F1 Drivers 2026 - Lance Stroll
18 Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll (Strulovic) is a Canadian racing driver who was born on 29 October 1998 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada as the son of Lawrence Stroll and Claire-Anne Callens. Lance has an older sister, Chloe and races under the Canadian flag. Stroll speaks Flemish, Italian, English and French.
The early career of Lance Stroll
Stroll drove his first karting race at the age of 10. In 2008 he bagged several victories in Canada and North America in karting. In 2009 he was crowned rookie of the year and driver of the year by the Federation de Sport Automobile du Quebec.
The road to F1
The Canadian competed in the Toyota Racing Series in 2015, scoring ten podiums, four victories and winning the title. In the same year his father invested in the Prema Formula 3 team and in his first season he was involved in disqualifications and serious accidents. In 2016 Stroll came back reborn and took the title.
Stroll makes the transition to a new team
Stroll then got the chance to work for Williams. In his first year, he scored 40 points and was on the podium in Baku. During the season a steep learning curve was visible. In 2018 Stroll had a dramatic year with the Williams team. With six points he finished eighteenth in the championship. At the end of the season, he switched to Racing Point, after father Lawrence pulled the team formally known as Force India from administration.
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Lance Stroll Just Overtook Alain Prost in F1 History
Lance Stroll has surpassed Alain Prost in career Grand Prix starts, reaching 200 races at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Canadian, active in Formula 1 since 2017, has now compete...29 Jul 2026 15:08
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Lance Stroll shrugs off Aston Martin's slump: "I've had bad cars before"
Lance Stroll insists he remains mentally unshaken by Aston Martin's disappointing 2025 season, drawing on previous experience with uncompetitive machinery to justify his cal...24 Jul 2026 13:17
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Alonso and Stroll finally get what they asked for
Honda has confirmed it will introduce an upgraded power unit for Aston Martin at the Dutch Grand Prix, offering the struggling British team a lifeline after a dismal first half ...16 Jul 2026 14:16
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Alonso and Stroll Manage Expectations as Aston Martin Confirm No Major Updates Until Summer
Aston Martin are the only team on the grid not to have introduced visible updates since the mandatory April break, and there is no significant change coming in the near term. Fe...26 May 2026 16:59
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Aston Martin in Crisis: Stroll’s 4-Second "Reality Check" in Sakhir
Lance Stroll has delivered a brutally honest assessment of Aston Martin’s 2026 prospects, admitting that the team needs to find at least four seconds of performance to eve...13 Feb 2026 13:13
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Lance Stroll Hits Out at Complaining Drivers: "Don't Whine"
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has little sympathy for his rivals who are unhappy with the 2026 regulations. While he admits he isn't a massive fan of the new formula hims...12 Feb 2026 12:17
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Carbon debris suggested as cause of Stroll's Tuscan GP crash
It has been suggested that possible carbon debris was the cause of Lance Stroll's puncture during Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix, sending the Canadian into a massive spin at...15 Sep 2020 16:50
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Perez urges Racing Point to capitalize on podium chances
Racing Point's Sergio Perez has urged the team to capitalize on possible podium chances in the future, after teammate Lance Stroll's third place at last weekend's It...09 Sep 2020 15:55
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F1 to revisit reverse grid sprint race plans after Italian GP
F1 is set to reconsider introducing reverse grid sprint races for certain future race weekends after Sunday's incredible Italian Grand Prix, which saw Pierre Gasly take the ...08 Sep 2020 09:33
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Norris blames turn one hastiness on losing positions
McLaren's Lando Norris has put his poor performance during Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix down to his cautiousness at turn one, which saw him drop two positions at the star...18 Aug 2020 09:53
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Stroll not ruling out potential British GP podium
Lance Stroll has not ruled out the possibility of ending up on the podium at the British Grand Prix later this afternoon. The Canadian driver qualified in sixth place on Saturd...02 Aug 2020 09:35
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FP2: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes out
Lance Stroll has concluded Friday from the Silverstone Circuit on top of the time sheet, heading Red Bull's Alexander Albon by less than a tenth of a second. However, Albon...31 Jul 2020 17:30
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Stroll disappointed at losing podium chance despite strong fourth place finish
Racing Point's Lance Stroll believes that a podium for the team was definitely possible, feeling disappointed after losing third place to Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. Str...19 Jul 2020 18:17
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Stroll hopes team orders won't interfere in podium fight against Perez
Lance Stroll hopes he is allowed to race against Racing Point teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday as the team goes in hunt of its first-ever podium result. Stroll and Perez will st...19 Jul 2020 10:53
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Perez reveals not feeling '100% physically' during qualifying
Racing Point's Sergio Perez has revealed he did not feel “100% physically” during Saturday's qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Perez and teammat...18 Jul 2020 17:41
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Stroll: Racing Point took a gamble with medium compound in Q2
Lance Stroll admits Racing Point took a big gamble during Q2 of the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session by sticking to the medium compound. Both Stroll and teammate Sergio ...18 Jul 2020 16:42
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Qualifying: Hamilton beats Bottas, Stroll to Hungary pole position
Lewis Hamilton has claimed pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes stretched its legs over the competition on Saturday. The six-time world champion ousted his te...18 Jul 2020 16:02
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Racing Point: No deadline over 2021 driver line-up decision
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says there is no deadline to make a decision regarding the team's 2021 driver line-up. Sebastian Vettel has been heavily linked ...18 Jul 2020 09:11
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Racing Point drivers react to Renault protest, confident RP20 is legal
Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll have broken their silence over Renault's protest at the team's RP20, with both drivers confident that the car is legal...17 Jul 2020 09:33
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Vettel reportedly considering switch to Aston Martin for 2021
It is understood that Sebastian Vettel could be considering a move to the newly-branded Aston Martin F1 team for 2021, after being offered a contract by team owner Lawrence Stro...14 Jul 2020 23:05
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Norris pleased with 'very enjoyable' final few laps at Styrian GP
McLaren's Lando Norris has said he is pleased with a 'very enjoyable' final couple of laps after finishing this evening's Styrian Grand Prix in fifth place. Nor...12 Jul 2020 19:30
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Perez expects 'very close challenge' with McLaren in 2020
Sergio Perez says he expects Racing Point to have a “very close challenge” with McLaren throughout the 2020 season. At the opening round of the campaign last weeken...09 Jul 2020 16:09
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Perez has confidence in Racing Point's 'competitive package'
Racing Point's Sergio Perez was happy with the result of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, claiming that the race showed the team have a competitive package with t...07 Jul 2020 13:02
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McLaren: Racing Point 'too far away' to fight
Carlos Sainz believes Racing Point is too far ahead for McLaren to mount a challenge this season following the opening day of practice in Austria. Earlier this year at pre-seas...03 Jul 2020 20:14
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Photos: Racing Point returns to the track with 2020 car at Silverstone
With just over two weeks to go before the opening race weekend of the 2020 season, Racing Point has begun on-track preparations with a test outing at Silverstone. The team...17 Jun 2020 15:07
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Racing Point to shake down RP20 at Silverstone
Racing Point will take to the Silverstone Circuit next week to run the RP20 during a filming day before the start of the 2020 season. All teams are permitted to two filming day...11 Jun 2020 10:07
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Aston Martin not seeking headline driver for 2021
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says the team's primary focus for 2021 is on the transition to Aston Martin rather than bringing in a headline driver. Sebastian...05 Jun 2020 11:32
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Perez, Stroll set to compete in virtual F1 races
Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll are set to take part in the Formula 1 ESport races later this year. Last weekend, F1 held its first official Virtual Grand Pr...28 Mar 2020 10:09
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Stroll: Every team can be competitive this year
Racing Point driver Lance Stroll has spoken out about the team's competition coming into the new season, believing that all teams can be competitive right off the mark in Me...29 Feb 2020 13:30
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Stroll: Second season at Racing Point will see more personal growth
Lance Stroll says he is hoping to start the 2020 season on a stronger note compared to 2019, which was his first year at Racing Point. The Canadian made the switch to the Silve...14 Jan 2020 12:23
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Stroll: Perez is 'mentally very strong'
Lance Stroll says that he is looking forward to the challenge of beating Sergio Perez next season, now that he has got a year of experience under his belt at Racing Point. The ...16 Dec 2019 16:34
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GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #16 - Lance Stroll
After a difficult 2018 campaign at Williams, Stroll’s transfer to Racing Point came as a boost to the young Canadian, who was looking to stamp down his position of being w...08 Dec 2019 11:30
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Stroll wants to work on fixing qualifying struggles
Lance Stroll says he aims to work on improving his qualifying performances before the start of the 2020 season. The Canadian was heavily out-qualified by teammate Sergio Perez ...05 Dec 2019 09:51
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Gasly upset at Stroll who 'ruins everything'
Pierre Gasly has spoken out in criticism of Lance Stroll's driving during the opening lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The pair collided at Turn 1, which ...02 Dec 2019 15:09
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Stroll on what he has learned from Perez in 2019
Lance Stroll has spoken out about what he has learned from Sergio Perez amid their first year as teammates at Racing Point. Stroll joined the Silverstone-based squad this year ...24 Nov 2019 10:01
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Vettel close to one-race ban
Sebastian Vettel is close to receiving a one-race ban, as the German driver finds himself with nine penalty points on his super licence. This means that if he earns anothe...09 Sep 2019 13:00
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Stroll thinks Vettel's penalty was unfair
Lance Stroll believes that the ten-second stop-go penalty that Sebastian Vettel was given was unfair, as it was a heavier penalty than he was given. Vettel was awarded the pena...08 Sep 2019 19:39
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Sainz, Hulkenberg and Stroll escape penalties
All three drivers that were called to the stewards in relation to the Q3 incident at Monza have escaped from the steward's room penalty free. Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulke...07 Sep 2019 21:40
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Hulkenberg avoids penalty for cutting chicane
Nico Hulkenberg has been cleared by the stewards and told that no further action is required for that charge. He left the track and took to the safety road throug...07 Sep 2019 21:30
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Stroll, Sainz added to list of penalised drivers
Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz are set to take grid penalties for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, joining four others who have already had their penalties confirmed. Stro...30 Aug 2019 12:07
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Stroll confident Racing Point can continue strong upgrade form
Lance Stroll is confident that the Racing Point team can continue the strong development of its car that it has done in previous years, when it was known as Force India. This y...21 Aug 2019 12:01
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Stroll: Racing Point must focus on the present
Racing Point must prioritise improving on its current position in Formula 1, while keeping the future goals in the back of its mind, according to its driver Lance Stroll. The S...15 Aug 2019 12:16
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Perez 'caught out' by Stroll's race pace
Sergio Perez has admitted surprise over Lance Stroll's race pace this season, in what is their first as teammates at Racing Point. Stroll has four top-ten finishes to Perez...14 Aug 2019 17:16
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Racing Point pleased with 'good combination' of drivers
Racing Point is set to retain its current line-up for the 2020 season, with team principal Otmar Szafnauer confirming it has no intention to alter it. Sergio Perez has been par...08 Aug 2019 16:11
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Giovinazzi receives three-place grid penalty for impeding Stroll
Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Hungarian Grand Prix after impeding Lance Stroll during qualifying. Stroll failed to make it past the firs...03 Aug 2019 17:30
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Stroll and Perez confident of positive performances in Hungary
Racing Point drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez are confident that they can continue the team's improved form from Germany this weekend in Austria, despite the limited ru...03 Aug 2019 12:18
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'Plenty more gains' ahead with new updates - Szafnauer
Racing Point team principal Omar Szafnauer is confident that there is plenty more performance gains to be found from the wide range of upgrades the team introduced in Germany. ...31 Jul 2019 09:20
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Stroll made call for late switch to slicks
Racing Point driver Lance Stroll has revealed that it he made the decision to make the late call to switch tyres, which ultimately let him finish in fourth position during this ...28 Jul 2019 20:45
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Racing Point eyeing improvements with 'important' upgrade
Sergio Perez has described the B-spec Racing Point car upgrade as "an important one" following the team's current poor run of form. The team has failed to score p...25 Jul 2019 16:45
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Racing Point set to introduce B-spec car in Germany
Racing Point is expected to introduce its B-spec car at the German Grand Prix this weekend. The major upgrade has been in planning for a long time, with the team confirming at ...23 Jul 2019 18:15
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Stroll: Hard to know what to expect from British GP
Lance Stroll is unsure what to expect from Racing Point's performance at the British Grand Prix this weekend at Silverstone. The team has claimed just one top ten finish in...10 Jul 2019 10:53
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Stroll: 'Roll of the dice' strategies necessary for points chances
Racing Point's Lance Stroll has said he believes by putting the team's two cars on alternate tyre strategies helps with scoring points during races. The Canadian driver...06 Jul 2019 10:04
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Stroll blames 'combination of things' for run of Q1 exits
Lance Stroll believes his run of Q1 exits comes down to a combination of multiple factors. The Canadian driver is yet to make it out of Q1 this season, while teammat...26 Jun 2019 11:39
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Racing Point has 'plenty more upgrades' to come
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that the team has plenty of more upgrades to introduce in the coming races. Last month, Szafnauer confirmed that the German Gra...19 Jun 2019 18:39
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Stroll put emotions on the table en route to points
Racing Point's Lance Stroll has spoken out about his determination to score points at his home Grand Prix, despite having a disappointing weekend leading up to Sunday's ...11 Jun 2019 09:15
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Stroll switches back to old Mercedes engine after FP3 failure
Lance Stroll has reverted back to the old spec Mercedes engine after the issues he hit during the final practice session in Canada. Stroll ground to a halt during the session a...08 Jun 2019 19:23
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Stroll: Car 'felt alive' during promising Friday running
Racing Point's Lance Stroll affirms his RP19 'felt alive' after some positive running during Friday's practice sessions in Montreal. Stroll noted how the t...08 Jun 2019 09:50
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Stroll: Tough seeing Williams' struggles
Lance Stroll says that it is tough to watch Williams as it continues to struggle at the back of the field. Stroll raced for the Grove squad for two years, including 2018 when i...29 May 2019 11:14
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Stroll disappointed to miss out on points
Lance Stoll believes that a more proactive strategy from Racing Point at the Chinese Grand Prix could have brought him points. Stroll started the race from the back of the grid...16 Apr 2019 12:31
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Grosjean: Qualifying penalty led to Turn 2 clash
Romain Grosjean did not enjoy the best of weekends in Bahrain, as he was issued a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lando Norris in qualifying, and then an incident with Str...02 Apr 2019 10:02
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Bahrain Grand Prix driver ratings
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...01 Apr 2019 10:19
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Perez: Stroll closer to me on race pace than past teammates
Sergio Perez has hailed Lance Stroll's race pace, saying that he is closer to him than any other of his former teammates in Formula 1. Stroll has joined Racing Point for th...29 Mar 2019 09:02
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Szafnauer: Stroll will get more credit over time
Lance Stroll's performance at the Australian Grand Prix has encouraged Racing Point, who says that his critics will give him more credit over time. Stroll moves across to t...18 Mar 2019 12:01
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Stroll enjoyed 'proper' racing in Australia
Lance Stroll says he had fun during his first race for Racing Point, as he collected two points for his new team. The Canadian had a tough qualifying session on Saturday, dropp...17 Mar 2019 08:22
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Stroll, Sainz blame traffic for Q1 exits
Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz say that traffic cost them a spot in the second stage of qualifying on Saturday. Stroll claimed he was hampered by Romain Grosjean, who was on an ...16 Mar 2019 13:22
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The statistics after week two of pre-season testing
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...02 Mar 2019 11:16
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Leclerc tops morning session as times tumble
Charles Leclerc topped the morning session from day seven of testing in Barcelona, heading the timesheets with a 1:16.361. The lap time marks the fastest we've seen at pre-...28 Feb 2019 13:01
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Norris tops first day of test two
Lando Norris ended the opening day of test two in Barcelona on top of the timesheets, despite causing two red flags throughout the day. The Briton stopped on the exit of Turn 3...26 Feb 2019 18:00
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Albon tops final morning session from test one
Alexander Albon has topped the morning session from the final day of test one in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver's fastest lap was set on the C5 tyres, the softest in Pi...21 Feb 2019 13:01
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Stroll aiming to fight for points 'at every race' with Racing Point
After a tough 2018 campaign, Lance Stroll is aiming for a stronger season in 2019 as he makes his debut for Racing Point. The Canadian driver is aiming to fight for points at e...14 Feb 2019 11:20
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SerieTeamYear#
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F1Aston Martin18
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F1Racing Point202018
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F1Williams201818
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F1Williams2016
Statistics Lance Stroll
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Amount of victories0
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Amount of podiums3
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Total races200
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Total races with points66
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Amount of poles1
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Times beaten team member (race)77
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Times beaten team member (qualis)88
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Average points per grandprix2
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Average starting position14
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Average finish position13
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Average positions gained0
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Highest position3
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DateGrand PrixQR
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24 - 26 Jul2013
-
17 - 19 Jul2020
-
3 - 5 Jul2119
-
26 - 28 Jun2219
-
12 - 14 Jun22
-
5 - 7 Jun2218
-
22 - 24 May15
-
1 - 3 May1817
-
27 - 29 Mar21
-
13 - 15 Mar18
-
6 - 8 Mar2217
-
5 - 7 Dec1510
-
28 - 30 Nov1817
-
21 - 23 Nov18
-
7 - 9 Nov1416
-
24 - 26 Oct1914
-
17 - 19 Oct1912
-
3 - 5 Oct1513
-
19 - 21 Sep1417
-
5 - 7 Sep1618
-
29 - 31 Aug7
-
1 - 3 Aug67
-
25 - 27 Jul1614
-
4 - 6 Jul177
-
27 - 29 Jun14
-
13 - 15 Jun1717
-
30 - 1 Jun14
-
23 - 25 May1915
-
16 - 18 May815
-
2 - 4 May1816
-
18 - 20 Apr1616
-
11 - 13 Apr1918
-
4 - 6 Apr2020
-
21 - 23 Mar9
-
14 - 16 Mar136
-
6 - 8 Dec1314
-
29 - 1 Dec1518
-
22 - 24 Nov15
-
1 - 3 Nov920
-
25 - 27 Oct1411
-
18 - 20 Oct1315
-
20 - 22 Sep14
-
13 - 15 Sep1319
-
30 - 1 Sep19
-
23 - 25 Aug813
-
26 - 28 Jul1511
-
19 - 21 Jul810
-
5 - 7 Jul87
-
28 - 30 Jun1713
-
21 - 23 Jun1414
-
7 - 9 Jun97
-
24 - 26 May1314
-
17 - 19 May139
-
3 - 5 May1117
-
19 - 21 Apr1117
-
5 - 7 Apr1612
-
22 - 24 Mar96
-
7 - 9 Mar1019
-
29 - 2 Mar1210
-
24 - 26 Nov1310
-
17 - 19 Nov195
-
3 - 5 Nov35
-
27 - 29 Oct2017
-
20 - 22 Oct207
-
6 - 8 Oct1611
-
22 - 24 Sep1718
-
15 - 17 Sep2020
-
1 - 3 Sep2016
-
25 - 27 Aug1111
-
28 - 30 Jul109
-
21 - 23 Jul1410
-
7 - 9 Jul1214
-
30 - 2 Jul69
-
16 - 18 Jun169
-
2 - 4 Jun56
-
26 - 28 May1420
-
5 - 7 May1812
-
28 - 30 Apr7
-
31 - 2 Apr64
-
17 - 19 Mar520
-
3 - 5 Mar86
-
18 - 20 Nov148
-
11 - 13 Nov1610
-
28 - 30 Oct2015
-
21 - 23 Oct518
-
7 - 9 Oct12
-
30 - 2 Oct116
-
9 - 11 Sep1218
-
2 - 4 Sep10
-
26 - 28 Aug911
-
29 - 31 Jul1411
-
22 - 24 Jul1510
-
8 - 10 Jul1413
-
1 - 3 Jul11
-
17 - 19 Jun1710
-
10 - 12 Jun16
-
27 - 29 May1814
-
20 - 22 May1715
-
6 - 8 May10
-
22 - 24 Apr1510
-
8 - 10 Apr1912
-
25 - 27 Mar1413
-
18 - 20 Mar1912
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10 - 12 Dec1314
-
3 - 5 Dec1811
-
19 - 21 Nov126
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12 - 14 Nov1420
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5 - 7 Nov2014
-
22 - 24 Oct1313
-
8 - 10 Oct89
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24 - 26 Sep711
-
10 - 12 Sep97
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3 - 5 Sep1212
-
27 - 29 Aug1918
-
30 - 1 Aug17
-
16 - 18 Jul148
-
2 - 4 Jul913
-
25 - 27 Jun98
-
18 - 20 Jun1910
-
4 - 6 Jun1919
-
20 - 23 May8
-
7 - 9 May11
-
30 - 2 May13
-
16 - 18 Apr8
-
26 - 28 Mar1010
-
11 - 13 Dec810
-
4 - 6 Dec3
-
27 - 29 Nov19
-
13 - 15 Nov19
-
31 - 1 Nov13
-
23 - 25 Oct20
-
25 - 27 Sep19
-
11 - 13 Sep613
-
4 - 6 Sep3
-
28 - 30 Aug99
-
14 - 16 Aug4
-
7 - 9 Aug66
-
31 - 2 Aug69
-
17 - 19 Jul34
-
10 - 12 Jul127
-
3 - 5 Jul918
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29 - 1 Dec1220
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15 - 17 Nov1718
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1 - 3 Nov1413
-
25 - 27 Oct1612
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11 - 13 Oct129
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27 - 29 Sep1411
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20 - 22 Sep1613
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6 - 8 Sep912
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30 - 1 Sep1610
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2 - 4 Aug1817
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26 - 28 Jul154
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12 - 14 Jul13
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28 - 30 Jun1414
-
21 - 23 Jun1713
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7 - 9 Jun179
-
23 - 26 May1716
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10 - 12 May1619
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26 - 28 Apr139
-
12 - 14 Apr1612
-
29 - 31 Mar1814
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15 - 17 Mar9
-
23 - 25 Nov2013
-
9 - 11 Nov1918
-
26 - 28 Oct1713
-
19 - 21 Oct1514
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Driver characteristics
- Team -
- Points 325
- Podiums 3
- Grand Prix 200
- Country Canada
- Date of b. Oct 29 1998 (27)
- Place of b. Montreal, Canada
- Weight 70 kg
- Length 1.8 m
- 49,881 comments on
- 3 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Lance Stroll