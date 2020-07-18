user icon
Perez reveals not feeling '100% physically' during qualifying

Perez reveals not feeling '100% physically' during qualifying

  • Published on 18 Jul 2020 17:41
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point's Sergio Perez has revealed he did not feel “100% physically” during Saturday's qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Perez and teammate Lance Stroll managed a very successful qualifying for the team, with Stroll lining up on the grid in third and Perez fourth in a second-row lockout for tomorrow's race.

Despite the promising result, Perez denied his unhappiness after the session was due to losing out to his teammate, but because of feeling unwell during the qualifying, complaining of dizziness in the car during the session.

Perez was confident that the issue was not a major problem and hoped to work with his physio in time to be fully fit for tomorrow's race.

"No, no it's more than that, I didn't feel 100% physically during the qualifying," Perez admitted.

"I was getting dizzier throughout the qualifying and that is not great to have.I think I need to check with my physio and see what's going on and I should be okay for tomorrow."

Perez elated with Racing Point second-row lockout

Despite feeling unwell during the session, Perez was nevertheless happy for the result of the team, hoping that both cars could bring home a big result for the team.

Both Stroll and Perez will start tomorrow's race on the medium tyres, after a late gamble in Q2 allowed the drivers to get through without the need to change to the faster soft compound.

"Yeah, I think it was a great result for the team," Perez said.

"We looked good al the way through. So, I am happy for the team's result and hopefully tomorrow we can put it together in the race and score a lot of points for the team."

F1 News Sergio Perez Lance Stroll Racing Point
