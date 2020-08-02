user icon
Failure to start British GP sums up ‘crazy’ weekend - Hulkenberg

  • Published on 02 Aug 2020 19:16
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Nico Hulkenberg says his failure to start the British Grand Prix on Sunday sums up his “crazy” weekend at Silverstone.

On Thursday, Hulkenberg was contacted by Racing Point to fly to Silverstone and replace Sergio Perez, who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Hulkenberg managed to complete practice and qualifying without a hitch and was set to start Sunday's grand prix from 13th on the grid.

However, a pre-race power unit issue ruled him out of starting the race, which would have been his first since last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his last event for Renault. 

“It's crazy, isn't it? Somehow it fits into all these crazy days that I've experienced,” Hulkenberg said. “But obviously disappointing for me and for the team.

“They tried everything, but [due to] some sort of power unit issue, we didn't manage to start the car and get out there, which is obviously a disappointing problem. We're looking into why.”

Hulkenberg praised upon F1 return

It is not yet clear if Hulkenberg will be back in the car next weekend, with Perez currently isolating and recovering from the virus.

Racing Point team principal has already confirmed that if Perez is ruled out of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, Hulkenberg will be there to stand in once again.

Hulkenberg says that today's race would have provided him with good experience ahead of potentially another race grand prix entry next weekend. 

“If there's a next weekend, then today would have been very important to get more experience to understand and learn more about the car, especially in the race conditions," Hulkenberg said.

“This is just lost on that side, but I guess it is what it is now. We'll have to see how things go for next weekend.”

The second Racing Point car, driven by Lance Stroll, crossed the line in ninth place. Following the chequered flag, Renault lodged a third protest against the Silverstone-based team.

F1 News Nico Hülkenberg Racing Point
<< Previous article

Replies (2)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,395

    Well that was a tremendous shame.

    • + 0
    • Aug 2 2020 - 20:07
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,369

    it was all too good to be true :(

    • + 1
    • Aug 2 2020 - 21:05
  • siggy74

    Posts: 174

    Someone, didn't want him to race ;p LOL

    • + 0
    • Aug 2 2020 - 22:41
  • Aswin

    Posts: 14

    They were able to ditto 2019 merc but could not get the engine started....too hard to believe this...

    • + 0
    • Aug 2 2020 - 23:34

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Nico Hülkenberg 27
Nico H&uuml;lkenberg
  • Team Renault
  • Points 279
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 103
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Aug 19 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Emmerich am Rhein, Germany
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

