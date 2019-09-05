Sep 5Album
Alfa Romeo has unveiled a one-off special livery that it will run throughout the Italian Grand Prix weekend. Alfa Romeo joined Sauber as its title sponsor in 20...
Marcus Ericsson is "pretty pissed" after missing out on a race drive at the Belgian Grand Prix following his call up, according to Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports&#...
Alfa Romeo has confirmed that Kimi Raikkonen will take part Friday practice ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, after he pulled a muscle during the summer break. Marcus E...
Alfa Romeo has since moved to clarify that Raikkonen suffered a pulled muscle during the summer break. Kimi Raikkonen could be forced to sit out the Belgian Grand Prix with sto...
Marcus Ericsson could make his racing return in Formula 1 this weekend, as he is on standby for Alfa Romeo in Belgium, GPToday.net understands. Ericsson raced for the team when...
Alfa Romeo will field two of its development drivers at a private test at Paul Ricard this week, with Juan Manuel Correa and Tatiana Calderon getting behind the wheel. The pair...
Formula 2 racer Juan Manuel Correa will drive a Formula 1 car for the first time this later this month as part of his development role with the Alfa Romeo team. Correa joined A...
Kimi Raikkonen believes Alfa Romeo is doing well with the limited resources it has compared to the top teams. Alfa currently sits seventh in the constructors' standings, wi...
Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Hungarian Grand Prix after impeding Lance Stroll during qualifying. Stroll failed to make it past the firs...
Alfa Romeo has confirmed that its appeal against the penalties it received at the German Grand Prix will be heard on September 24th. Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi were ...
Alfa Romeo has confirmed that Alessandro Cinelli has joined its Formula 1 team, holding the role as its Head of Aerodynamics. Cinelli is a direct replacement for Jan Monc...
Alfa Romeo has confirmed that it will appeal the FIA's decision to penalise both of its drivers after the German Grand Prix, which dropped them both out of the points. Kimi...
Alfa Romeo technical director Simone Resta will return to Ferrari after he leaves his current occupation at the end of the month. Alfa Romeo confirmed earlier today that Simone...
Alfa Romeo has appointed Jan Monchaux as its new technical director following the departure of Simone Resta later this month. Ferrari has been public about its interest in...
Kimi Raikkonen says he doesn't see a major difference between the smaller and bigger teams in Formula 1 when it comes to the speed of producing upgrades. Raikkonen agreed t...
Marcus Ericsson completed testing for Pirelli on Tuesday, as he drove the Alfa Romeo C38 around the Red Bull Ring. The test was done as part of Pirelli's testing programme ...
Antonio Giovinazzi says he's 'really happy' after picking up the first point in his Formula 1 career, crossing the line in P10. Giovinazzi managed to qualify inside...
Alfa Romeo has been fined €5000 after it was deemed to have used too cold fuel during the second free practice session in Austria. Regulations state that the fuel mu...
Marcus Ericsson will return to the seat of a Formula 1 car next week as he tests for Alfa Romeo. The Swede left the Hinwil squad formerly named Sauber at the end of the 2018 se...
Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen have both avoided grid penalties for the French Grand Prix after a visit to the stewards post-qualifying. During Q1 on Saturday afterno...
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur says the team's underwhelming run of races is no reason for it to talk itself down. At the opening four races of the season...
Kimi Raikkonen says there is no difference in the work he is doing this year at Alfa Romeo than what he undertook at Ferrari over the last five years. Raikkonen joine...
Alfa Romeo must work to sort out a number of small issues that are hampering its pace throughout a race weekend, according to Kimi Raikkonen. After scoring points at the first ...
Alfa Romeo is hoping it is in for a more positive outing this weekend in Canada compared to the last two events, in which it has scored zero points. The team expects that the n...
Robert Kubica believes he can be content with his performance at the Monaco Grand Prix despite finishing 18th. Kubica had a strong start to the race, moving up a couple of posi...
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur says his team's weekend was all but over following its double Q2 elimination. Vasseur stated that the team "fucked up" ...
Kimi Raikkonen says he was suffering from differential issues during the Monaco Grand Prix, which nearly put him in the wall on a number of occasions. Raikkonen contested his 3...
Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty by the Stewards for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. Hulkenberg was on a fast...
Ferrari is currently considering bringing back Simone Resta from Alfa Romeo as the Maranello squad looks to bolster its technical team. Simone held the role of Ferrari's&nb...
Kimi Raikkonen believes that a strong test at Barcelona will help it understand the car at many different tracks going forward. The Finn completed 110 laps during the day on We...
Callum Ilott says that his maiden Formula 1 test was 'incredible' as he was left in admiration of the speed of a modern F1 car. The Briton drove the Alfa Romeo C38...
Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a 5-place grid penalty after Alfa Romeo changed his gearbox ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. Giovinazzi missed out on advancing to Q2, a...
Alfa Romeo and Haas will not be fitted with the upgraded power unit that Ferrari has brought to the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend. Ferrari confirmed earlier this week that it...
Tatiana Calderon is hopeful that she will receive a test outing for Alfa Romeo later this year. The Colombian is working as the Formula 1 team's test driver in 2019, and to...
Kimi Raikkonen says that Alfa Romeo has not been able to extract the maximum from the C38 at any of the race weekends so far this season. Despite that, the Finn has managed to ...
Kimi Raikkonen admits Alfa Romeo was aware of the issue regarding its front wing two weeks ago in China. The Finn was disqualified from the qualifying classifications in Baku a...
Kimi Raikkonen has officially been disqualified from qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after his front wing failed a deflection test. The Alfa Romeo driver wil...
Kimi Raikkonen says he got too close to the rear of Lewis Hamilton during his final lap in Q3 on Saturday, which cost him time at the start of his lap. Drivers were seen exploi...
The Stewards have confirmed that Antonio Giovinazzi will drop 10 places on the grid after qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Italian has had a third control electron...
Antonio Giovinazzi is likely to take a 10-place grid drop for the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. Alfa Romeo will reportedly fit a new control electronics to Giov...
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur says that Antonio Giovinazzi's poor start to the 2019 season rests on the team's shoulders. Giovinazzi has failed to ma...
Antonio Giovianzzi is confident that he can bring strong results for Alfa Romeo this year, but just needs to experience a clean weekend. The Italian has failed to pick up point...
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur is not worried about Antonio Giovianzzi's current form, and has backed the Italian to recover in the coming races. Giovinazzi has...
The problem that stopped Antonio Giovinazzi qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix was related to an old specification of the control electronics, Ferrari has confirmed. Giovina...
Kimi Raikkonen says that Formula 1 is becoming "more of a hobby" and has made the sport "more fun again" for him. The Iceman joined Alfa Romeo fo...
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says he believes Mick Schumacher deserves the chance of his maiden test with the team during Tuesday's testing session in Bahrain. Mick, son ...
Kimi Raikkonen isn't worried about his lack of running during Friday practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Although he clocked 23 laps during the opening practice session, s...
Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi have both escaped punishment following their crash during the opening practice session in Bahrain. Towards the end of the session, Hulken...
Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi have been summoned to the Stewards following a collision between the two during the opening free practice session in Bahrain. Towards the...
Mick Schumacher will make his official Formula 1 test debut next week at the in-season test in Bahrain. The two-day test, which kicks off on Tuesday, will see Schumacher behind...
Juan Manuel Correa has been handed a role as an Alfa Romeo development driver for the 2019 season. Correa will compete in the upcoming FIA Formula 2 championship this year as p...
Kimi Raikkonen revealed that he was not excited by his strong finish in FP2 while preparing for qualifying at the seasons' opener in Australia. The Finn finished FP2 in Mel...
Kimi Raikkonen says that he is a better driver because he parties and enjoys himself between races. He added that because he is able to let off steam he is then able t...
Kimi Raikkonen says the opening Grand Prix of the 2019 season in Australia will be a "mystery" due to the uncertainty of the pecking order. Raikkonen has joined ...
Tatiana Calderon will continue to work with Alfa Romeo in 2019 as a test driver, the team has confirmed. Calderon made her on-track Formula 1 debut with Sauber last year in Mex...
Charles Leclerc topped the morning session from day seven of testing in Barcelona, heading the timesheets with a 1:16.361. The lap time marks the fastest we've seen at pre-...
Carlos Sainz has topped the timesheets after the second day of test two in Barcelona with a 1:17.144. Sainz's time marks the fastest that we've seen so far at winter te...
Antonio Giovinazzi says that the Alfa Romeo team is much more motivated than it was when he made his F1 debut in 2017. The Italian raced at the opening two Grands Prix of the 2...
Mick Schumacher is close to securing his first official F1 outing as Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur confirmed the team is in talks over a test drive with S...
The first week of pre-season testing is done and dusted, with the second test set to get underway on Tuesday. Teams will be aiming to clock up more mileage and turn up the pace...
Kimi Raikkonen says his transition from Ferrari to Alfa Romeo was easy, erasing any doubts over the move. The Finn rejoined Ferrari in 2014, but played second fiddle to Fe...
Newly signed Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi has described his first F1 test as satisfying. The Italian previously competed in two races for Sauber in 2017 as a s...
The first week of pre-season testing has concluded, with some the four days of running providing us with the first insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we&#...
Alexander Albon has topped the morning session from the final day of test one in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver's fastest lap was set on the C5 tyres, the softest in Pi...
Kimi Raikkonen says that Alfa Romeo has made a big step from the Sauber that he tested at the end of the 2018 season. He also says that he has had a very positive start to the p...
Sebastian Vettel ended the first day of pre-season testing on top of the timesheets, as his lap from the morning session remained unbeaten. The German set a 1:18.161, which was...
Alfa Romeo has launched its 2019 car in Barcelona, the first in its full-time return to F1. The team confirmed earlier this month that it would become Alfa Romeo Racing, ...
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur described the team's shakedown of its 2019 car as positive following Kimi Raikkonen's 33 lap run at the Fiorano Circuit on Thu...
The first images of the 2019 Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car have appeared online as the team conducts a shakedown at Fiorano. The Italian manufacturer returns to F1 as a full-time ma...
