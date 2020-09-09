Sergio Perez to leave Racing Point at the end of the year

Sergio Perez has announced he will leave Racing Point at the end of the year, after seven seasons with the team.
Perez announced the news in a statement, released on his social media on Wednesday evening.
Joining Force India in 2014 after being dropped by McLaren at the end of the previous year, taking a total of five podiums with the team.
He was also a fundamental part of the team's administration in 2018, which allowed a consortium of investors led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll to buy and fund the team.
As Racing Point will enter F1 as Aston Martin next year, there was speculation that Sebastian Vettel would make the move after Ferrari announced he would be departing the team at the end of the year.
With Perez contracted to the team until 2022, the Mexican was positive he would stay at the team despite the rumoured interest in Vettel.
It is yet to be confirmed who will replace Perez at the team.
The statement, which released on Wednesday night, read;
“Hi All: Everything in life always has a beginning and an end, and after seven years together, my time with the team will come to an end after this season.
“It hurts a bit as I bet on the team during very rough times; we managed to overcome obstacles and I am very proud of saving the jobs of several of my teammates.
“I’ll keep the memories of the great moments lived together, the friendships and the satisfaction of always giving my all.
“I will always be grateful for the opportunity given to me by Vijay Mallya, who believed in me in 2014 and allowed me to continue my F1 career with Force India.
“To the current administration, led by Lawrence Stroll, I wish nothing but the best in the future, especially with the upcoming Aston Martin project.
“I don’t have a plan B. My intention is to continue racing here, but that would depend on finding a project that motivates me to continue giving my 100 percent in each lap.
“I want to thank each one of you who have been with me throughout these 10 years. To my family, who has always been there to support me despite anything.
“To all the sponsors who believed in my project, to my staff, and mainly God, who blessed me with the opportunity to live this incredible adventure called F1.
“I hope I can give you some good news real soon, but for now, let’s enjoy together the next races. I carry you in my heart!”
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Pistonhead
Posts: 546
Gutted for him though cant see him being out of a drive for long - Vettel announcement tomorrow?
Snooky
Posts: 115
Worst kept secret of the season
xoya
Posts: 569
Based on current form I'd take neither Perez nor Vettel.
f1ski
Posts: 711
Hulkenburg to racing point . Perez to RBR.
f1ski
Posts: 711
For being such a great business man Stroll if he does sign Vettel is taking a huge chance. when he is good vettel is the best. But his last season was terrible at RBR. Not unlike this season. He had a terminal case of the red mist in his last 2-3 seasons at ferrari. I sa y no to seb and i am a fan boy
abhidbgt
Posts: 278
It's sad. Perez has had a rotten luck throughout this season but racing point administration isn't interested in looking at the problems and feel a change of driver is going to make them a force to reckon with. What foolishness. Hope he gets a seat real soon.
calle.itw
Posts: 8,489
it's their loss. Perez is why RP is still around, and he has proven himself to be an incredibly reliable, skilled driver.
Kean
Posts: 691
A bit unfair I'd say. Perez saved the team, and made it possible for Stroll to buy it. This is the thanks he gets. I guess that's F1. Perhaps Perez having one of his worst seasons in F1 made the decision easier for Stroll. I'm curious to see what Vettel will be able to do in that car, it will show if Vettel is the problem or not. I'm hoping Vettel shines once more. As for Perez, I think both Haas and Alfa Romeo will be breathing down his neck. I'm guessing he'll go to Haas, to replace Grosjean. Gene Haas will likely welcome the extra sponsormoney.