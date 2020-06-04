user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Perez, Gasly sign up for Virtual GP round at Baku

Perez, Gasly sign up for Virtual GP round at Baku

  • Published on 04 Jun 2020 11:02
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly will make their debuts in the Virtual Grand Prix series this weekend organised by Formula 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The series is set to come to a close soon, as F1 confirmed earlier this weekend that the real-life F1 2020 season will begin next month at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Julian Tan, Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports says that organisers “look forward to ending the series with a bang in the coming weeks” and that they are “very grateful to the teams and drivers that have taken part in the series to date”.

Also taking up a spot on the grid is Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, driving for Renault alongside its academy driver Oscar Piastri.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma partners Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri, while Alfa Romeo continues its line-up of Antonio Giovianzzi and Thibaut Courtois.

 

Team
 		 Driver
 		 Driver
 
Mercedes
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Ferrari
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Red Bull
 		 TBC
 		 Mathias Walkner
 
McLaren
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Renault
 		 Oscar Piastri
 		 Aymeric Laporte 
 
AlphaTauri
 		 Pierre Gasly
 		 Gianluigi Donnarumma
 
Racing Point
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Antonio Giovinazzi
 		 Thibaut Courtois
 
Haas
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Williams
 		 George Russell
 		 Nicholas Latifi
 
F1 News Sergio Perez Pierre Gasly Racing Point Alpha Tauri
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez 11
Sergio Perez
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (30)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar