Renault's Esteban Ocon was delighted with claiming fifth place during Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, one place behind teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the finishing order. Th...
Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo is confident a good result at today's Belgian Grand Prix can be achieved, saying he has been happy all weekend with the performance of the ca...
Multiple drivers have expressed their opinions for the possible return of the Turkish Grand Prix on the 2020 calendar, with excitement across the board for a possible return to ...
Renault's Esteban Ocon has confirmed he will run a new engine at the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix, with the hopes of better results. Speaking to Autosport about last weekend...
Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his confidence in the car after Friday's second free practice session, after finishing fourth in the session. The Renault driver was happy...
An extra tyre barrier has been added to the outside of Becketts corner ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone in response to Daniil Kvyat's crash last Sunda...
Esteban Ocon has hailed Renault's race pace at the British Grand Prix, stating it was a “nice surprise” to fight cars that the team believed would be quicker. O...
With the news that he will be partnered by Fernando Alonso upon his return to Renault next season, Esteban Ocon is confident that he will not suffer the same fate as Alonso'...
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo is sure the team would have made the call to switch positions with teammate Esteban Ocon had he not made his own move during last Sunday's Sty...
Esteban Ocon states he feels comfortable at the wheel of a Formula 1 car when he is driving in wet conditions. The Frenchman secured fifth place for the start of the Styrian Gr...
Esteban Ocon says he would be more than happy to be teamed up with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso in 2021. A seat at Renault is currently vacant for next year followin...
Daniel Ricciardo says he is “raring to go” ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season-opener in Austria this weekend. After a lengthy delay due to the coronavirus pandemic,...
Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul has assured that there will be no driver preference between Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon when the new season gets underway. Ricciard...
Renault is set to bring a “triple upgrade” to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix next weekend. Team principal Cyril Abiteboul has promised that the car will loo...
Estaban Ocon must establish himself as a worthy team leader at Renault in 2020 with Daniel Ricciardo departing at the end of the year, believes former F1 driver Paul di Resta. ...
Esteban Ocon has concluded Renault's two-day test at the Red Bull Ring in Austria ahead of the start of the 2020 season next month. A number of teams are getting some on-tr...
Renault will return to a race track in a Formula 1 car next week, as its boosts its preparations for the 2020 season at a two-day test in Austria. The Enstone-based squad will ...
With major movements occurring in the driver market last month, silly season rumours have ramped up and currently, the most two desired seats in Formula 1 are open. Lewis Hamil...
Esteban Ocon admits he found the news that Max Verstappen had signed for a Formula 1 team in 2015 “difficult to swallow”. The pair battled each other throughout the...
Renault's Esteban Ocon has spoken about the possibility of races in the summer without fans attending, believing they will have a 'very weird atmosphere' F1 reveale...
Esteban Ocon admits that it was “quite a shock” to hear about the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix earlier this month, hours before the first free practice ...
Esteban Ocon claims that he was unaware of the Dual Axis Steering (DAS) system Mercedes introduced for the 2020 Formula 1 season. At pre-season testing, the Silver Arrows made ...
Esteban Ocon says he is confident Renault can come away from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with a strong result. The Frenchman will make his first race start since t...
Daniel Ricciardo has warned Esteban Ocon that the two can't afford to "tear each other's heads off" during their maiden season together. Ocon has joined Renau...
Esteban Ocon concedes the atmosphere within the Force India team was not enjoyable when he was partnered with Sergio Perez for two seasons. Ocon joined the Silverstone-based sq...
Renault has teased its car ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season, with four images being shown at the end of a presentation in Paris. The livery, which is expected to be used for ...
Another Formula 1 season, another revamped line-up for the Renault team. In fact, since it made its return as a works squad in 2016, it has not retained the same driver pairing ...
Esteban Ocon says he was "very close" to securing a full-time race deal at the Mercedes Formula 1 team for 2020. After losing his spot at Force India at the end of 20...
2020 Renault F1 driver Esteban Ocon has explained how his recent testing with the team shows how drivers tend to prefer their own unique setups with the cars. Ocon was tes...
Esteban Ocon has joined the Renault Formula 1 team after spending the 2019 season on the sidelines with Mercedes. The Frenchman will compete full-time in the 2020 season ...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes it would have been to large a risk for Esteban Ocon's career to place him alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2020. Ocon, wh...
Esteban Ocon insists he is not disappointed to have missed out on a seat at Mercedes for the 2020 season. Earlier this year, Mercedes announced that it had retained Valtteri Bo...
Esteban Ocon says his chance to drive for Renault prior to the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season is crucial for his preparations of returning to the sport. The Frenchman will ...
Esteban Ocon says the main aim of his Renault debut in Abu Dhabi is getting up to speed with his new team. Ocon joins Renault for the 2019 season alongside Daniel Ricciard...
Valtteri Bottas has ended the opening day of post-season testing in Abu Dhabi on top of the timesheets, completing 138 laps for Mercedes. Bottas posted a 1:37.124, which put hi...
Renault has confirmed that Esteban Ocon will officially join the team on December 2nd and take part in both post-season test days with the team. Ocon will replace Nico Hulkenbe...
Esteban Ocon believes the experience that he has gained with Mercedes this year will help him when he moves to Renault in 2020. The Frenchman will replace Nuco Hulkenberg at th...
Esteban Ocon admits it has been tough both mentally and emotionally watching Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc find success in 2019 while he has watched from the sidelines. Th...
Esteban Ocon has secured a spot on the 2020 grid, as he will join Renault alongside Daniel Ricciardo. Mercedes announced earlier on Thursday that Valtteri Bottas would stay for...
Jacques Villeneuve has advised Mercedes against bringing in its junior driver Esteban Ocon alongside Lewis Hamilton for 2020. Valtteri Bottas' current contract with t...
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is adamant that Esteban Ocon must be driving in Formula 1 next season. The French driver has been watching on the sidelines in 2019 after losing h...
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Mercedes was prepared to replace him for qualifying in Germany after he felt ill on Saturday morning. Hamilton stated that he came down with a ...
Mercedes reserve driver Esteban Ocon is hoping that his Formula 1 future can be sorted in the near future. The Frenchman is watching on from the sidelines this year after losin...
Esteban Ocon has expanded on what his role will entail for Mercedes this year. The Frenchman will act as its reserve driver, having lost his F1 seat following the 2018 season. ...
Mercedes has unveiled the W10, the car it hopes will take it to a sixth consecutive world championship. The German manufacturer is yet to be dethroned in the turbo hybrid era wh...
Max Verstappen has completed the second day of his public service that he received following the Brazilian Grand Prix last year. The Dutchman spent Sunday in Geneva, workin...
Esteban Ocon says that his dedication to training will pay off as he aims to transform under the new weight rules of Formula 1. Ocon will sit out the 2019 season but will work ...
Rio Haryanto has landed a full-time racing seat for the first time since he exited Formula 1 midway through the 2016 season. The Indonesian will compete in the Bl...
Sergio Perez says that onlookers have become too accustomed to his results, which has left him to believe he is underrated in F1. The Mexican ended the 2018 season in eighth pla...
Esteban Ocon is hoping that the two years he spent in Formula 1 will be enough to secure him a seat on the 2020 grid. The Frenchman will sit out the 2019 season, after being ous...
Sergio Perez says that Esteban Ocon's 2019 season on the sidelines could hurt his future prospects. The Mercedes junior failed to find a seat for the upcoming campaign after...
Esteban Ocon has admitted that he could be forced to give up on his dream of becoming a Formula 1 world champion if he does not manage to secure a drive in 2020. Due to the buyo...
Max Verstappen will perform his public service at this weekend's Formula E race in Marrakech working with the race stewards. Verstappen was ordered to two days of service fo...
Mercedes reserve driver Esteban Ocon has tipped his former Racing Point team to be able to close up the gap that the dominant teams have over the midfield regulars. Ocon raced f...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that Valtteri Bottas must compete at the same level as Lewis Hamilton in 2019 to secure his seat at the Silver Arrows in 2020. The Finn was he...
Toro Rosso was forced to fish out over €2million during 2018 to cover the cost of damages. The Red Bull junior squad was involved in a number of on-track incidents, some of...
Esteban Ocon has been left pleased with his qualifying gains in 2018, indicating that Mercedes wanted to see an improvement in that area from him. The Frenchman got the better o...
Sergio Perez admits that Esteban Ocon was the quicker driver in qualifying throughout the 2018 season, but declares himself as the better of the pair during the race. Out ...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that he believes Valtteri Bottas has what it takes to succeed in Formula 1 with the German team, but he will have to show that he des...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that he still has faith in Valtteri Bottas, despite the Finn's disappointing 2018 campaign. Bottas ended the season in fifth place, and wa...
Racing Point has announced that it will launch its new car on February 13th, one week before pre-season testing kicks off in Barcelona. The team will take the wraps off the...
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that Lance Stroll is already as quick as Esteban Ocon in the team's simulator. Stroll replaces Ocon at the team for 2019 fol...
Valtteri Bottas states that he is not worried despite continuous rumours linking Esteban Ocon to a Mercedes seat in 2020. Ocon is without a seat in 2019, as Racing Point has bro...
1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve predicts Mercedes will replace Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas with Esteban Ocon during the 2019 season. Bottas currently has a ...
Sergio Perez says that his relationship with Esteban Ocon was "never great" throughout their two years together at Force India. Ocon joined the Silverstone outfit in 2...
FIA president Jean Todt says that Max Verstappen's public service work could involve working with race stewards. Verstappen was ordered to do two days of work following...
Esteban Ocon is hoping to test with Force India and Williams next season in conjunction with his role with Mercedes. The Frenchman will not be racing in F1 next year, but w...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that Lewis Hamilton was stronger following his title win in at the Mexican Grand Prix. At the following races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the Briton t...
Max Verstappen is “using his head more” in Formula 1 races, but still needs to “take risks” to be competitive, his father Jos has said. Red Bull driver V...
Esteban Ocon says =hat exiting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix due to an oil leak was a frustrating way to end the season. The Frenchman failed to see the chequered flag, pulling his s...
