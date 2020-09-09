user icon
Perez urges Racing Point to capitalize on podium chances

Perez urges Racing Point to capitalize on podium chances

  Published on 09 Sep 2020 15:55
  • comments 2
  By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point's Sergio Perez has urged the team to capitalize on possible podium chances in the future, after teammate Lance Stroll's third place at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.

Stroll managed to take the second podium of his F1 career after the top three capitalized on a penalty for leader Lewis Hamilton, who dropped to the back of the pack as a result.

Perez could only manage tenth in the race but admitted that the team, despite it's improved form compared to recent years, is still a long way behind the top two teams.

With Racing Point looking to be the third-best team throughout the season so far, Perez has urged his team to work towards being in a position to profit from any issues Red Bull and Mercedes may have in the coming races. 

The Mexican believed the team has not been able to take other opportunities open for a possible podium place in recent races but hoped the team could still work towards securing third place in this years' constructor's championship.

"We should be looking forward to being well into the points with both cars and open the gap to our competitors because that third place in the Constructors' does matter a lot to us," Perez said.

"We still have a bit of a pace difference to the top two teams, Red Bull and Mercedes, so that made things harder. And I also feel that for many reasons, we haven't maximised some of our weekends where we have a chance to be there on the podium.

"So we need to close up the gap to Red Bull and try to be there to make sure if they fail, we are the ones that take the podium."

Replies (2)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,463

    Racing Point have really squandered a massive amount of points this year. I'd argue that they have the best car ever, but the performance of the team as a whole has been the worst in quite a while. Multiple bad strategy calls, bad pit stops, and driver errors.

    The window of opportunity is also closing. Mclaren and Renault seem to be catching up quickly, which by the way is AMAZING. The battle in the midfield is the most exciting I've ever seen.

    • + 1
    • Sep 9 2020 - 18:16
    • Dert38

      Posts: 338

      the gp was kinda disgusting tho...

      • + 0
      • Sep 9 2020 - 21:13

