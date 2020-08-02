user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Renault files third protest against Racing Point

Renault files third protest against Racing Point

  • Published on 02 Aug 2020 18:24
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Renault has lodged a third protest against the Racing Point car following the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Renault has questioned the legality of the Racing Point RP20, which turned heads at pre-season testing in February when it was unveiled, bearing a striking resemblance to Mercedes 2019 car.

The first protest from Renault came following the Styrian Grand Prix, which saw the stewards impound the brake ducts of Racing Point's 2020 car.

The stewards also contacted Mercedes and requested their brake ducts from 2019 as they conducted an investigation. 

The protest lodged in Great Britain is the same of previous events, with Racing Point being accussed of a “breach of Art. 2.1, 3.2, Appendix 6 Paragraph 1, 2(a) and 2(c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations 2020 during the Race”.

Lance Stroll drove to a ninth-place finish at Silverstone on Sunday, while his stand-in teammate Nico Hulkenberg failed to take the start of the race due to a power unit issue. 

If the study favours Renault, Racing Point may be stripped of their points scored up to now. However, the Silverstone-based team has repeatedly acknowledged that the FIA is aware of how it went about designing its 2020 car and is confident it will be cleared of wrongdoing.

F1 News Renault Racing Point
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 321

    I respect that will to win

    • + 0
    • Aug 2 2020 - 21:57

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar