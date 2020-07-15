user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Vasseur confident Alfa Romeo are going in the 'right direction'

Vasseur confident Alfa Romeo are going in the 'right direction'

  • Published on 15 Jul 2020 13:03
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur is convinced that the team is move in the right direction towards constant points finishes this season, despite struggling to crack the top ten in Austria.

Neither Kimi Raikkonen nor Antonio Giovinazzi was able to progress out of Q3 during last Saturday's qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix. Raikkonen fought back during Sunday's race but just fell short of a points finish in eleventh.

The team did come away from the season-header with points, however, as Giovinazzi managed to finish ninth in the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in a race that saw a string of retirements, Raikkonen among them, after his front right wheel detached coming through the final corner during a late safety car restart.

Despite the poor showing in the opening rounds from the team, Vasseur is confident that the team can improve in Hungary and continue to make progress as the season goes on.

Vasseur noted how the team were able to progress between the Austrian and Styrian Grands Prix, and hoped that the team could continue that improvement into this weekend's race at the Hungaroring.

"We got so close to the points but in the end, we couldn’t clinch that all-important 10th place,” Vasseur said.

"It’s disappointing to leave empty-handed, but we definitely have a lot of positives to take with us. Our pace was an improvement and we could fight on track with cars that used to be ahead of us.

"Starting from the back after qualifying put us on the back foot and so did the time Kimi lost having to avoid the Ferrari crash, but that we could recover to nearly claiming another top ten was a sign of things going in the right direction.

"We will need to carry this momentum to Hungary next week."

F1 News Kimi Räikkönen Antonio Giovinazzi Frédéric Vasseur Alfa Romeo
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,284

    Vasseur certainly is the right man to get them somewhere, IMO, but does he have the resources to take them there?

    • + 0
    • Jul 15 2020 - 16:10

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Kimi Räikkönen 7
Kimi R&auml;ikk&ouml;nen
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Oct 17 1979 (40)
  • Place of b. Espoo, Finland
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar