Verstappen confident of a good start on hard tyre for tomorrow's race

  • Published on 08 Aug 2020 18:30
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is confident he can have a good start on the hard tyre, despite being the only driver to do so within the top ten for tomorrow's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who was edged out of fourth position by Racing Point reserve Nico Hulkenberg in the dying seconds of Q3, hopes he will have decent pace thanks to the tyre compounds being a step softer than what they were during last weekend's British Grand Prix.

"I just hope I can have a clean start on the hard tyre," Verstappen said.

"The hard tyre was last weekend's medium so I don't think it's going to be that bad compared to what [the other cars] are starting on.

"Of course you might lose a little bit on the initial launch but I think it's just going to be better for the first stint.

"It depends if there is going to be safety cars or not but we will just have to wait and see what other people are doing around me and if we can do a better job."

Hulkenberg 'should've been on the grid already'

Verstappen also praised the qualifying effort of Hulkenberg, who returns to Racing Point this weekend to fill in for Sergio Perez.

Hulkenberg managed to qualify third on only his second race back after being dropped by Renault last year in favour of Esteban Ocon.

Verstappen expressed his delight for Hulkenberg's result, saying it was proof that Hulkenberg should've been already on the grid at the end of the season, hoping that his good results will be enough to see him return to the F1 grid full-time next year.

"Yeah, they have been competitive the whole weekend already and I'm very happy for Nico," Verstappen explained.

"He should have been already on the grid normally and of course I hope this gives him a seat for next year."

 

Replies (0)

  • f1ski

    Posts: 668

    it was the same as the medium last week it should be just fine.

    • + 0
    • Aug 8 2020 - 23:33

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

