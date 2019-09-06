user icon
F1 Drivers 2019 - Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

27 DE Nico Hülkenberg

Nicolas Hulkenberg was born on 19 August 1987 in Emmerich am Rhein, West Deutschland, as the son of Klaus Dieter and Susanne Hulkenberg. His father is the owner of Hulkenberg Spedition e.K. in Emmerich am Rhein.

Hulkenberg's early career

At the age of ten Hulkenberg made his debut in karts. In 2002 he became German Junior Karting Champion and the following year he won the senior title in the German Kart Championship. At the beginning of his career, he was managed by Willi Weber.

After switching to the single-seaters, Hulkenberg won every championship he drove in all the way up to Formula 1. He won the 2005 BMW ADAC Formula Championship, the 2006 A1GP German title, the 2007 Masters of Formula 3 at Zandvoort, the 2008 Euroseries Formula 3 title and the 2009 GP2 Championship. It was clear that the road to Formula 1 was open for Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg in F1

As a test driver for Williams, he gained experience in 2009. In 2010 he made his debut in Formula 1. In changeable conditions, he scored his first pole position of his career in Brazil. After a test year at Force India, Hulkenberg drove for the team in 2012, moved to Sauber in 2013, before going back to Force India until the end of 2016.

Hulkenberg at Le Mans and the switch to Renault

Hulkenberg won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Porsche in 2015. At the end of 2016 he made the switch to Renault. He didn't score any podiums so far but finished seventh in the championship in 2018 as 'best of the rest'.

  • Team Renault
  • Points 263
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix participated 94
  • Country Germany
  • Date of birth Aug 19 1987 (32)
  • Place of birth Emmerich am Rhein
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m

Carriere Nico Hülkenberg

  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Renault
    27
  • F1
    Force India
    2016
    27
  • F1
    Sauber
    2013
    11
  • F1
    Force India
    2012
    12
  • F1
    Force India
    2011
  • F1
    Williams
    2010
    10
  • F1
    Williams
    2009

Statistics Nico Hülkenberg

  • Amount of victories
    0
  • Amount of podiums
    0
  • Total races
    94
  • Total races with points
    47
  • Amount of poles
    0
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    24
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    20
  • Average points per grandprix
    3
  • Average starting position
    11
  • Average finish position
    12
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    4

Recent results of Nico Hülkenberg

