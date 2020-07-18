user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>FP3:</strong> Bottas leads Hamilton, Perez close behind

FP3: Bottas leads Hamilton, Perez close behind

  • Published on 18 Jul 2020 13:02
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas has concluded practice from the Hungarian Grand Prix on top of the timesheets, heading Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton by half a tenth of a second.

The Silver Arrows' biggest competition came from Sergio Perez, who was 0.161s down on Bottas' fastest lap-time ahead of qualifying later this afternoon.

Red Bull struggles continued, with Max Verstappen's fastest time placing him just fifth in the times, behind Charles Leclerc and the second Racing Point of Lance Stroll.

Verstappen spun at Turn 12 during the session, with his RB16 car getting away from him on the apex of the corner. However, the Dutchman managed to avoid contact with the barriers and escaped damaging the car.

Lando Norris was seventh for McLaren, as he looks to carry up his strong pace from Austria to Hungary. The Briton enters the weekend on the back of two top-five results, including his maiden podium finish, at the Red Bull Ring.

Sebastian Vettel was eighth, ahead of Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo who rounded out the top ten.

No wet weather tyres were needed during the session, however the risk of rain remains high heading into qualifying.

The session will begin at 15:00 local time, with Mercedes going in search of its fourth consecutive pole position. 

Photos Hungary 2020
F1 News Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Sergio Perez Mercedes Racing Point
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

F1Grand Prix Hungary - Free practice 3

HU Hungaroring - 18 July 2020

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,142
  • Podiums 41
  • Grand Prix 104
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar