Giovinazzi issued grid penalty following gearbox change

Giovinazzi issued grid penalty following gearbox change

  Published on 12 Jul 2020 11:54
  • comments 0
  By: Fergal Walsh

Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Styrian Grand Prix after his team replaced his gearbox following qualifying.

The Italian crashed at the end of Q1 after running wide at Turn 9 and losing control of his car amid wet conditions.

Giovinazzi hit the wall with the rear of his Alfa Romeo and after an inspection, it was decided that a fresh gearbox was needed.

Drivers are permitted to use a race gearbox for six events before they change it out for a new one penalty-free, but as Giovinazzi's swap falls outside the regulations, the stewards have dished him a grid drop.

Giovinazzi was in the drop zone when he crashed and ended qualifying in 19th place, only ahead of Romain Grosjean who failed to set a lap time during the session.

Last weekend, Giovinazzi managed to see the chequered flag in ninth place, securing his fifth top ten career finish in F1.

F1 News Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
