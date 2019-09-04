user icon
F1 Drivers 2019 - Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez

11 MX Sergio Perez

  • Team Racing Point
  • Points 362
  • Podiums 4
  • Wereldkampioen
  • Grand Prix participated 94
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of birth Jan 26 1990 (29)
  • Place of birth Guadalajara
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m

Carriere Sergio Perez

  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Racing Point
    11
  • F1
    Force India
    2018
    11
  • F1
    McLaren
    2013
    6
  • F1
    Sauber
    2012
    15
  • F1
    Sauber
    2011
    17

Statistics Sergio Perez

  • Amount of victories
    0
  • Amount of podiums
    4
  • Total races
    94
  • Total races with points
    61
  • Amount of poles
    0
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    7
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    6
  • Average points per grandprix
    4
  • Average starting position
    10
  • Average finish position
    10
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    3

Recent results of Sergio Perez

