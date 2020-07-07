user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Perez has confidence in Racing Point's 'competitive package'

Perez has confidence in Racing Point's 'competitive package'

  • Published on 07 Jul 2020 13:02
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point's Sergio Perez was happy with the result of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, claiming that the race showed the team have a competitive package with the RP20.

Perez was running in the top six throughout the weekend's sessions, managing to qualify ahead of both Ferrari drivers and looked on course for a possible podium at the end of the race until he was awarded a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

He was embroiled in a race-long battle with the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, having gone side-by-side with Norris in the pit lane during their stops as the pair fought to get out ahead of each other.

Norris would eventually claim third from Perez as decided not to pit during the last safety car period. His teammate Lance Stroll suffered, however, having been forced into retirement early on in the race thanks to a sensor issue on the RP20.

Speaking after the race, Perez admitted that he should have pitted for new tyres as the safety car came out, noting that he was struggling to defend from the drivers who had pitted behind him.

However, after taking the chequered flag in sixth, Perez affirmed that the RP20 was very competitive over the weekend and that the team were happy with such a positive result during the first race of the season.

"Yeah, it was a very good one," Perez said.

"Probably looking at it now we should have pitted under the safety car. It's easy to know that at the end. I was struggling to hold the people behind on fresher rubber.

"That was a bit difficult for me but all in all I think the positive is that we have a competitive package and we will look forward to the next one which is in a couple of days time."

F1 News Sergio Perez Lance Stroll Racing Point
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 299

    The package will be competitive within first few races, it means the time is not on their side, they need to collect as much points possible in first races to end up high enough at the end of the season.

    I really would like to see Sergio back in top team, his period at McLaren was unfortunate and killed his top team aspirations. He is quick and getting older he is getting much better not losing his speed.

    • + 0
    • Jul 7 2020 - 13:38

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
37
2
McLaren
26
3
Ferrari
19
4
Racing Point
8
5
Alpha Tauri
6
6
Renault
4
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez 11
Sergio Perez
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (30)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar