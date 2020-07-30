user icon
Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus

Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus

  • Published on 30 Jul 2020 21:12
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sergio Perez has tested positive for coronavirus and will sit out this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Perez was forced to isolate after his original test ahead of the Silverstone event came back as inconclusive. 

The Mexican driver took a fresh test, which has since returned as positive. Perez is the first driver to contract the virus. 

A statement from the FIA reads: “Following today’s announcement that Sergio Perez of the BWT Racing Point Formula 1 Team produced an inconclusive test result for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the 2020 FIA Formula 1 British Grand Prix, the FIA and Formula 1 can now confirm that the result of his re-test is positive.

“Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities.

“With assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined. 

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Racing Point is still planning to field a second car for this weekend, however it is not yet known who will fill the seat.

Esteban Gutierrez and Nico Hulkenberg have been highlighted as potential candidates, with the latter having extensive experience with the Silverstone-based squad.

Before receiving an inconclusive test result, Perez came into contact with some team members from Racing Point, who have also been placed into isolation and tested.

“Following the announcement that Sergio Perez has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, the team regrets to announce that he will be unable to participate in this weekend’s race,” confirmed Racing Point.

“Sergio is physically well and in good spirits, but he will continue to self-isolate under the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for the team and the sport

“The entire team wishes Sergio well and looks forward to welcoming him back into the cockpit of the RP20 soon. Our intention is to race two cars on Sunday. We will communicate the next steps for our British Grand Prix weekend in due course.”

