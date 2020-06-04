Perez, Gasly sign up for Virtual GP round at Baku

Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly will make their debuts in the Virtual Grand Prix series this weekend organised by Formula 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The series is set to come to a close soon, as F1 confirmed earlier this weekend that the real-life F1 2020 season will begin next month at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Julian Tan, Head of Digital Business Initiatives and Esports says that organisers “look forward to ending the series with a bang in the coming weeks” and that they are “very grateful to the teams and drivers that have taken part in the series to date”.

Also taking up a spot on the grid is Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, driving for Renault alongside its academy driver Oscar Piastri.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma partners Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri, while Alfa Romeo continues its line-up of Antonio Giovianzzi and Thibaut Courtois.