Alfa Romeo plans 'four or five' FP1 outings for Kubica in 2020

  • Published on 14 Jul 2020 10:42
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alfa Romeo is aiming to get Robert Kubica in the C39 car for “four or five” free practice sessions this year following his first outing at the Styrian Grand Prix.

After signing as Alfa Romeo's reserve driver for 2020, Kubica debuted the car at pre-season testing before the new season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as his duties for Alfa Romeo, Kubica has signed to race full-time in the DTM championship, with the new season getting underway in just over two weeks' time at Spa-Francorchamps.

Four out of the nine DTM rounds confirmed clash with F1 weekends, meaning Kubica will not be available for Alfa Romeo at the British, Spanish, Italian and Tuscan Grands Prix.

Despite the revised schedules that have tightened up motorsport calendars this year, Alfa Romeo still plans to run Kubica at a handful of free practice sessions this year.

We plan to do four or five sessions during the season but the issue with the new calendar is that we have also to reschedule everything,” said Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur.

“He is racing in DTM also, it means we have to find solutions but we will do it. I think it’s a great added value for the team in terms of understanding of the car and he’s bringing a nice contribution.”

Kubica joined Alfa Romeo after spending two years at Williams, the last of which saw him carry out duties as a full-time driver alongside George Russell. 

The Pole ended FP1 at the Styrian Grand Prix in 18th place, four-tenths down on Kimi Raikkonen in the sister car.

F1 News Robert Kubica Frédéric Vasseur Alfa Romeo
Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • f1dave

    Posts: 758

    Why ? He is the slowest guy out there, consistently beaten by even the rookies.

    • + 0
    • Jul 14 2020 - 15:47
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,360

      He purchased them with his Orlen sponsorship. I love Robert Kubica, but it's the true. There is no reason to have an old driver with no chance of getting a seat taking testing time from current or young drivers.

      • + 0
      • Jul 14 2020 - 20:17
  • MarkZ

    Posts: 15

    That's why there's never any room for up and comers.

    • + 0
    • Jul 14 2020 - 18:03
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,360

      Yeah... Alfa is probably the worst offender in that category. Ferrari have, for the first time in their history, a pretty promising junior academy. Instead of having young promising drivers testing or driving they have :

      (1) Kimi Raikkonen, a guy who peaked more than 10 years ago and has been sloping down since. A guy who also gets paid way better than other superior midfield drivers

      (2) Antonio Giovinazzi: At least he's young, but he's had plenty of opportunity to show promise in F1 and he's clearly no better than midfield material at best

      (3) Robert Kubica: Very exciting driver in his time, but clearly unable to be even a midfield driver these days. Ther is a 0% chance that he will get an F1 seat again

      • + 0
      • Jul 14 2020 - 20:21

