user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Green: Lack of egos led to Mercedes inspired RP20

Green: Lack of egos led to Mercedes inspired RP20

  • Published on 04 May 2020 10:47
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point technical director Andrew Green has cited a lack of egos made the team decide in changing concept for the team's 2020 challenger, the RP20.

When the car was unveiled and initially tested in Barcelona, it attracted major criticism from other teams due to it's striking resemblance to Mercedes' 2018 title winner, the W09.

Green believed that changing the development of the car to a low rake approach as opposed to the high rake approach the team has usually taken in the past, was not a move that other teams would consider making.

"I think that's a big plus point for us and I think that's why a lot of teams wouldn't be able to do what we did - because there's too many egos involved," Green told Autosport.

"There's too much 'Oh, no, no, that idea is not invented here' syndrome - 'We'll do our own because we know better'.

"Well, we're running around in fourth place, several seconds off of Mercedes so it's a difficult argument for us to sit in a room and go, 'Actually, we think we're doing a much better job than Mercedes, we should just carry on doing what we're doing'.

"We were just honest with each other and said 'Look, they're doing a better job than us. What are they doing? What are they doing that's that good?'

"And so those are the discussions that you can have when you don't have the egos within the team. Everyone just wants to do the best and they see it. So, it's a strength of ours for sure."

'Significant challenge' for team to change design approach

Green explained also how he saw how hard it was on the team's designers to go against what they were used to in the past.

Green understood that it was a major challenge for the team to radically change how they design the car, but noted that it was a change that could not be ignored.

"We had the opportunity to do it and we grabbed hold of it, and everybody was up for it," Green commented.

"It was a significant challenge - just psychologically - to talk to the team and say 'Look, what you've done previously, you're going to have to shelve that for now, we're going have to go down a different route'.

"It's a different type of learning. And it's a concept that we have no real understanding of. And it's going to be a significant challenge because it's not a case of just taking a concept, looking at pictures and running it.

"It's understanding the philosophy behind it and the concept behind it."

F1 News Mercedes Racing Point
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar