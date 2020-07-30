user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Seidl hoping for regulations clampdown to prevent further copying

Seidl hoping for regulations clampdown to prevent further copying

  • Published on 30 Jul 2020 11:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren's Andreas Seidl is hoping for a clampdown on F1 regulations to prevent teams from copying each other, after the controversy generated by Racing Point and its 2020 car, the RP20.

Despite being currently under review by the FIA after a protest was launched by Renault over the legality of the RP20, Racing Point has admitted it used photographs of Mercedes' 2019 title winner, the W10, but stayed within the regulations at all times.

Racing Point was confident that Renault's protest would not come to anything that may deem action by the FIA, as the car was constructed and developed entirely by the team itself.

Seidl previously confirmed that McLaren had no intentions to launch a protest to the FIA like power unit suppliers Renault, but Seidl hoped that it would not turn F1 into a 'copying championship.'

Despite admitting that copying has always been seen between teams in F1, Seidl admitted that the current regulations allowed teams to go further than simply using pictures of rivals cars to gain an advantage and hoped that the current regulations could be tightened in order to prevent further copying.

“There’s obviously copying [which] is not just copying,” Seidl told Autosport.

“There’s copying which has always been around in Formula 1, and which is part of Formula 1. We have tried to analyse what competitors are doing by pictures that are publicly available, pictures you can take in the pit lane or on-track. I think no-one has any problem with copying parts or cars from these pictures.

“What is more important is to simply clarify and maybe also change the regulations on what can be done in terms of copying beyond this copying, where you only use publicly-available information.

“There’s room in the regulations at the moment that you can do actually a lot more, that you can do co-operations on wind tunnel technology, on the way you use the wind tunnel, on the way how you map your car in the wind tunnel.

“Also in the way how you get access to pictures of cars, and so on. I think that’s something that needs to be clarified, that we have a clear direction on what Formula 1 wants to allow there in the future.”

F1 News Andreas Seidl McLaren Racing Point
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 16:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Andreas Seidl
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jan 6 1976 (44)
  • Place of b. , Germany
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar