberg: Experience makes you understand harsh realities of F1
Nico Hulkenberg says that more experience in Formula 1 makes a driver understand the tough structure of the business. Hulkenberg is set to miss out on a drive in 2020, as he wi...12 Nov 2019 15:36
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Is an IndyCar switch on the cards for Hulkenberg?
Following Alfa Romeo's decision to extend Antonio Giovinazzi's contract for the 2020 season, Nico Hulkenberg's prospects of remaining in F1 look less likely. The Ge...07 Nov 2019 14:51
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Hulkenberg: I'm not the right driver for Williams
Nico Hulkenberg affirms that he is not the right option for Williams, as the Grove squad looks to bring in a fresh face for 2020. Robert Kubica will leave the team at the end o...01 Nov 2019 14:06
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Hulkenberg would 'appreciate' a change in weekend format
Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg says that he would prefer a shorter weekend format after the condensed weekend in Japan. Qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix had been delayed ...23 Oct 2019 11:27
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Suzuka qualifying does not reflect performance of RS19 - Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg is adamant that the Renault team's performance in Sunday morning's qualifying is not a true reflection in the performance of the car, as he believed both...16 Oct 2019 14:04
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FIA rules Racing Point protest against Renault admissible
The points scored in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix by Renault are now in doubt after the FIA accepted to protest by rivals Racing Point, deeming the protest as admissible as ...13 Oct 2019 13:11
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Hulkenberg in talks with Alfa Romeo over 2020 seat
Nico Hulkenberg has revealed that he is in talks with Alfa Romeo regarding a 2020 race drive with the team, but has distanced himself from a possible move to Williams. It was a...12 Oct 2019 11:04
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Renault's FP2 pace was 'not the real picture'
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg insist that their fastest lap times in FP2 do not paint the real picture of where they truly sit in the pecking order. R...11 Oct 2019 15:36
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Hulkenberg playing 'patience game' with 2020 plans
Nico Hulkenberg says there are still no plans in place for him to race in 2020 as of yet, as he continues to work on a deal. The German will leave Renault at the end of the sea...10 Oct 2019 09:21
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Hulkenberg 'bitter' after frustrating Sochi race
Nico Hulkenberg was left feeling frustrated after the Russian Grand Prix, in which he managed to secure a single point for himself and Renault. The German started the race from...30 Sep 2019 15:57
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Williams hasn't opened talks with Hulkenberg
Williams hasn't yet opened talks with Nico Hulkenberg over a potential 2020 drive, says deputy team principal Claire Williams. Hulkenberg will leave Renault at the end of t...21 Sep 2019 09:28
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Hulkenberg not desperate to remain in F1 past 2019
Nico Hulkenberg says he is not desperately searching for a vacant seat in Formula 1 for 2020, assuring that any deal would need to suit him. After Renault announced that Esteba...19 Sep 2019 17:28
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Haas avoided risk of new driver after difficult 2019 season
Haas didn't want to risk bringing in a new driver for the 2020 season as it works to understand its problems that it has endured this year. The American squad announce...19 Sep 2019 13:34
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Vettel hopeful Hulkenberg will find 2020 F1 seat
Sebastian Vettel is hopeful that his compatriot Nico Hulkenberg will find a race seat in Formula 1 for the 2020 season. Hulkenberg lost his drive at Renault after the Enstone s...14 Sep 2019 11:10
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Hulkenberg: Something had to give at Renault
Nico Hulkenberg believes that something had to change at Renault amid a difficult 2019 season for the Enstone squad. Prior to the Belgian Grand Prix last month, Renault announc...12 Sep 2019 13:10
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Ricciardo answers critics with 4th at Monza
Daniel Ricciardo has had his best result of the season after finishing in fourth place at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The Australian had started in fifth and managed t...08 Sep 2019 23:00
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Sainz, Hulkenberg and Stroll escape penalties
All three drivers that were called to the stewards in relation to the Q3 incident at Monza have escaped from the steward's room penalty free. Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulke...07 Sep 2019 21:40
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Hulkenberg avoids penalty for cutting chicane
Nico Hulkenberg has been cleared by the stewards and told that no further action is required for that charge. He left the track and took to the safety road throug...07 Sep 2019 21:30
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FIA to investigate Monza Q3 tactics
The FIA has announced that they will be investigating the final lap of Qualifying. All the drivers except for McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr failed to make it to the s...07 Sep 2019 17:48
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Hulkenberg 'in no hurry' to sign 2020 contract
Nico Hulkenberg says he is in no hurry to put pen to paper and secure his spot on the 2020 Formula 1 grid. The German has lost his spot to Esteban Ocon, who will partner Daniel...06 Sep 2019 09:08
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Haas interested in Hulkenberg signature for 2020
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner admits the team is interested in bringing on-board Nico Hulkenberg next season. Renault, Hulkenberg's current employers, announced on T...01 Sep 2019 08:47
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Prost: Hulkenberg rejected new one-year contract
Renault's Alain Prost states Nico Hulkenberg rejected a one-year extension with the team, which led it to sign Esteban Ocon. The Enstone squad announced earlier this week t...31 Aug 2019 14:50
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Renault opens up on 'difficult call' to axe Hulkenberg
Renault admits that it was a difficult call to make the decision to part ways with Nico Hulkenberg at the end of the 2019 season. The Enstone squad announced on Thursday that E...30 Aug 2019 14:50
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Ricciardo, Hulkenberg to take grid penalties
Both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg are set to take grid penalties for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Renault has brought an updated internal combustion engine to the ...30 Aug 2019 10:07
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Hulkenberg: Losing Renault seat for 2020 a 'pity'
Nico Hulkenberg says it is a "pity" that he has lost his seat at Renault for the 2020 season. The Enstone squad announced on Thursday that Esteban Ocon would take his...29 Aug 2019 14:20
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Hulkenberg: Renault must ask itself 'serious questions' during summer break
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg says the team must ask itself some "serious" questions during the summer break after a lacklustre first half of the 2019 season. The Ens...10 Aug 2019 10:45
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Hulkenberg: Hard to swallow German GP exit
Nico Hulkenberg says it's 'hard to swallow' his race-ending crash at the German Grand Prix on Saturday. Hulkenberg was running in fourth place when he crashed in th...29 Jul 2019 09:33
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Hulkenberg: Quite likely I'll remain at Renault in 2020
Nico Hulkenberg says it is quite likely that he will remain at Renault in 2020 amid speculation about the future line-up of the team. With Daniel Ricciardo contracted until at ...26 Jul 2019 08:38
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Brake balance problems resulted in Hulkenberg crash - Perez
Sergio Perez says an issue with his steering wheel that didn't allow him to change his brake balance resulted in him hitting Nico Hulkenberg during the British Grand Prix. ...14 Jul 2019 19:50
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Renault pleased with turnaround after Austria woes
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo says he never doubted that Renaut's lacklustre Friday pace would carry over to Saturday at Silverstone. The Australian set the seventh f...13 Jul 2019 19:17
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Hulkenberg confident Renault is close to McLaren at Silverstone
Nico Hulkenberg is encouraged by the pace between Renault and McLaren following Friday practice at the British Grand Prix. The German ended the second practice session in 15th,...12 Jul 2019 18:37
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Hulkenberg to take grid penalty for new engine
Renault has confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will be fitted with this Spec B engine or the remainder of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend. The engine was originally introduced in F...29 Jun 2019 09:47
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Hulkenberg in favour of Austria kerbs despite wing damage
Nico Hulkenberg is in favour of retaining the kerbs around the Red Bull Ring despite the issues they caused him and other drivers on Friday. During FP1, Hulkenberg ran wid...29 Jun 2019 09:26
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Hulkenberg: Dirty air 'as bad as it's ever been'
Nico Hulkenberg says the current struggle the drivers endure with turbulent air is as bad as it has ever been in Formula 1. The 2019 rule changes to the aerodynamics were ...27 Jun 2019 18:41
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Renault exploring options outside Hulkenberg for 2020
Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul admits that the team is looking at options outside of Nico Hulkenberg for the 2020 season. Hulkenberg joined Renault in 2017 after spe...26 Jun 2019 10:23
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Hulkenberg 'expected more' from McLaren's race pace
Nico Hulkenberg says he expected McLaren to be stronger than what it was on Sunday during the French Grand Prix. The Woking squad displayed sharp pace on Friday during practice...25 Jun 2019 13:32
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Renault bringing 'several chassis developments' to France
Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul says the team will be bringing a number of chassis related upgrades to the French Grand Prix this weekend. Buoyed by a strong showing ...17 Jun 2019 14:49
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Brawn sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' for Renault
Formula 1's managing director Ross Brawn believes he sees "light at the end of the tunnel" for Renault, following their best result of the season at the Canad...13 Jun 2019 16:05
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Renault imposed team orders to secure points
Renault confirmed that it stepped in and intervened between its two drivers at the Canadian Grand Prix as it "needed the result". Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg...10 Jun 2019 16:23
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SerieTeamYear#
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F1Audi27
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F1Sauber202527
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F1Haas F1202427
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F1Aston Martin202227
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F1Racing Point202027
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F1Renault201927
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F1Force India201627
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F1Sauber201311
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F1Force India201212
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F1Force India2011
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F1Williams201010
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F1Williams2009
Statistics Nico Hülkenberg
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Amount of victories0
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Amount of podiums1
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Total races186
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Total races with points74
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Amount of poles0
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Times beaten team member (race)6
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Times beaten team member (qualis)5
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Average points per grandprix2
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Average starting position11
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Average finish position12
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Average positions gained0
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Highest position3
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DateGrand PrixQR
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24 - 26 Jul109
-
17 - 19 Jul1213
-
3 - 5 Jul1222
-
26 - 28 Jun1412
-
12 - 14 Jun20
-
5 - 7 Jun1313
-
22 - 24 May12
-
1 - 3 May1019
-
27 - 29 Mar11
-
13 - 15 Mar11
-
6 - 8 Mar1122
-
5 - 7 Dec189
-
28 - 30 Nov1120
-
21 - 23 Nov7
-
7 - 9 Nov109
-
24 - 26 Oct1319
-
17 - 19 Oct118
-
3 - 5 Oct1120
-
19 - 21 Sep1716
-
5 - 7 Sep1220
-
29 - 31 Aug14
-
1 - 3 Aug1813
-
25 - 27 Jul1412
-
4 - 6 Jul193
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27 - 29 Jun9
-
13 - 15 Jun118
-
30 - 1 Jun165
-
23 - 25 May1316
-
16 - 18 May1712
-
2 - 4 May1614
-
18 - 20 Apr1815
-
11 - 13 Apr1613
-
4 - 6 Apr1616
-
21 - 23 Mar15
-
14 - 16 Mar177
-
6 - 8 Dec78
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29 - 1 Dec1816
-
22 - 24 Nov8
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1 - 3 Nov1718
-
25 - 27 Oct109
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18 - 20 Oct118
-
20 - 22 Sep9
-
13 - 15 Sep1211
-
30 - 1 Sep17
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23 - 25 Aug1211
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26 - 28 Jul1618
-
19 - 21 Jul1113
-
5 - 7 Jul66
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28 - 30 Jun96
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21 - 23 Jun1311
-
7 - 9 Jun1711
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24 - 26 May1918
-
17 - 19 May1011
-
3 - 5 May911
-
19 - 21 Apr910
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5 - 7 Apr1211
-
22 - 24 Mar169
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7 - 9 Mar1510
-
29 - 2 Mar1016
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24 - 26 Nov815
-
17 - 19 Nov1318
-
3 - 5 Nov1112
-
27 - 29 Oct1213
-
20 - 22 Oct1811
-
6 - 8 Oct1416
-
22 - 24 Sep1814
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15 - 17 Sep913
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1 - 3 Sep1317
-
25 - 27 Aug1412
-
28 - 30 Jul2018
-
21 - 23 Jul1014
-
7 - 9 Jul1113
-
30 - 2 Jul820
-
16 - 18 Jun515
-
2 - 4 Jun715
-
26 - 28 May1817
-
5 - 7 May1215
-
28 - 30 Apr17
-
31 - 2 Apr107
-
17 - 19 Mar1012
-
3 - 5 Mar1015
-
25 - 27 Mar1712
-
18 - 20 Mar1717
-
9 - 11 Oct8
-
7 - 9 Aug37
-
31 - 2 Aug1320
-
29 - 1 Dec912
-
15 - 17 Nov1315
-
1 - 3 Nov119
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25 - 27 Oct1210
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11 - 13 Oct15-
-
27 - 29 Sep610
-
20 - 22 Sep89
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6 - 8 Sep65
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30 - 1 Sep128
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2 - 4 Aug1112
-
26 - 28 Jul916
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12 - 14 Jul10
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28 - 30 Jun1512
-
21 - 23 Jun138
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7 - 9 Jun77
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23 - 26 May1113
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10 - 12 May2013
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26 - 28 Apr1514
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12 - 14 Apr820
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29 - 31 Mar1717
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15 - 17 Mar7
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23 - 25 Nov1020
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9 - 11 Nov1319
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26 - 28 Oct76
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19 - 21 Oct76
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5 - 7 Oct1619
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28 - 30 Sep1212
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14 - 16 Sep1010
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31 - 2 Sep2013
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24 - 26 Aug1820
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27 - 29 Jul1312
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20 - 22 Jul75
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6 - 8 Jul116
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29 - 1 Jul1020
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22 - 24 Jun129
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8 - 10 Jun77
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24 - 27 May118
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11 - 13 May1620
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27 - 29 Apr1418
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13 - 15 Apr76
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6 - 8 Apr76
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23 - 25 Mar77
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29 - 1 Oct816
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25 - 27 Aug76
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14 - 16 Jul56
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7 - 9 Jul1113
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28 - 30 Apr88
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2 - 4 Sep10
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26 - 28 Aug4
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29 - 31 Jul7
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8 - 10 Jul7
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1 - 3 Jul219
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27 - 29 Nov77
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13 - 15 Nov56
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30 - 1 Nov107
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25 - 27 Sep136
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18 - 20 Sep1120
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4 - 6 Sep97
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3 - 5 Jul97
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19 - 21 Jun56
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5 - 7 Jun78
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27 - 29 Mar1314
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Give your opinion!
Driver characteristics
- Team -
- Points 390
- Podiums 1
- Grand Prix 186
- Country Germany
- Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (38)
- Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
- Weight 70 kg
- Length 1.84 m
- 16,596 comments on
- 10 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Nico Hülkenberg