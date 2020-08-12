Ferrari and Renault confirm Racing Point appeal, McLaren withdraw

Both Ferrari and Renault have confirmed their intention to continue with their appeal of the recent fine given to Racing Point over the legality of its RP20 and its brake ducts, as McLaren announces its withdrawal from the appeal.
Prior to FP1 for the weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix last Friday, it was announced Racing Point were to receive a championship deduction of 15 points as well as a fine of €400,000 after protests from teams over the legality of its car.
However, Racing Point was free to use the car for the remainder of the season, with the FIA set to make changes to the 2021 regulations to prevent further copying.
Williams is due to make an announcement today whether it will continue with its intention to join Ferrari and Renault in the appeal, while McLaren confirmed it will keep a close eye on proceedings despite no longer being involved with the appeal.
In a statement given to Autosport by McLaren, the team states of its intentions to no longer appeal the case, thanking the FIA for further clarifying the regulations.
“McLaren Racing has decided not to appeal the decisions of the FIA Stewards in relation to Renault’s protests of Racing Point," the statement read.
“The team welcomes the Stewards’ decisions and findings in this case and importantly that the FIA has demonstrated that transgressions of the rules will be investigated and punished.
“Moreover, McLaren Racing is pleased that the FIA will further clarify the sporting and technical regulations to protect Formula 1 as a sport where teams are clearly defined as Constructors, and removes the potential that the Formula 1 World Championship includes cars that are, in effect, copies of other competitors’.
“Taking the above and a broad view of all factors into account, McLaren Racing will not continue with an appeal in this case.
“Additionally, McLaren Racing respects the decisions of Ferrari and Renault to pursue their appeals and will follow proceedings with interest.”
calle.itw
Posts: 8,409
McLaren really had no choice, since they'll be Merc-powered, it'd be a disasterous way to start their relationship. My interest lie within why RB isn't taking sides. Is it because it doesn't bother them, because they don't wanna bother their rival, or because they don't want to highlight their relationship with ATauri? The latter'd be weird, because why would Ferrari risk their HAAS-involvement over a dispute like this? HAAS pay them very well for those parts.
Snooky
Posts: 102
Think the bit about McLaren is right, I suspect redbull want to do something similar next year/year after if the method is given the all clear with Tauri. Ferrari I can seeing being less interest in doing this, Haas and AR aren’t junior teams, just affiliated, there are similarities in the cars but not joint owned like redbull and AT
siggy74
Posts: 179
Merc have said, bring it on and try ;p
Red bull .... Not so interested.. with a second team.. opens a can of worms...
Williams and Mclaren, cant rock the boat with Merc Engines..
And the prancing horse.... should of thought about that closed door deal... Lance stroll will take this to court ;p and claim unfair treatment...
Details of that deal will be made public..... this is a side show that is destroying Formula one....
All because Renault cant design a good car.... Diplomatic Nightmare...
calle.itw
Posts: 8,409
@snooky nah but they get a lot of money from HAAS, so were that to sour it'd still be bad, and ARomeo IS an affiliated team. So this ruling could be a downside to them if it'd go through.
@siggy it is, yet for once Renault's got some backing.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,422
I've changed my mind on this several times. I think as it stands right now, Racing Point acted legally (at least based upon the available evidence). However, it feels unfair because the benefit was obtained after changes in regulations prevent teams from getting the advantage RP now enjoy.
Consequently, I think McLaren realize that the loophole to get the advantage RP received will be closed and that RP will not be forced to relinquish the gained advantage. The relationship with Mercedes is certainly a consideration, but I sure hope that was not a driver. It certainly didn't seem like a consideration when Zak Brown called the FIA sentence BS.
Otherwise, Mercedes would be able to run a bit of a corporate racket with it's customers.
calle.itw
Posts: 8,409
I don't necessarily think that was the main reason either AJ, I think we can trust Brown's words on stuff, but it did likely play some part in their decision to withdraw.
As for RP, I think they found an (at the time) valid loophole because the FIA, as admitted by the FIA, goofed up again. That's why the penalty is so low: the effect is low, and by the vague description, what they did wasn't cheating until now. So my stance is clear and in line with the FIA: FIA fu**ed up.
No, my curiousity now lie in why RB hasn't really said much about this at all.
Snooky
Posts: 102
Calle, I mean that AR doesn’t have quite the same connection as redbull and AT has. AR Dauber has been its own team for a long time before any funding from a partner company, they still seem to act separately all be it with buying parts from Ferrari. I think redbull wants to play it low key, observe, not cause too much trouble publicly. Redbull loves great PR and this is a negative on both sides right now. Then if the FIA deem what RP have done they’ll do the same, if not they’ll fit in the lines that the FIA deem appropriate. But as you say, this has all come about because the FIA messed up again and were once again not thorough. I think they need to have a Team like Ross brawn has with F1 management that looks over every car properly, talented, knowledgeable and experienced people to check each car through the design phase, yes it’d be long work but it would save the embarrassment later. This seems to be happening more and more lately, Ferrari engines, merc DAS, this RP issue just in the space of a few months
f1ski
Posts: 673
I think Ferrari wants to be able to leap frog Racing Point in the constructors race. The puzzling thing to me is that the FIA approved the car. Shame on them for messing up on that. The next point is the Lawrence Strolls statement involving the rules and that in 2019 they bought the part directly from MB but at the end of the season using that knowledge they could copy it to whatever degree and make it themselves and that by the wording of the rules makes it legal. Personally I think if the FIA approved the design, and Racing Point is using the brake duct as submitted they should be ok. If this ruling is upheld there should be no copying of any design that is visible on the outside of the car. F1 is on a slippery slope here .