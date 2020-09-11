user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton 'really happy' Vettel has decided to stay in F1

Hamilton 'really happy' Vettel has decided to stay in F1

  • Published on 11 Sep 2020 12:44
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has praised Sebastian Vettel's recent announcement in regards to his F1 future, revealing he will switch to Racing Point as it becomes Aston Martin next year.

Speaking about Vettel's announcement on Thursday, Hamilton said he was 'really happy' for Vettel and said that F1 needed a driver of his calibre to stay in the sport.

Hamilton noted how much of a difficult decision it could have been for the four-time world champion to consider a switch to the team, but praised the team also for being able to sign the German.

"I think it's exciting for Formula 1," Hamilton told Sky F1 at Mugello.

 "It's quite a big shift from Ferrari to an up-and-coming team but I think Formula 1 really needs to keep the great driver that he is in the sport so I'm really happy that he's continuing and not stopping.

"I'm just really happy for him because it's not been the easiest of journeys at Ferrari, and I think he'll learn so much from there,

"I think it's one of the smartest moves that Aston Martin could do and I'm excited to see what he contributes and how he helps progress that team forward."

During the driver's press conference, Hamilton said he was convinced Vettel could end up at the team when he departs from Ferrari at the end of the year, but claimed it was ultimately the right decision moving to a team that are constantly improving.

"Honestly, I thought that was the ideal direction he was going to go, I thought it would happen," Hamilton added.

"I was really pleased to hear it because if you look at that team, it has new ownership, and has already taken a huge step forwards in its performance and it can continue to grow."

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel Racing Point
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 548

    Happy for him, but he cannot afford to lose out to Stroll Snr - that really would be the end of his career and confirm he has not been at the level he was with RBR many seasons ago. Wish him all the best.

    • + 0
    • Sep 11 2020 - 22:31
    • xoya

      Posts: 570

      Vettel was always an average driver with an average teammate in a super car.
      He was really annoying as well, but has become a really likeable guy with age.

      Rosberg's one championship has more weight than Vettel's four, in my humble opinion.

      • + 0
      • Sep 12 2020 - 03:36

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
280
2
Red Bull Racing
158
3
McLaren
98
4
Racing Point
97
5
Renault
71
6
Ferrari
61
7
Alpha Tauri
47
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 2,108
  • Podiums 87
  • Grand Prix 110
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar