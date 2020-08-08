user icon
Hulkenberg: A bit surprised but very happy to qualify third

  Published on 08 Aug 2020
  By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point reserve Nico Hulkenberg has admitted it came as a surprise to qualify in third for tomorrow's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix but said he was delighted with the result.

Hulkenberg initially replaced former Force India teammate for last weekend's British Grand Prix, after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the weekend.

MORE: Hulkenberg reveals talks with F1 teams over 2021 role

​​​​​​​On his return to F1, Hulkenberg qualified in thirteenth position but did not take the start after his car developed a power unit problem prior to the race, which did not allow the German to take his place on the grid.

Perez was hopeful of taking his place on the grid for this weekend's race after completing his mandatory seven-day quarantine but was unable to after once again testing positive, meaning Hulkenberg took the place for the second weekend in a row.

Speaking about the team's chances after the race, Hulkenberg was positive of talking a good result for tomorrow's race, which would be his first Grand Prix since Abu Dhabi in 2019, his final race with Renault.

"Obviously, last week [it was a] big high to come back, then it was a low on Sunday, so it was extreme," Hulkenberg told podium interviewer Paul di Resta after the session.

"This weekend obviously I felt much better in the car, much more prepared. In Quali, it was still tricky. In Q2 I made life a bit hard for myself and I was scared I damaged the car.

"In Q3, it was head down, full beans, whatever I had. I was a bit surprised to stand here, to be honest but [with a] big smile and a lot to expect for the race tomorrow."

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

