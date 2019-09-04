Aug 30Album
Racing Point will bring its final upgrade to its new aerodynamic package at Singapore before it swaps focus onto its 2020 car, according to team principal Otmar Szafnauer. The ...
Sergio Perez is set to revert back to a spec 2 engine for the remainder of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Perez received the upgrade from Mercedes at the Circuit Spa-Fra...
Sergio Perez has signed a new multi-year deal with Racing Point, securing his long-term future at the team. The Mexican driver joined the Silverstone-based team in 2014 followi...
Sergio Perez is hopeful that his plans for the 2020 season will be announced soon, as he is expected to stay at Racing Point. The Mexican driver has been at the Silverstone-bas...
Sergio Perez says he is hoping for another chance to fight at the front of the grid, 12 months on from his lap one battle for the lead at Spa-Francorchamps. On the opening lap ...
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer believes that the team can still secure fourth place in the 2019 constructors championship, despite a poor first half of the season. ...
Sergio Perez has admitted surprise over Lance Stroll's race pace this season, in what is their first as teammates at Racing Point. Stroll has four top-ten finishes to Perez...
Sergio Perez believes that Formula 1 should aim to have a sport capable of producing a competitive season like the 2012 championship. Eight drivers from five teams all stood on...
Racing Point is set to retain its current line-up for the 2020 season, with team principal Otmar Szafnauer confirming it has no intention to alter it. Sergio Perez has been par...
Racing Point drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez are confident that they can continue the team's improved form from Germany this weekend in Austria, despite the limited ru...
Racing Point team principal Omar Szafnauer is confident that there is plenty more performance gains to be found from the wide range of upgrades the team introduced in Germany. ...
Sergio Perez has described the B-spec Racing Point car upgrade as "an important one" following the team's current poor run of form. The team has failed to score p...
Racing Point is expected to introduce its B-spec car at the German Grand Prix this weekend. The major upgrade has been in planning for a long time, with the team confirming at ...
Sergio Perez says an issue with his steering wheel that didn't allow him to change his brake balance resulted in him hitting Nico Hulkenberg during the British Grand Prix. ...
Sergio Perez admits that he was surprised Max Verstappen didn't receive a penalty for his overtake on Charles Leclerc in Austria. In the final laps of the race at the Red B...
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has expressed his high hopes of keeping his home race, the Mexican Grand Prix on the Formula 1 calendar past this season. The funding for the e...
Sergio Perez says all the drivers are hoping that Formula 1 gets a more level playing field when the 2021 regulations come into force. The new rules will be signed off in Octob...
Sergio Perez says that Racing Point only needs to make "little improvements" in order to gain on its rivals. The team's biggest hurdle this year has been getting ...
Sergio Perez is at a loss to explain why he received a penalty despite 'following the rules' during lap 1 of the French Grand Prix. Perez went off the road at Turn...
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that the team has plenty of more upgrades to introduce in the coming races. Last month, Szafnauer confirmed that the German Gra...
Sergio Perez has labeled the spending figures of Formula 1's top teams as 'scary', stating that the sport needs to dramatically change. F1 is set to introduce a ful...
Racing Point's Sergio Perez is hopeful that the proposed 2021 regulation changes will improve the sport and "bring everyone a little closer." However, the Mex...
Racing Point's Lance Stroll has spoken out about his determination to score points at his home Grand Prix, despite having a disappointing weekend leading up to Sunday's ...
Sergio Perez says he may be tempted to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans later in his career after his Formula 1 adventure ends. Perez, who is currently in his ninth season ...
Sergio Perez believes Racing Point could have a positive weekend ahead of it at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Silverstone outfit has gone two races without picking up point...
Sergio Perez acknowledges that a 2020 Mexican Grand Prix is not looking likely, as the circuit continues to negotiate for a spot on the calendar. In February of this year, it w...
Racing Point's Sergio Perez says he is hoping Racing Point can continue its momentum after picking up a strong result in Baku just under two weeks ago. After qualifying in ...
Sergio Perez believes that both McLarens that finished behind him at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday were "a lot faster" than Racing Point. Perez managed to secur...
Sergio Perez believes that he should have more than two Baku podiums to his name. The Mexican driver bagged a duo of third-place finishes in 2016 and 2018 but missed out on a s...
Racing Point believes that the Baku City Circuit will play to the strengths of its 2019 car. In the three years that the city has held a Formula 1 Grand Prix, Sergio Perez has ...
Sergio Perez says that the owner of the Racing Point team, Lawrence Stroll, is the "most motivated person in the garage" and that he is surprised at how energised he i...
Sergio Perez saysd that he had a chance to drive for Ferrari in 2014, but instead opted for a drive with McLaren in 2013. Perez revealed that he had discussions in 2012 w...
Sergio Perez described his Chinese Grand Prix as "perfect" as he raced to an eighth-place finish. The Mexican failed to make it into the final stage of qualifying on ...
Otmar Szafnauer says that Racing Point was pleased to have scored a point from Sergio Perez's 10th place finish in Bahrain. The team principal added that the team was helpe...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Sergio Perez has doubts over Racing Point's prospects for the rest of the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. The Mexican ended the second practice session in 14th, 1.8 seconds dow...
Sergio Perez has hailed Lance Stroll's race pace, saying that he is closer to him than any other of his former teammates in Formula 1. Stroll has joined Racing Point for th...
After missing out on points in Melbourne, Sergio Perez is hoping to make amends at the second round of the year in Bahrain. Perez qualified for the race in Australia inside the...
Sergio Perez says the future of the Mexican Grand Prix is looking "more promising" amid doubt over its future. The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez's contract to host...
Sergio Perez has praised Formula 1 for the new aerodynamic regulations that have been introduced for 2019, stating that they allow the cars to follow each other more closel...
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...
Carlos Sainz has topped the timesheets after the second day of test two in Barcelona with a 1:17.144. Sainz's time marks the fastest that we've seen so far at winter te...
Carlos Sainz has topped the morning session from day six of testing, as Sebastian Vettel's outing ended in the barriers. Ferrari reported that the German's crash w...
Sergio Perez says that Racing Point's lack of running at Barcelona is to be expected due to the shortage of parts that it has. The team is expecting to implement a major ca...
Sergio Perez has fears that Mexico will soon drop off the Formula 1 calendar after the Mexican government cut its funding. Its place on the 2019 calendar will not be affected, ...
Kimi Raikkonen has topped the morning session of the third day of pre-season testing from Barcelona. The Finn set his fastest lap time on the C4 tyres, laying down a 1:17.762, ...
Sebastian Vettel ended the first day of pre-season testing on top of the timesheets, as his lap from the morning session remained unbeaten. The German set a 1:18.161, which was...
Racing Point technical director Andrew Green says that its maiden car for the 2019 season will improve at a drastic rate due to the increase of investment. The team unveiled it...
Racing Point has launched its first ever Formula 1 car, which will compete in the 2019 F1 season. The car was launched at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto. T...
Esteban Ocon says that his dedication to training will pay off as he aims to transform under the new weight rules of Formula 1. Ocon will sit out the 2019 season but will work ...
Sergio Perez says that onlookers have become too accustomed to his results, which has left him to believe he is underrated in F1. The Mexican ended the 2018 season in eighth pla...
Sergio Perez says that Esteban Ocon's 2019 season on the sidelines could hurt his future prospects. The Mercedes junior failed to find a seat for the upcoming campaign after...
Racing Point-bound Lance Stroll has backed Pole Robert Kubica to boost Williams up the grid. The 34-year-old was confirmed as a 2019 Williams driver during the Abu Dhabi Grand P...
Racing Point's Sergio Perez believes that the team can be a "massive surprise" for the 2019 season. The previously named Force India squad found new investors last...
Sergio Perez believes that the future prospects of Racing Point made it a logical decision to stay for another season. The Mexican penned another one-year deal with the Sil...
Sergio Perez has dismissed concerns that his new 2019 teammate Lance Stroll will be more favoured upon thanks the new ownership role his father Lawrence Stroll now holds at the ...
Esteban Ocon has been left pleased with his qualifying gains in 2018, indicating that Mercedes wanted to see an improvement in that area from him. The Frenchman got the better o...
Lance Stroll believes it is unfair to compare his two seasons of Formula 1. In 2017, the Canadian competed in his rookie season with Williams after winning the FIA Formula 3 Eur...
Sergio Perez admits that Esteban Ocon was the quicker driver in qualifying throughout the 2018 season, but declares himself as the better of the pair during the race. Out ...
Lewis Hamilton has been named as the best driver of the year by his fellow Formula 1 colleagues. In a recent poll, the 20 F1 drivers were asked to rank their top ten competitors...
Lance Stroll says that being wise on the opening lap of a Grand Prix allowed him to make up more positions than any other driver across the year. Stroll made a total of 36 ...
Racing Point has announced that it will launch its new car on February 13th, one week before pre-season testing kicks off in Barcelona. The team will take the wraps off the...
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says that Lance Stroll is already as quick as Esteban Ocon in the team's simulator. Stroll replaces Ocon at the team for 2019 fol...
The 2019 grid has finally been completed after Lance Stroll was officially announced at Racing Point. Although there was never any doubt over the deal, the confirmation mea...
Sergio Perez says that his relationship with Esteban Ocon was "never great" throughout their two years together at Force India. Ocon joined the Silverstone outfit in 2...
Force India has officially announced that Lance Stroll will join the team for the 2019 season alongside Sergio Perez. The Canadian has long been linked with the Silverstone squa...
Lance Stroll can't say that he has enjoyed his 2018 season, as his dismal campaign comes to a close. Willaims struggled throughout the season with a car that was aerodynamic...
Following Toro Rosso's announcement that Alexander Albon will be making his Formula 1 debut next season, there is just one seat left to fill for the 2019 grid...
Sergio Perez admits that he doesn't quite know much about Lance Stroll as a driver, but firmly believes that he possesses talent. The two are set to be teammates at Force In...
Esteban Ocon will become Mercedes' third and reserve driver for the 2019 season as he is set for a season on the sidelines. The Frenchman is expected to leave Force India fo...
