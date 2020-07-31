FP2: Stroll fastest as Albon crashes out

user icon
<strong>FP2:</strong> Stroll fastest as Albon crashes out

  • Published on 31 Jul 2020 17:30
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lance Stroll has concluded Friday from the Silverstone Circuit on top of the time sheet, heading Red Bull's Alexander Albon by less than a tenth of a second.

However, Albon's session ended early as he hit the barriers at Stowe after losing the rear of his car, making contact with the Armco wall and sustaining damage.

Albon was able to step out of the car on his own, however the medical car picked him up as a precaution.

Valtteri Bottas was third fastest and was the leading Mercedes, as his teammate Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest. Lodged between the championship leaders was the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz was sixth fastest, however his teammate Lano Norris failed to end up inside the top ten, posting the 11th fastest lap time of the session.

Nico Hulkenberg, who is standing in for Sergio Perez this weekend, was seventh fastest ahead of the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

Daniel Ricciardo was ninth, while Kimi Raikkonen rounded out the top ten.

Max Verstappen failed to set a representative lap on the soft compound during the session, as the Dutchman was held up on his fast lap by Romain Grosjean during the fast Maggotts and Becketts sequence.

Sebastian Vettel returned to the F1 action after missing the entirety of the FP1 session due to an intercooler issue, but could only set the 18th fastest lap time, ahead of only Kevin Magnussen and Nicholas Latifi.

The final free practice session gets underway at 11:00 AM local time, which will be the final outing before Saturday afternoon's qualifying session. 

F1Grand Prix United Kingdom - Free practice 2

GB Silverstone - 31 July 2020

