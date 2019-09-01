Antonio Giovinazzi was born on 14 December 1993 in Martina Franca, Italy. Giovinazzi drove karts from 2006 to 2012, winning the Italian and European titles in the Euro 60cc championship. After his career in karts, the Italian decided to try his hand at cars. In 2013 he competed in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship for Double R Racing. He also drove the British Formula 3 Championship in 2013 as a teammate of Sean Galael. Galael's family has been responsible for the financial injections Antonio's career needed. Giovinazzi was on his way to the European Formula 3 title in 2015, but a bad series of results and five consecutive victories from Felix Rosenqvist threw a spanner in the works.

Antonio Giovinazzi to F1

In 2016 he drove the GP2 championship as a teammate of Pierre Gasly. Giovinazzi was a title contender but eventually had to acknowledge the superiority in his teammate. At the end of 2016 he was included in the Ferrari Acadamy. This soon allowed Antonio to become the first Italian since Jarno Trulli to take the start of a Formula 1 race.

Antonio Giovinazzi's bad luck

That happened in 2017 when he replaced the injured Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber. Despite the fact that Giovinazzi had little experience in the car, he qualified only two-tenths of a second behind Marcus Ericsson as 16th. The Italian would then drive at the Chinese Grand Prix again for Sauber, but crashed twice during his second Grand Prix weekend.