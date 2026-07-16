F1 Drivers 2026 - Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
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On screen:
Jun 12Album
On screen:
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Why Pérez returned to F1 after his Red Bull exit
Sergio Pérez has opened up about his decision to return to Formula 1 with Cadillac, revealing that rebuilding his reputation as a top-level driver was a primary motivatio...16 Jul 2026 13:14
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Why Cadillac is standing firmly behind Sergio Pérez
Sergio Pérez is receiving strong backing from Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon, who has praised the Mexican's impact on the fledgling American team despite a dif...23 Jun 2026 14:19
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Pérez: 'Only now do people see how good I really am'
Sergio Pérez has claimed his performances at Cadillac are finally revealing his true level as a Formula 1 driver, suggesting he was never able to demonstrate his full pot...12 Jun 2026 15:20
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Perez Criticises Cadillac's Operations and Says He Has Proved He Still Belongs at the Top
Sergio Perez is not hiding his frustration. Cadillac are still without points after five races and the Mexican driver believes the team is underperforming its own potential. He ...27 May 2026 15:47
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Sergio Pérez warns of "inevitable" crash under new F1 start rules
Cadillac driver Sergio Pérez has issued a stark warning to Formula 1 and the FIA, claiming that a major accident is "only a matter of time" due to the new 2026 ...16 Mar 2026 16:10
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Pérez warns of potential for heavy crashes under new rules
The 2026 Formula 1 regulations have introduced significant safety concerns among the drivers, with Cadillac’s Sergio Pérez warning that a major accident is "on...13 Mar 2026 13:19
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Sergio Pérez feels "more respected" at Cadillac than Red Bull
Sergio Pérez has launched his 2026 campaign with Cadillac by claiming he feels far more valued and respected at his new team than he did during his final months at Red Bu...09 Mar 2026 16:24
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Sergio Pérez on the "Total Reset" and the Cadillac Advantage
For Sergio "Checo" Pérez, the 2026 season isn't just a new year—it’s a complete rebirth of the sport. After being forced out of Red Bull Racing ...09 Feb 2026 12:53
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Sergio Pérez Welcomes Cadillac’s Early "Problems"
Sergio Pérez’s return to Formula 1 with the debutant Cadillac team didn't go entirely according to plan, but the Mexican veteran insists that early struggles ar...28 Jan 2026 13:24
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Pérez and Bottas Ready to Lead Cadillac’s Charge
Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas are heading into the new season with a shared sense of purpose as they lead Cadillac’s historic entry into Formula 1. Both veteran ...26 Jan 2026 14:19
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Sergio Pérez Hits Out at Red Bull After Departure
Sergio Pérez has once again voiced his frustrations regarding his time at Red Bull Racing, claiming that leaving the team was the "best thing" that could have h...23 Jan 2026 13:02
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Helmut Marko Reflects on the "Mistake" of Signing Pérez
Helmut Marko has never been one to mince words, and his recent reflections on the tenure of Sergio Pérez at Red Bull Racing are no exception. The veteran Austrian recentl...20 Jan 2026 10:19
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Helmut Marko Hits Back at Sergio Pérez Following Red Bull Criticism
The long-standing relationship between Sergio Pérez and Red Bull Racing has taken a turn for the worse following recent comments made by the Mexican driver. Pérez,...16 Jan 2026 10:09
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Perez Reveals Son Played Key Role in His Formula 1 Comeback
Sergio Perez has revealed that his decision to return to Formula 1 was strongly influenced by his son, turning what could have been a quiet farewell into a renewed chapter of hi...13 Jan 2026 13:26
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Pérez Feels Enormous Pressure Ahead of High-Profile F1 Comeback
Sergio Pérez has admitted that his much-discussed return to Formula 1 comes with significant pressure. The Mexican driver says expectations surrounding his comeback with ...07 Jan 2026 13:42
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Formula E Boss Wanted Pérez: “Checo Would Fit Us Perfectly”
Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo has revealed that Sergio Pérez would have been an ideal fit for the all-electric championship, describing the Mexican driver as a perfe...15 Dec 2025 11:40
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Perez Reveals the Last Message He Sent to Horner
Sergio Perez has shared the final message he sent to Christian Horner after leaving Red Bull, offering a glimpse into their private farewell after four intense seasons together....27 Nov 2025 10:39
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Perez Calls Verstappen the Greatest F1 Driver Ever
Sergio Perez has praised Max Verstappen in unusually strong terms, calling his former teammate “perhaps the best Formula 1 driver of all time”. According to the Mexi...26 Nov 2025 08:37
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Pérez Lost Motivation Next to Verstappen: “It Was Mentally Very Tough”
Sergio Pérez admits he completely lost his motivation during his final phase at Red Bull. The Mexican driver says racing alongside Max Verstappen took a heavy mental toll...17 Nov 2025 10:39
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Sergio Pérez, the Black Ferrari and the Road to Cadillac
Sergio Pérez is back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car, but not in the way he once imagined. No Red Bull in championship mode, but a completely black Ferrari SF-23 on a...14 Nov 2025 15:44
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Pérez Backs Verstappen for the Title: “I Think He’s Going to Do It”
After four seasons as Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull Racing, Sergio Pérez knows better than most what it’s like to compete alongside the Dutchman. Near...28 Oct 2025 11:40
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Cadillac Nearly Passed on Pérez: “We Were Looking for Young Talent”
Cadillac’s new Formula 1 team entered the paddock with the ambition of nurturing young talent. Yet when the time came to finalize its line-up, the American outfit turned t...09 Sep 2025 10:46
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Carbon debris suggested as cause of Stroll's Tuscan GP crash
It has been suggested that possible carbon debris was the cause of Lance Stroll's puncture during Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix, sending the Canadian into a massive spin at...15 Sep 2020 16:50
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Vettel reveals he came 'close' to retirement before Aston Martin deal
Sebastian Vettel has revealed he was close to retiring from F1 before signing for Aston Martin next year. The German was announced this morning as the replacement for Ser...10 Sep 2020 20:50
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Sergio Perez to leave Racing Point at the end of the year
Sergio Perez has announced he will leave Racing Point at the end of the year, after seven seasons with the team. Perez announced the news in a statement, released on his social...09 Sep 2020 21:30
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Perez urges Racing Point to capitalize on podium chances
Racing Point's Sergio Perez has urged the team to capitalize on possible podium chances in the future, after teammate Lance Stroll's third place at last weekend's It...09 Sep 2020 15:55
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Perez sees 'no reason' to worry about Vettel rumours at Racing Point
Racing Point's Sergio Perez has explained how he sees no reason to be worried about the possibility of being replaced by Sebastian Vettel in the team for 2021. Recent repor...28 Aug 2020 13:45
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Perez sets sights on Verstappen at lights out ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
"I think if we can get a good start and get ahead of Max, we might be able to hold him back because here is not an easy track to pass," Perez explained. Racing Point&...16 Aug 2020 12:05
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Perez returns to Racing Point after negative COVID-19 test
Racing Point has confirmed Sergio Perez will return to the team after testing negative for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. Perez was replaced by former...14 Aug 2020 08:01
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Perez waiting on decision to race after completing quarantine
Racing Point's Sergio Perez is now waiting on a decision whether he can return to racing after completing his mandatory quarantine in the UK. Perez, who missed last weekend...06 Aug 2020 15:50
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Horner: Perez's positive coronavirus test a 'stark reminder' for F1
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has highlighted that Sergio Perez's positive coronavirus test result is a “stark reminder” of why Formula 1 has imp...01 Aug 2020 13:25
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Szafnauer: Racing Point never considered Russell as Perez's replacement
George Russell was never an option for Racing Point to replace Sergio Perez for the British Grand Prix, says its team principal Otmar Szafnauer. Ahead of the race weekend, the ...01 Aug 2020 09:30
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Perez the only positive coronavirus case following latest round of testing
The FIA has confirmed that Sergio Perez was the only individual to return a positive coronavirus test result during the latest round of testing. Ahead of the British Grand Prix...31 Jul 2020 19:21
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Hulkenberg makes F1 return, replaces Perez at Silverstone
Nico Hulkenberg will make his return to Formula 1 this weekend with Racing Point, standing in for the ill Sergio Perez at the British Grand Prix. On Thursday, Perez returned a ...31 Jul 2020 11:54
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Perez mystified over how he contracted COVID-19
Sergio Perez has expressed confusion over how he tested positive for COVID-19 after following the safety protocols outlined by the FIA. The Mexican has been forced to sit out t...31 Jul 2020 10:42
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Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus
Sergio Perez has tested positive for coronavirus and will sit out this weekend's British Grand Prix. Perez was forced to isolate after his original test ahead of the S...30 Jul 2020 21:12
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Perez in isolation following inconclusive COVID-19 test result
Sergio Perez has been placed into isolation after his latest coronavirus test returned an inconclusive result. Team members and all those travelling within the F1 bubble are te...30 Jul 2020 16:05
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Perez: Obvious who would leave Racing Point for Vettel
Racing Point's Sergio Perez has stated that it is clear who would leave the team should Sebastian Vettel sign for next season. Rumours appeared in recent weeks that the fou...21 Jul 2020 09:19
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Stroll hopes team orders won't interfere in podium fight against Perez
Lance Stroll hopes he is allowed to race against Racing Point teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday as the team goes in hunt of its first-ever podium result. Stroll and Perez will st...19 Jul 2020 10:53
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Perez reveals not feeling '100% physically' during qualifying
Racing Point's Sergio Perez has revealed he did not feel “100% physically” during Saturday's qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Perez and teammat...18 Jul 2020 17:41
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FP3: Bottas leads Hamilton, Perez close behind
Valtteri Bottas has concluded practice from the Hungarian Grand Prix on top of the timesheets, heading Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton by half a tenth of a second. The Si...18 Jul 2020 13:02
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Racing Point: No deadline over 2021 driver line-up decision
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says there is no deadline to make a decision regarding the team's 2021 driver line-up. Sebastian Vettel has been heavily linked ...18 Jul 2020 09:11
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Racing Point drivers react to Renault protest, confident RP20 is legal
Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll have broken their silence over Renault's protest at the team's RP20, with both drivers confident that the car is legal...17 Jul 2020 09:33
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'Perez searching for F1 alternatives following Vettel/Racing Point speculation'
Sergio Perez is being left to hunt for alternative options to race in Formula 1 next year according to reports, following high speculation that Sebastian Vettel will replace him...16 Jul 2020 12:31
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Vettel reportedly considering switch to Aston Martin for 2021
It is understood that Sebastian Vettel could be considering a move to the newly-branded Aston Martin F1 team for 2021, after being offered a contract by team owner Lawrence Stro...14 Jul 2020 23:05
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Perez feels 'lucky' to only lose one position after Albon crash
Sergio Perez says he was lucky to lose just a single position following his crash with Alexander Albon at the Styrian Grand Prix. The Mexican sustained front wing damage ...12 Jul 2020 18:55
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Leclerc, Raikkonen and Perez summoned to stewards after qualifying
Charles Leclerc, Kimi Raikkonen and Sergio Perez have all been summoned to the stewards following qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix. Leclerc is under investigation for...11 Jul 2020 17:36
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FP1: Perez leads the field after first F1 Styrian GP practice session
Sergio Perez has concluded the opening practice session of the Styrian Grand Prix weekend as the fastest driver, less than a tenth of a second ahead of Max Verstappen. The Raci...10 Jul 2020 12:31
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Perez expects 'very close challenge' with McLaren in 2020
Sergio Perez says he expects Racing Point to have a “very close challenge” with McLaren throughout the 2020 season. At the opening round of the campaign last weeken...09 Jul 2020 16:09
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Perez has confidence in Racing Point's 'competitive package'
Racing Point's Sergio Perez was happy with the result of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, claiming that the race showed the team have a competitive package with t...07 Jul 2020 13:02
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McLaren: Racing Point 'too far away' to fight
Carlos Sainz believes Racing Point is too far ahead for McLaren to mount a challenge this season following the opening day of practice in Austria. Earlier this year at pre-seas...03 Jul 2020 20:14
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Perez hopeful Racing Point can challenge for podiums in 2020
Sergio Perez has reaffirmed his confidence in the Racing Point car for the 2020 season and is hopeful that it will allow him to challenge for podium results this year. Racing P...02 Jul 2020 16:10
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Racing Point to shake down RP20 at Silverstone
Racing Point will take to the Silverstone Circuit next week to run the RP20 during a filming day before the start of the 2020 season. All teams are permitted to two filming day...11 Jun 2020 10:07
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Aston Martin not seeking headline driver for 2021
Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says the team's primary focus for 2021 is on the transition to Aston Martin rather than bringing in a headline driver. Sebastian...05 Jun 2020 11:32
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Perez, Gasly sign up for Virtual GP round at Baku
Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly will make their debuts in the Virtual Grand Prix series this weekend organised by Formula 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The series...04 Jun 2020 11:02
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Perez: 2020 F1 speeds will be 'nothing close to previous years'
Sergio Perez says that fans can look forward to seeing the fastest cars in Formula 1 history once the 2020 season gets underway. The cars over the last handful of years have be...18 Apr 2020 15:27
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Perez, Stroll set to compete in virtual F1 races
Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll are set to take part in the Formula 1 ESport races later this year. Last weekend, F1 held its first official Virtual Grand Pr...28 Mar 2020 10:09
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Perez: No reason why midfield teams should fear Racing Point
Sergio Perez says there is no reason why other midfield teams should fear Racing Point ahead of the 2020 season. The Silverstone-based squad made headlines at pre-season testin...03 Mar 2020 13:40
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Perez: RP20 the best car I've ever had to start a season
Sergio Perez says the Racing Point RP20 is the strongest car he's ever had in Formula 1 heading into a new season. The 2020 challenger from the Silverstone-based team has b...26 Feb 2020 18:51
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Perez: Racing Point copying Mercedes concept is 'a risk worth taking'
Sergio Perez admits that Racing Point's decision to copy Mercedes' W10 is a “risk worth taking” for the Silverstone squad. The team made headlines last week...26 Feb 2020 16:15
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Perez: Changing car concepts 'a very positive thing' for Melbourne
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has spoken of his hopes for the team's 2020 car, the RP20 and gave his thoughts about the car being heavily based on Mercedes' 2019 titl...23 Feb 2020 10:33
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Perez heads morning session as Mercedes attracts interest
Sergio Perez has topped the morning session at day two of testing in Barcelona, as the biggest talking point emerged from the Mercedes camp. Video replays showed a system that ...20 Feb 2020 13:01
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Ocon: Force India atmosphere alongside Perez was 'not good'
Esteban Ocon concedes the atmosphere within the Force India team was not enjoyable when he was partnered with Sergio Perez for two seasons. Ocon joined the Silverstone-based sq...17 Feb 2020 12:24
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Fourth is Racing Point's 2020 goal - Perez
Sergio Perez says Racing Point's main goal for the 2020 season is to finish fourth in the constructors' standings. In 2016 and 2017, when the outfit was under dif...06 Jan 2020 11:56
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2019 progress makes next season very promising - Perez
Sergio Perez has noted the improvements that the Racing Point team has made during the 2019 campaign. Racing Point finished the season in seventh place, the team's first fu...21 Dec 2019 15:11
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GPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #8 - Sergio Perez
The 2019 season was always going to be a strange one for Perez, due to a combining number of factors. Firstly, it was the maiden year of the team officially known as Racing Poi...16 Dec 2019 13:30
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Perez: Great to fight with 'fair' drivers like Norris
Sergio Perez says it's "great to fight" with drivers like Lando Norris following their battle at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last weekend. Perez made...05 Dec 2019 16:06
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Stroll on what he has learned from Perez in 2019
Lance Stroll has spoken out about what he has learned from Sergio Perez amid their first year as teammates at Racing Point. Stroll joined the Silverstone-based squad this year ...24 Nov 2019 10:01
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Perez: Points a surprise due to lack of straight-line speed
Sergio Perez described his Brazilian Grand Prix as "disappointing", as he struggled to fight with other cars due to a lack of straight-line speed. The Mexican c...19 Nov 2019 09:36
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Kvyat didn't lift under yellow flags - Perez
Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has accused Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat of ignoring yellow flags on the final lap of yesterday's United States Grand Prix. Perez sus...04 Nov 2019 09:36
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SerieTeamYear#
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F1Cadillac F1
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F1Red Bull Racing202411
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F1Racing Point202011
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F1Force India201811
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F1McLaren20136
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F1Sauber201215
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F1Sauber201117
Statistics Sergio Perez
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Amount of victories6
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Amount of podiums35
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Total races216
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Total races with points151
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Amount of poles3
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Times beaten team member (race)2
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Times beaten team member (qualis)2
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Average points per grandprix7
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Average starting position10
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Average finish position9
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Average positions gained0
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Highest position1
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DateGrand PrixQR
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24 - 26 Jul2221
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17 - 19 Jul1821
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3 - 5 Jul2015
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26 - 28 Jun1921
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12 - 14 Jun14
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5 - 7 Jun1815
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22 - 24 May17
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1 - 3 May2016
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27 - 29 Mar17
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13 - 15 Mar15
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6 - 8 Mar1816
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6 - 8 Dec1020
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29 - 1 Dec917
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22 - 24 Nov10
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1 - 3 Nov1111
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25 - 27 Oct1817
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18 - 20 Oct97
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20 - 22 Sep10
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13 - 15 Sep418
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30 - 1 Sep8
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23 - 25 Aug56
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26 - 28 Jul27
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19 - 21 Jul167
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5 - 7 Jul1917
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28 - 30 Jun87
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21 - 23 Jun118
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7 - 9 Jun1618
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24 - 26 May1619
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17 - 19 May118
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3 - 5 May44
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19 - 21 Apr23
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5 - 7 Apr22
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22 - 24 Mar65
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7 - 9 Mar32
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29 - 2 Mar52
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24 - 26 Nov94
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17 - 19 Nov113
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3 - 5 Nov94
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27 - 29 Oct520
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20 - 22 Oct94
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6 - 8 Oct2010
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22 - 24 Sep519
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15 - 17 Sep138
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1 - 3 Sep52
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25 - 27 Aug74
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28 - 30 Jul22
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21 - 23 Jul93
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7 - 9 Jul156
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30 - 2 Jul153
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16 - 18 Jun126
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2 - 4 Jun114
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26 - 28 May2016
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5 - 7 May12
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28 - 30 Apr1
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31 - 2 Apr205
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17 - 19 Mar11
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3 - 5 Mar22
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18 - 20 Nov23
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11 - 13 Nov47
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28 - 30 Oct43
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21 - 23 Oct94
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7 - 9 Oct2
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30 - 2 Oct21
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9 - 11 Sep136
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2 - 4 Sep5
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26 - 28 Aug22
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29 - 31 Jul115
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22 - 24 Jul34
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8 - 10 Jul520
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1 - 3 Jul2
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17 - 19 Jun1320
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10 - 12 Jun2
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27 - 29 May31
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20 - 22 May52
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6 - 8 May4
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22 - 24 Apr32
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8 - 10 Apr32
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25 - 27 Mar14
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18 - 20 Mar418
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10 - 12 Dec415
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3 - 5 Dec518
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19 - 21 Nov114
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12 - 14 Nov44
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5 - 7 Nov43
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22 - 24 Oct33
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8 - 10 Oct63
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24 - 26 Sep89
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10 - 12 Sep85
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3 - 5 Sep208
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27 - 29 Aug720
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30 - 1 Aug16
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16 - 18 Jul2016
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2 - 4 Jul36
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25 - 27 Jun44
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18 - 20 Jun43
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4 - 6 Jun61
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20 - 23 May4
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7 - 9 May5
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30 - 2 May4
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16 - 18 Apr11
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26 - 28 Mar115
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11 - 13 Dec1920
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4 - 6 Dec1
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27 - 29 Nov18
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13 - 15 Nov32
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31 - 1 Nov6
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23 - 25 Oct7
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9 - 11 Oct4
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25 - 27 Sep4
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11 - 13 Sep75
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4 - 6 Sep10
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28 - 30 Aug810
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14 - 16 Aug5
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17 - 19 Jul47
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10 - 12 Jul176
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3 - 5 Jul66
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29 - 1 Dec107
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15 - 17 Nov159
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1 - 3 Nov-10
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25 - 27 Oct117
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11 - 13 Oct178
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27 - 29 Sep117
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20 - 22 Sep1519
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6 - 8 Sep187
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30 - 1 Sep76
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2 - 4 Aug1611
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26 - 28 Jul820
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12 - 14 Jul17
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28 - 30 Jun1311
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21 - 23 Jun1412
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7 - 9 Jun1512
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23 - 26 May1612
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10 - 12 May1515
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26 - 28 Apr56
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12 - 14 Apr128
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29 - 31 Mar1410
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15 - 17 Mar13
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23 - 25 Nov148
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9 - 11 Nov1210
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26 - 28 Oct1318
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19 - 21 Oct108
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5 - 7 Oct97
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28 - 30 Sep810
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14 - 16 Sep716
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31 - 2 Sep147
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24 - 26 Aug45
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27 - 29 Jul1814
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20 - 22 Jul107
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6 - 8 Jul1210
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29 - 1 Jul157
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22 - 24 Jun1318
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8 - 10 Jun1014
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24 - 27 May912
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11 - 13 May159
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27 - 29 Apr83
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13 - 15 Apr812
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6 - 8 Apr1216
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23 - 25 Mar1211
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24 - 26 Nov87
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10 - 12 Nov59
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27 - 29 Oct97
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20 - 22 Oct98
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6 - 8 Oct87
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29 - 1 Oct96
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15 - 17 Sep125
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1 - 3 Sep109
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25 - 27 Aug817
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28 - 30 Jul138
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14 - 16 Jul69
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7 - 9 Jul77
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23 - 25 Jun615
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9 - 11 Jun85
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25 - 28 May713
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12 - 14 May84
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28 - 30 Apr96
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14 - 16 Apr187
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7 - 9 Apr89
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24 - 26 Mar117
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25 - 27 Nov8
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11 - 13 Nov4
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28 - 30 Oct10
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21 - 23 Oct8
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7 - 9 Oct57
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30 - 2 Oct6
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16 - 18 Sep8
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2 - 4 Sep8
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26 - 28 Aug5
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29 - 31 Jul10
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22 - 24 Jul1311
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8 - 10 Jul6
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1 - 3 Jul1617
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17 - 19 Jun73
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10 - 12 Jun1110
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26 - 29 May3
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13 - 15 May97
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29 - 1 May69
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15 - 17 Apr711
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1 - 3 Apr1816
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18 - 20 Mar913
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27 - 29 Nov45
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13 - 15 Nov1112
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30 - 1 Nov98
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23 - 25 Oct55
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9 - 11 Oct73
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25 - 27 Sep912
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18 - 20 Sep137
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4 - 6 Sep76
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21 - 23 Aug45
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24 - 26 Jul1319
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3 - 5 Jul119
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19 - 21 Jun139
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5 - 7 Jun1011
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21 - 24 May77
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8 - 10 May1813
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17 - 19 Apr118
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10 - 12 Apr1511
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27 - 29 Mar1413
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13 - 15 Mar1410
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Driver characteristics
- Team -
- Points 1,450
- Podiums 35
- Grand Prix 216
- Country Mexico
- Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (36)
- Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
- Weight 64 kg
- Length 1.73 m
- 109,894 comments on
- 3 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Sergio Perez