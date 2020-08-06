Perez waiting on decision to race after completing quarantine

Racing Point's Sergio Perez is now waiting on a decision whether he can return to racing after completing his mandatory quarantine in the UK.

Perez, who missed last weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, was forced into quarantine in order to contain the virus. For the weekend, he was replaced at Racing Point by former teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

Perez reported having no symptoms after being tested negative during the build-up to last weekend's race and remained in good spirits throughout his quarantine process.

In a team statement released by the team earlier today, it was confirmed that Perez had completed his quarantine and was now waiting on the results of his COVID-19 test, which will take place today.

The team also noted a decision on who will partner Lance Stroll during the upcoming 70th Anniversary Grand Prix will come either later today or early tomorrow morning.

It is understood the decision will be based upon the outcome of Perez's test, as FIA regulations will only allow Perez back into the paddock if he is deemed negative by the test.

"In line with the FIA Code Of Conduct, Sergio requires a verified negative test result for COVID-19 before he can enter the paddock. The testing process is taking place today," The statement read.

"The team expects to make a decision on who is driving alongside Lance later today or first thing tomorrow morning."