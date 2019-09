Lance Stroll (Strulovic) is a Canadian racing driver who was born on 29 October 1998 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as the son of Lawrence Stroll and Claire-Anne Callens. Lance has an older sister, Chloe and races under the Canadian flag. Stroll speaks Flemish, Italian, English and French.

The early career of Lance Stroll

Stroll drove his first karting race at the age of 10. In 2008 he bagged several victories in Canada and North America in karting. In 2009 he was crowned rookie of the year and driver of the year by the Federation de Sport Automobile du Quebec.

The road to F1

The Canadian competed in the Toyota Racing Series in 2015, scoring ten podiums, four victories and winning the title. In the same year his father invested in the Prema Formula 3 team and in his first season he was involved in disqualifications and serious accidents. In 2016 Stroll came back reborn and took the title.

Stroll makes the transition to a new team

Stroll then got the chance to work for Williams. In his first year, he scored 40 points and was on the podium in Baku. During the season a steep learning curve was visible. In 2018 Stroll had a dramatic year with the Williams team. With six points he finished eighteenth in the championship. At the end of the season, he switched to Racing Point, after father Lawrence pulled the team formally known as Force India from administration.