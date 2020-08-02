Failure to start British GP sums up ‘crazy’ weekend - Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg says his failure to start the British Grand Prix on Sunday sums up his “crazy” weekend at Silverstone.

On Thursday, Hulkenberg was contacted by Racing Point to fly to Silverstone and replace Sergio Perez, who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Hulkenberg managed to complete practice and qualifying without a hitch and was set to start Sunday's grand prix from 13th on the grid.

However, a pre-race power unit issue ruled him out of starting the race, which would have been his first since last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his last event for Renault.

“It's crazy, isn't it? Somehow it fits into all these crazy days that I've experienced,” Hulkenberg said. “But obviously disappointing for me and for the team.

“They tried everything, but [due to] some sort of power unit issue, we didn't manage to start the car and get out there, which is obviously a disappointing problem. We're looking into why.”

It is not yet clear if Hulkenberg will be back in the car next weekend, with Perez currently isolating and recovering from the virus.

Racing Point team principal has already confirmed that if Perez is ruled out of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, Hulkenberg will be there to stand in once again.

Hulkenberg says that today's race would have provided him with good experience ahead of potentially another race grand prix entry next weekend.

“If there's a next weekend, then today would have been very important to get more experience to understand and learn more about the car, especially in the race conditions," Hulkenberg said.

“This is just lost on that side, but I guess it is what it is now. We'll have to see how things go for next weekend.”

The second Racing Point car, driven by Lance Stroll, crossed the line in ninth place. Following the chequered flag, Renault lodged a third protest against the Silverstone-based team.