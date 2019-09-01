Antonio Giovinazzi was born on 14 December 1993 in Martina Franca, Italy. Giovinazzi drove karts from 2006 to 2012, winning the Italian and European titles in the Euro 60cc championship. After his career in karts, the Italian decided to try his hand at cars. In 2013 he competed in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship for Double R Racing. He also drove the British Formula 3 Championship in 2013 as a teammate of Sean Galael. Galael's family has been responsible for the financial injections Antonio's career needed. Giovinazzi was on his way to the European Formula 3 title in 2015, but a bad series of results and five consecutive victories from Felix Rosenqvist threw a spanner in the works.
In 2016 he drove the GP2 championship as a teammate of Pierre Gasly. Giovinazzi was a title contender but eventually had to acknowledge the superiority in his teammate. At the end of 2016 he was included in the Ferrari Acadamy. This soon allowed Antonio to become the first Italian since Jarno Trulli to take the start of a Formula 1 race.
That happened in 2017 when he replaced the injured Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber. Despite the fact that Giovinazzi had little experience in the car, he qualified only two-tenths of a second behind Marcus Ericsson as 16th. The Italian would then drive at the Chinese Grand Prix again for Sauber, but crashed twice during his second Grand Prix weekend.
Antonio Giovinazzi is set to start the Belgian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Alfa Romeo opted to fit his car with a new power unit and gearbox. The Italian's q...
Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Hungarian Grand Prix after impeding Lance Stroll during qualifying. Stroll failed to make it past the firs...
Alfa Romeo has confirmed that it will appeal the FIA's decision to penalise both of its drivers after the German Grand Prix, which dropped them both out of the points. Kimi...
Antonio Giovinazzi says he's 'really happy' after picking up the first point in his Formula 1 career, crossing the line in P10. Giovinazzi managed to qualify inside...
Alfa Romeo has been fined €5000 after it was deemed to have used too cold fuel during the second free practice session in Austria. Regulations state that the fuel mu...
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur says the team's underwhelming run of races is no reason for it to talk itself down. At the opening four races of the season...
Robert Kubica believes he can be content with his performance at the Monaco Grand Prix despite finishing 18th. Kubica had a strong start to the race, moving up a couple of posi...
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur says his team's weekend was all but over following its double Q2 elimination. Vasseur stated that the team "fucked up" ...
Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty by the Stewards for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. Hulkenberg was on a fast...
Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a 5-place grid penalty after Alfa Romeo changed his gearbox ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. Giovinazzi missed out on advancing to Q2, a...
The Stewards have confirmed that Antonio Giovinazzi will drop 10 places on the grid after qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Italian has had a third control electron...
Antonio Giovinazzi is likely to take a 10-place grid drop for the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. Alfa Romeo will reportedly fit a new control electronics to Giov...
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur says that Antonio Giovinazzi's poor start to the 2019 season rests on the team's shoulders. Giovinazzi has failed to ma...
Antonio Giovianzzi is confident that he can bring strong results for Alfa Romeo this year, but just needs to experience a clean weekend. The Italian has failed to pick up point...
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur is not worried about Antonio Giovianzzi's current form, and has backed the Italian to recover in the coming races. Giovinazzi has...
The problem that stopped Antonio Giovinazzi qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix was related to an old specification of the control electronics, Ferrari has confirmed. Giovina...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi have both escaped punishment following their crash during the opening practice session in Bahrain. Towards the end of the session, Hulken...
Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi have been summoned to the Stewards following a collision between the two during the opening free practice session in Bahrain. Towards the...
Kimi Raikkonen says the opening Grand Prix of the 2019 season in Australia will be a "mystery" due to the uncertainty of the pecking order. Raikkonen has joined ...
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...
Charles Leclerc topped the morning session from day seven of testing in Barcelona, heading the timesheets with a 1:16.361. The lap time marks the fastest we've seen at pre-...
Antonio Giovinazzi says that the Alfa Romeo team is much more motivated than it was when he made his F1 debut in 2017. The Italian raced at the opening two Grands Prix of the 2...
Antonio Giovinazzi has ended the morning session from the second week of testing on top of the timesheets with a lap time of 1:18.589. The Italian set the lap time late on...
Newly signed Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi has described his first F1 test as satisfying. The Italian previously competed in two races for Sauber in 2017 as a s...
Nico Hulkenberg has topped the final day of test one from the Circuit de Catalunya. The German set a 1:17.393, the fastest time that has been set so far this week. Hulkenberg c...
Alexander Albon has topped the morning session from the final day of test one in Barcelona. The Thai-British driver's fastest lap was set on the C5 tyres, the softest in Pi...
Charles Leclerc has topped the morning test session in Barcelona, setting a lap time of 1:18.247. Leclerc's fastest time was just a tenth slower than Vettel's fas...
Alfa Romeo has launched its 2019 car in Barcelona, the first in its full-time return to F1. The team confirmed earlier this month that it would become Alfa Romeo Racing, ...
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur described the team's shakedown of its 2019 car as positive following Kimi Raikkonen's 33 lap run at the Fiorano Circuit on Thu...
Sauber has officially been renamed Alfa Romeo Racing for the 2019 Formula 1 season. Alfa Romeo joined the Swiss squad as a title sponsor twelve months ago as it started its revi...
Antonio Giovinazzi says that Sauber is targeting the best of the rest slot for the 2019 Formula 1 season. The Hinwil outfit started the 2018 campaign in a poor state, but succes...
Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur says that the team will judge itself against the top Formula 1 teams next season after a strong 2018 campaign. The Hinwil outfit finished ...
Sauber has confirmed that it will unveil its new car on the morning of the first pre-season testing date in Barcelona. The Hinwil squad will take the wraps off its car at 8:20 A...
Antonio Giovinazzi says that he will be focusing on his own results for the 2019 season rather than emulating the success of Charles Leclerc. Leclerc debuted for Sauber in the 2...
Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur believes that Charles Leclerc had a strong 2018 season due to the improvements made by his teammate Marcus Ericsson. Leclerc outperformed...
In years gone by, there have been calls for an injection of young drivers into Formula 1, with the hope and belief that they possess talent and flair. We have seen a sprink...
Sauber says that it has good expectations for its upcoming challenger but is wary of how the new regulations could switch up the grid. The 2019 season will see a numbe...
The father of axed Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley says that the Kiwi is not in talks with Ferrari over a potential simulator role. Hartley is currently in search of a new driv...
Robert Kubica says that it wasn't easy to say no to a 'very interesting' opportunity in 2019. The Pole will make a full-time return to Formula 1, having been out of ...
Kimi Raikkonen believes that Maurizio Arivabene is the right person to lead Ferrari back to title success. Arrivabene became team principal of the Scuderia outfit in 2014 after ...
Antonio Giovinazzi admits that he is not expecting an easy start to the 2019 season at Sauber. The Italian secured a full-time seat at the Hinwil squad in September, replacing M...
Alexander Albon has chosen #23 as his permanent Formula 1 race number. At the start of a driver's career in the series, they pick a number that will stay on their car throug...
Antonio Giovinazzi believes that there will be strong communication between himself and Kimi Raikkonen next season. The two will be teammates at Sauber, with Raikkonen returning...
Sebastian Vettel admits that he has "mixed feelings" about Robert Kubica's upcoming return to Formula 1. The Pole will complete a sensational comeback in 2019, tak...
Kimi Raikkonen says that Sauber has all of the tools at its disposal to make strong gains for the 2019 season. The Hinwil outfit enjoyed a stronger 2018 compared to years gone b...
Out-going Sauber racer Marcus Ericsson says that the team was in survival mode for two-and-a-half years, struggling to stay afloat in Formula 1 for most of his stint with the te...
The 2019 grid has finally been completed after Lance Stroll was officially announced at Racing Point. Although there was never any doubt over the deal, the confirmation mea...
'Force India' does not appear on the FIA official Formula 1 entry list for 2019, with the Silverstone team being referred to as 'Racing Point'. The team was...
Kimi Raikkonen has officially made his return to the Sauber Formula 1 team, as he took the C37 around the Yas Marina Circuit on Tuesday as part of the post-season test in Abu Dh...
Following Toro Rosso's announcement that Alexander Albon will be making his Formula 1 debut next season, there is just one seat left to fill for the 2019 grid...
Ahead of his full-time return to Sauber in 2019, Kimi Raikkonen will drive for the Swiss squad at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi next week. The two-day test, which is conduct...
Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur says that Marcus Ericsson's efforts at the team cannot be underestimated ahead of his final race. Ericsson will step down from a race ...
Max Verstappen has topped the first practice session from the Yas Marina Circuit, storming clear at the front. The Dutchman set a 1:38.491, which was just under half a second qu...
Following Williams' announcement that Robert Kubica will be making a remarkable comeback to Formula 1 next season, there are just two seats seats left to fill out for t...
Sauber is seeking a second reserve driver that will be available when Marcus Ericsson is not present at the circuit. The Swede was confirmed as the team's third driver in Se...
Marcus Ericsson says he was left feeling very frustrated during the Mexican Grand Prix as he had to sacrifice his race in order to make sure teammate Charles Leclerc finished hi...
Daniel Ricciardo will not be allowed to test with Renault at the post-season Abu Dhabi tyre test. Ricciardo will join Renault next year alongside Nico Hulkenberg, ending his lon...
Following Williams' announcement that George Russell will be making his Formula 1 debut with the team next season, there are just four seats left to fill out for the 20...
Romain Grosjean says he never worried about losing his 2019 seat after rumours he would be replaced at Haas. The Frenchman had a tough start to the season, failing to score in t...
HWA AG boss Ulrich Fritz has revealed that Pascal Wehrlein turned down a long-term contract with the team to race in Formula E. HWA, which is a part of the Mercedes company, wil...
Marcus Ericsson has had a new gearbox and energy store fitted to his Sauber following his crash during qualifying on Saturday. The Swede ran wide going through the Dunlop curve ...
Marcus Ericsson has confirmed he is in talks with several IndyCar teams as he looks to secure a seat in the American series for 2019. The Swede will step away from racing in F1 ...
Antonio Giovinazzi claims that he is now better prepared for Formula 1 than he was twelve months ago. The Italian driver will race full-time in F1 next year, having signed a dea...
Charles Leclerc firmly believes that he and Sauber can hold onto seventh place during the Russian Grand Prix. The Monegasque driver put in a strong qualifying performance to fin...
Following Toro Rosso's announcement that Daniil Kvyat would be returning to the team next season, there are just five seats left to fill out for the 2019 grid. Toro Rosso is...
Antonio Giovinazzi says that he is feeling calmer since he was confirmed as a Sauber driver for the 2019 season, allowing him to now treat free practice one sessions differently...
Sebastian Vettel has topped the first practice session in Russia, setting a best lap time of 1:34.488 The German will be hoping to take the spoils this weekend as he looks into ...
Marcus Ericsson says that he will look into the possibility of racing in IndyCar next year following his departure from Formula 1. Sauber confirmed on Tuesday that the Swede wou...
Haas says that it is on course to announce its 2019 line-up before the Japanese Grand Prix next weekend. The American team currently has no contracted drivers for next season as...
