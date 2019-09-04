user icon
F1Teams 2019 - Racing Point

Racing Point

GB Racing Point

  • Team name Racing Point
  • Base Silverstone, United Kingdom
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Aug 23 2018
  • Podiums 0
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions 0
  • Fastest race laps -

Driver statistics

  • Driver
    Points
    Started
    Not finished
    Not started
    Pole positions
    Podiums
    Race wins
  •  
    362
    94
    7
    0
    0
    4
    0
  •  
    65
    54
    9
    0
    0
    1
    0

