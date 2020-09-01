user icon
Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon

31 FR Esteban Ocon

Carriere Esteban Ocon
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Alpine F1
    31
  • F1
    Renault
    2020
    31
  • F1
    Renault
    2019
    31
  • F1
    Mercedes
    2019
  • F1
    Racing Point
    2018
    31
  • F1
    Force India
    2018
    31
  • F1
    Manor F1
    2016
    31
  • F1
    Renault
    2016
  • F1
    Force India
    2015
    34
  • F1
    Lotus
    2014
    31

Statistics Esteban Ocon

  • Amount of victories
    0
  • Amount of podiums
    1
  • Total races
    69
  • Total races with points
    39
  • Amount of poles
    0
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    0
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    1
  • Average points per grandprix
    3
  • Average starting position
    10
  • Average finish position
    11
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    2

Recent results of Esteban Ocon

Driver characteristics

  • Team Alpine F1
  • Points 200
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 69
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Sep 17 1996 (24)
  • Place of b. Évreux, France
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
