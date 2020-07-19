Renault lodges second protest against Racing Point

Renault has officially lodged a second protest against Racing Point, as it continues to question the legality of the RP20 car.

Following last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, Renault protested Racing Point's RP20, which has striking similarities to that of Mercedes' W10 car from 2019.

The stewards looked into the accusation and opted to seal and impound Racing Point's front and rear brake ducts, while also requesting the same parts from Mercedes.

Racing Point released a statement following the protest stating it was “misconceived and poorly informed”, expressing confidence that it would not be penalised.

Renault verified in a brief statement on Sunday: “We confirm that Renault DP World F1 Team has submitted a request to the Stewards of the Event for clarification on the legality of the Racing Point RP20. We have no further comment on this matter until the Stewards have arrived at a decision.”

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Sergio Perez asserted that the car does not breach any existing regulations.

“They [Racing Point] have done a tremendous job, building this car,” he said. “I think over the years, it has been a bit challenging for our team with all the difficulties we have had with the financial issues and so on.

"We always knew there was such potential in place but we were not able to use that so I want to give massive credit to all the factory and the people back home and to those trackside as well, they have done a tremendous job and I totally believe our car is one-hundred per cent legal.”

Racing Point secured its best result of the season on Sunday, with Lance Stroll crossing the line in fourth place after qualifying in third.