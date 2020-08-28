user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Perez sees 'no reason' to worry about Vettel rumours at Racing Point

Perez sees 'no reason' to worry about Vettel rumours at Racing Point

  • Published on 28 Aug 2020 13:45
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point's Sergio Perez has explained how he sees no reason to be worried about the possibility of being replaced by Sebastian Vettel in the team for 2021.

Recent reports suggest Vettel could be on the move when the German finishes up with Ferrari at the end of the year, joining Racing Point as the team becomes Aston Martin Racing next year.

Perez, who has been reported as the driver that will make way if Vettel is set to join the team, said he has no reason to worry by such a move thanks to how well himself and the team are performing so far this season.

Perez affirmed how the team is working well and are very competitive during race weekends, prompting no reason to think about making such a change in the team.

"I think it is, as I've said before, a matter of time," Perez said during Thursday's press conference.

"I feel really happy with the team. I believe in the project, I've been here for a while, and I can see how the team is going upwards. We all feel internally that everything is working well.

"We don't see the reason why we should change anything. I don't see any reason to change. I think we are enjoying a great season on-track, and things are working really well in the team.

"I don't expect any change. The feedback that I get from within the team is that we all want to continue and that's where my confidence comes from, and where we stay calm.

"It's a situation that is out of my hands, so I don't even bother at all. I focus on racing, enjoy it, and whatever happens, it's out of my hands, so I don't even give attention to it."

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Sergio Perez Ferrari Racing Point
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,449

    I dunno, I'd likely be pretty skittish. Vet is a 4 times champ with nothing to lose.

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2020 - 20:46
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 532

    thats code for 'he's thinking about it all the time' - bound to be. If Vettel goes there Im sure Perez will get a good drive elsewhere.

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2020 - 21:54
  • siggy74

    Posts: 184

    Nothing to worry about until next Tuesday, when Vet has the new mono seat fitting ;p ROFL

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2020 - 08:39

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
221
2
Red Bull Racing
135
3
Racing Point
78
4
McLaren
62
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
16
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,383
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 108
  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (33)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, DE
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar