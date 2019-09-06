Nicolas Hulkenberg was born on 19 August 1987 in Emmerich am Rhein, West Deutschland, as the son of Klaus Dieter and Susanne Hulkenberg. His father is the owner of Hulkenberg Spedition e.K. in Emmerich am Rhein.
At the age of ten Hulkenberg made his debut in karts. In 2002 he became German Junior Karting Champion and the following year he won the senior title in the German Kart Championship. At the beginning of his career, he was managed by Willi Weber.
After switching to the single-seaters, Hulkenberg won every championship he drove in all the way up to Formula 1. He won the 2005 BMW ADAC Formula Championship, the 2006 A1GP German title, the 2007 Masters of Formula 3 at Zandvoort, the 2008 Euroseries Formula 3 title and the 2009 GP2 Championship. It was clear that the road to Formula 1 was open for Hulkenberg.
As a test driver for Williams, he gained experience in 2009. In 2010 he made his debut in Formula 1. In changeable conditions, he scored his first pole position of his career in Brazil. After a test year at Force India, Hulkenberg drove for the team in 2012, moved to Sauber in 2013, before going back to Force India until the end of 2016.
Hulkenberg won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Porsche in 2015. At the end of 2016 he made the switch to Renault. He didn't score any podiums so far but finished seventh in the championship in 2018 as 'best of the rest'.
Nico Hulkenberg says he is in no hurry to put pen to paper and secure his spot on the 2020 Formula 1 grid. The German has lost his spot to Esteban Ocon, who will partner Daniel...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner admits the team is interested in bringing on-board Nico Hulkenberg next season. Renault, Hulkenberg's current employers, announced on T...
Renault's Alain Prost states Nico Hulkenberg rejected a one-year extension with the team, which led it to sign Esteban Ocon. The Enstone squad announced earlier this week t...
Renault admits that it was a difficult call to make the decision to part ways with Nico Hulkenberg at the end of the 2019 season. The Enstone squad announced on Thursday that E...
Both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg are set to take grid penalties for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Renault has brought an updated internal combustion engine to the ...
Nico Hulkenberg says it is a "pity" that he has lost his seat at Renault for the 2020 season. The Enstone squad announced on Thursday that Esteban Ocon would take his...
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg says the team must ask itself some "serious" questions during the summer break after a lacklustre first half of the 2019 season. The Ens...
Nico Hulkenberg says it's 'hard to swallow' his race-ending crash at the German Grand Prix on Saturday. Hulkenberg was running in fourth place when he crashed in th...
Nico Hulkenberg says it is quite likely that he will remain at Renault in 2020 amid speculation about the future line-up of the team. With Daniel Ricciardo contracted until at ...
Sergio Perez says an issue with his steering wheel that didn't allow him to change his brake balance resulted in him hitting Nico Hulkenberg during the British Grand Prix. ...
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo says he never doubted that Renaut's lacklustre Friday pace would carry over to Saturday at Silverstone. The Australian set the seventh f...
Nico Hulkenberg is encouraged by the pace between Renault and McLaren following Friday practice at the British Grand Prix. The German ended the second practice session in 15th,...
Renault has confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will be fitted with this Spec B engine or the remainder of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend. The engine was originally introduced in F...
Nico Hulkenberg is in favour of retaining the kerbs around the Red Bull Ring despite the issues they caused him and other drivers on Friday. During FP1, Hulkenberg ran wid...
Nico Hulkenberg says the current struggle the drivers endure with turbulent air is as bad as it has ever been in Formula 1. The 2019 rule changes to the aerodynamics were ...
Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul admits that the team is looking at options outside of Nico Hulkenberg for the 2020 season. Hulkenberg joined Renault in 2017 after spe...
Nico Hulkenberg says he expected McLaren to be stronger than what it was on Sunday during the French Grand Prix. The Woking squad displayed sharp pace on Friday during practice...
Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul says the team will be bringing a number of chassis related upgrades to the French Grand Prix this weekend. Buoyed by a strong showing ...
Formula 1's managing director Ross Brawn believes he sees "light at the end of the tunnel" for Renault, following their best result of the season at the Canad...
Renault confirmed that it stepped in and intervened between its two drivers at the Canadian Grand Prix as it "needed the result". Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg...
Renault has no concerns over potentially struggling down the straights in Canada compared to its midfield rivals. Daniel Ricciardo believes that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, ...
Pierre Gasly insists that he won't waste time worrying about his Red Bull future amid rumours that he may be replaced. Some outlets reported after Monaco that Renault's...
Renault's weekend in Monaco was much more encouraging than what its result suggested, according to managing director Cyril Abiteboul. Daniel Ricciardo qualified in seventh ...
Nico Hulkenberg believes that Charles Leclerc was too aggressive during his failed recovery drive during the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc's first home race driving a Fe...
Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty by the Stewards for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. Hulkenberg was on a fast...
Nico Hulkenberg has been ordered by the Stewards to start the Spanish Grand Prix from the pit lane. Renault was deemed guilty of not notifying the FIA about cha ging Hulkenberg...
Nico Hulkenberg has called on Renault to sort out its reliability problems sooner rather than later as it is "costing the team". Hulkenberg has retired from...
Renault has confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg's retirement from the Chinese Grand Prix was down to a software glitch relating to the MGU-K. Renault introduced a new MGU-K in S...
According to Nico Hulkenberg, Renault has "similar problems" with their 2019 car's characteristics as those they suffered from in 2018. Hulkenberg has ...
Nico Hulkenberg says that the first lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix was "like a warzone", as the German driver started from 17th on the grid and worked his way up throug...
Renault managing director Cyril Abitebould says that the Enstone squad must focus on improving its reliability after a double DNF in Bahrain. Renault was on its way to&nbs...
Nico Hulkenberg says he was prevented in advancing from the first stage of qualifying due to his engine going into "safe mode". The German was eliminated from Q1...
Nico Hulkenberg is "not reading too much" into his fifth-place finish after the second practice session in Bahrain. The German finished the day ahead of both Re...
Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi have both escaped punishment following their crash during the opening practice session in Bahrain. Towards the end of the session, Hulken...
Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi have been summoned to the Stewards following a collision between the two during the opening free practice session in Bahrain. Towards the...
Renault managing director says that its 2019 line-up of Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg is perhaps the 'best on the grid'. Hulkenberg enters his third year with th...
Nico Hulkenberg says that he's excited by the challenge he expects to have against new teammate Daniel Ricciardo in 2019. Hulkenberg will compete in his third successive se...
Nico Hulkenberg has said that he has "no major concerns" about the pace of the RS19, after completing their pre-season testing programme. The French team manage...
Nico Hulkenberg is confident that Renault has made some strong progress in its engine department over the winter break. The French manufacturer has been lacking in recent years...
Daniel Ricciardo is feeling cosy at Renault after the first week of testing, stating that both he and teammate Nico Hulkenberg are asking for the same thing. Ricciardo will und...
Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg says that the larger rear wings that have been introduced for 2019 are like parachutes. The new modified, rear wing has a significantly larger DRS...
Nico Hulkenberg says that his future in Formula 1 will depend on how he measures up against his new team mate Daniel Ricciardo. Hulkenberg holds the title of the most race...
Daniel Ricciardo says that Renault's optimism over the significantly improved output from their power unit is justified based on the data he has seen. The team has been hin...
Renault returned to Formula 1 in 2016, and it did so with a six-year plan with the end goal being to put Renault back at the front of the grid. They have now completed the first...
Renault has thrown the wraps off the R.S.19, the car it will compete the 2019 Formula 1 world championship with. The car keeps the black and yellow livery that it has used since...
Nico Hulkenberg would be a race winner 'straight away' if he were to get a drive in a top team, says his former Renault teammate Carlos Sainz. Hulkenberg joined Renault...
Thierry Koskas who was appointed president of Renault Sport in November has parted with the French company before he started his new position. The company made the announce...
Nico Hulkenberg has confirmed that vehicle inspection company Dekra will no longer continue to sponsor him. Hulkenberg has been working with Dekra for 13 years, with the company...
After being handed a 10-place grid penalty for the incident he provoked at the beginning of the Belgian Grand Prix, Nico Hulkenberg and his Renault team have opted for a new Ren...
McLaren has announced that Fernando Alonso will use a new chassis this weekend in Monza, due to the damage caused by his first lap shunt in Spa. Alonso was hit by Nico Hulk...
Nico Hulkenberg says that there are only positives surrounding Daniel Ricciardo's switch to Renault. Ricciardo shocked the paddock when he announced last Friday that he woul...
Nico Hulkenberg has questioned Max Verstappen's explanation for his qualifying crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Dutchman reported that a software glitch caused an increa...
Nico Hulkenberg says the challengers to F1's top three teams have "a lot of work to do" to catch up. Like other hopeful midfield teams including McLaren, Renault e...
Carlos Sainz has backed Renault's deliberations over taking a strategic approach to the long-life engine rules of 2018. Over the winter, the rules have changed so that each ...
The new Renault car is better in every way, according to driver Nico Hulkenberg. One analysis from the Barcelona testing is that the French works team is ready to step up to bec...
Cyril Abiteboul says Nico Hulkenberg got a wake-up call last year. The German driver began the year as Jolyon Palmer's teammate, but the Briton was replaced mid-season by Ca...
Renault has confirmed reports it has made progress with its F1 engine ahead of the 2018 season. Late last year, the French marque encountered reliability problems and a shortage...
Nico Hulkenberg has joined the chorus of those who do not agree that banning grid girls is a step forwards for F1. In fact, the works Renault driver said it is a "further s...
Nico Hulkenberg says he is happy rather than worried now that Carlos Sainz is his teammate at Renault. This year, German Hulkenberg was teamed up at the French team with Jolyon ...
Sebastian Vettel has admitted he is not sure what to think about Robert Kubica's F1 comeback. It is believed the Pole is now on the cusp of securing his return to the sport ...
Nico Hulkenberg says Renault's lack of reliability has become "unacceptable". Indeed, it was nothing short of a horror weekend for the French marque in Mexico, wit...
Nico Hulkenberg insists the arrival of his new teammate Carlos Sainz poses him "no problem". Although the German had a less than smooth weekend in Austin, some believe...
Nico Hulkenberg has given the thumbs up to plans to radically reform the F1 starting grid. We reported earlier this week that Liberty Media is contemplating lining up the cars i...
Nico Hulkenberg says he expects his new Renault teammate to be "fast". Departing Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz, who will be paired with German Hulkenberg full-time fr...
Nico Hulkenberg is set to take over an unenviable record in formula one. In Singapore, the German is set to beat countryman Adrian Sutil's mantle as the driver with the most...
Nico Hulkenberg has called on Pirelli to make better F1 rain tyres. The Renault driver said the situation at Monza last Saturday, with qualifying repeatedly delayed in 15 minute...
After recovering from a slow start at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix to finish in sixth place, Renault's Nico Hulkenberg is looking forward to returning to Monza for ...
Nico Hulkenberg has hailed the fight at the top of formula one this year. The German is impressing after switching to the renewed and improving French works team Renault for 201...
Jacques Villeneuve has hit out at drivers critical of Fernando Alonso's decision to tackle the Indy 500 next month. Some of Alonso's rivals - notably Romain Grosjean and...
Nico Hulkenberg was left relatively happy after the first qualifying session of the season, and his maiden one for new team Renault, as he lines up in twelfth. Hulkenberg admit...
06 Sep 2019 09:08
01 Sep 2019 08:47
31 Aug 2019 14:50
30 Aug 2019 14:50
29 Aug 2019 14:20
10 Aug 2019 10:45
29 Jul 2019 09:33
26 Jul 2019 08:38
14 Jul 2019 19:50
13 Jul 2019 19:17
12 Jul 2019 18:37
29 Jun 2019 09:47
27 Jun 2019 18:41
26 Jun 2019 10:23
25 Jun 2019 13:32
17 Jun 2019 14:49
13 Jun 2019 16:05
10 Jun 2019 16:23
07 Jun 2019 10:39
05 Jun 2019 13:37
27 May 2019 09:24
25 May 2019 17:38
12 May 2019 12:09
17 Apr 2019 12:29
14 Apr 2019 15:36
09 Apr 2019 10:16
02 Apr 2019 13:17
01 Apr 2019 15:52
31 Mar 2019 11:49
29 Mar 2019 19:02
11 Mar 2019 16:42
08 Mar 2019 11:37
06 Mar 2019 10:03
26 Feb 2019 14:17
23 Feb 2019 13:34
19 Feb 2019 10:09
16 Feb 2019 11:08
15 Feb 2019 09:06
13 Feb 2019 09:19
12 Feb 2019 12:50
28 Jan 2019 09:07
19 Jan 2019 11:56
15 Jan 2019 08:12
31 Aug 2018 14:40
06 Aug 2018 15:20
10 Apr 2018 13:59
26 Mar 2018 10:02
09 Mar 2018 13:41
07 Mar 2018 18:52
06 Mar 2018 09:51
22 Feb 2018 10:19
09 Feb 2018 13:27
11 Dec 2017 12:09
04 Dec 2017 13:24
31 Oct 2017 11:28
27 Oct 2017 14:44
26 Oct 2017 11:20
13 Oct 2017 10:35
15 Sep 2017 09:49
07 Sep 2017 12:02
31 Aug 2017 11:07
10 May 2017 12:57
21 Apr 2017 10:33
25 Mar 2017 11:09