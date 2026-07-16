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F1 Drivers 2026 - Sergio Perez

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Sergio Perez

  MX Sergio Perez

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Carriere Sergio Perez
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Cadillac F1
  • F1
    Red Bull Racing
    2024
    11
  • F1
    Racing Point
    2020
    11
  • F1
    Force India
    2018
    11
  • F1
    McLaren
    2013
    6
  • F1
    Sauber
    2012
    15
  • F1
    Sauber
    2011
    17

Statistics Sergio Perez

  • Amount of victories
    6
  • Amount of podiums
    35
  • Total races
    216
  • Total races with points
    151
  • Amount of poles
    3
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    2
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    2
  • Average points per grandprix
    7
  • Average starting position
    10
  • Average finish position
    9
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    1

Recent results of Sergio Perez

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Driver characteristics

  • Team -
  • Points 1,450
  • Podiums 35
  • Grand Prix 216
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (36)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
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