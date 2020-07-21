user icon
Perez: Obvious who would leave Racing Point for Vettel

Perez: Obvious who would leave Racing Point for Vettel

  • Published on 21 Jul 2020 09:19
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Racing Point's Sergio Perez has stated that it is clear who would leave the team should Sebastian Vettel sign for next season.

Rumours appeared in recent weeks that the four-time champion is set to sign for Racing Point for 2021 as they undergo a rebranding process, becoming Aston Martin Racing from next season onwards, with Vettel set to leave Ferrari at the end of the current season.

Vettel has since confirmed that he had talked to the team about the idea, but that nothing has been agreed.

Current drivers Perez and Lance Stroll are currently under contracts with the team into next year and beyond, with Stroll's father, Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll, the owner of the Racing Point team.

In a recent interview with Movistar F1, Perez stated that it was quite obvious to him that Stroll Sr would not drop his son out of a drive for the sake of signing Vettel, leaving him as the only person to make way for the former Red Bull driver should he sign with the team.

"I think [the choice] is obvious if someone has to go," Perez said. "I'm a dad, I wouldn't kick my son out, but there's not much I can say.

"There are many [rumours] around. From me, nothing - everything remains the same. I have a contract with the team."

Perez already approached by rival teams

Perez also revealed in the interview that he had been approached by rival teams for a drive in 2021 should he be replaced by Vettel.

However, Perez states that he will continue with the team despite the rumours and that he is currently working with his sponsors, including Mexican telecommunications company Telmex, in order to secure a future within F1 for next season.

"In all contracts, there are always clauses," Perez added. "It is a bit related to sponsorship. That can open that clause.

"But we're working hard with all our sponsors so that this does not happen. I would not say that it depends on a single sponsor, it is more of an overall issue."

  • Lotus4Ever

    Posts: 22

    Rumours says, that Vettel replaces Perez. Perez big sponsors, Telcel, Telmex and Claro, are said to be interested in the US marked, so Perez could go to HAAS, replacing Magnussen or Grosjean......

    • + 0
    • Jul 21 2020 - 11:40

