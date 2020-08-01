user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Szafnauer: Racing Point never considered Russell as Perez's replacement

Szafnauer: Racing Point never considered Russell as Perez's replacement

  • Published on 01 Aug 2020 09:30
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

George Russell was never an option for Racing Point to replace Sergio Perez for the British Grand Prix, says its team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

Ahead of the race weekend, the FIA announced that Perez had tested positive for coronavirus, ruling the Mexican out of the upcoming F1 round and leaving Racing Point scrambling for a replacement.

Russell, who currently drives for Williams, was highlighted by some as an option. Russell made his free practice debut with the Silverstone-based team in 2017 and drove for it at an in-season Barcelona test in 2018.

However, Szafnauer affirms that Russell was never in the frame, with Nico Hulkenberg called upon to take over driving duties for the weekend.

MOREHulkenberg has 'more time in the bag' after first day with Racing Point

Speaking on Friday at Silverstone, Szafnauer said: “We ran George Russell before, we’ve tested him, he’s a very talented young man but he is contracted to Williams so we didn’t consider George.”

Szafnauer says Racing Point looked at eligible drivers who are not under contract, as well as Mercedes' reserve drivers Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez.

However, has Vandoorne is currently in Berlin ahead of the Formula E season finale, the choice came down to either Hulkenberg or Gutierrez.

“We considered drivers who aren’t currently under contract with Formula 1 teams as well as the Mercedes reserves as we share them,” Szafnauer commented.

“The probability of us needing both reserves or them needing both reserves is close to zero, which is why we decided to share, so Stoffel was not available, Esteban was but so was Nico and so our choice was between Esteban and Nico.

“And as for having our own, maybe after these two races or so perhaps Nico will want to become our reserve. I’ll have to ask him.”

Szafnauer has confirmed that if needed, Hulkenberg will remain with the team for next weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Now in isolation in an apartment near the circuit, Perez says testing positive was one of the saddest days of his career.

Szafnauer says that the Mexican driver appears to be in good spirits and is showing no symptoms of the virus.

I haven’t spoken to him today but yesterday, he’s asymptomatic, he was surprised that he tested positive, he couldn’t believe it, he said ‘there’s no way, there’s no symptoms, I feel completely fine.’

“He travelled privately so he thought he took ample precautions, didn’t get on a commercial flight in between races so he was surprised.

“He’s OK, we’re going to check on him daily, send a doctor to him. He’s quarantining now, we just have to make sure the virus gets out of his system and he comes back racing.”

F1 News Nico Hülkenberg Sergio Perez George Russell Racing Point
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Nico Hülkenberg 27
Nico H&uuml;lkenberg
  • Team Renault
  • Points 279
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar