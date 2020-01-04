user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Vasseur: Giovinazzi's F1 future was in doubt after crash in Spa

Vasseur: Giovinazzi's F1 future was in doubt after crash in Spa

  • Published on 04 Jan 2020 09:29
  • comments 6
  • By: Harry Mattocks

The team boss of Alfa Romeo, Frederic Vasseur says that Antonio Giovinazzi's late crash at the Belgian Grand Prix put his Formula 1 career at risk.

The crash came after a poor start to the season, only managing to score a single point before the summer break at the Austrian Grand Prix.

He looked to be set for a career-best ninth place finish in Spa, that was until he made an error on the penultimate lap and lost the car into the barriers. 

"It was a big shock for everybody in the team because it was a good opportunity," Vasseur told Autosport.

"Antonio came back from nowhere, and on one of the last laps he had the crash.

"We had a tough discussion with Antonio, because these kind of things can decide your career. We were thinking about the future.

"We had to sit down the week after and we had to discuss about the situation, and he had a very good reaction."

Vasseur went on to say that the Italian driver had a turning point in Monza, where he finished P9 to score two points in front of his home crowd.

"I think he did a very good job, the pressure was there. In my mind it was very important how Antonio reacted in Monza, that was the real push.

"The issue for Antonio was we were down on performance when he was on top. You can be in front of your teammates but [it's noticed less] if it's for P14 or P15. If it's sixth or seventh, everyone's speaking about you.

"One thing is to show to the team and the other one is to score points because for you, for the paddock, everybody is just focused on results."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,123

    Mick Schumacher’s poor show in F2, let Gio’s F1 career run on the ventilator.

    • + 0
    • Jan 4 2020 - 22:55
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,123

      I actually hadn't made that connection. I was certain that Gio would get sacked. I guess I attributed his being retained to Raikkonen annual mediocrity stint which make Gio look pretty good. At any rate, It bothers me to see Gio in F1 while Nico Hulkenberg is out.

      • + 0
      • Jan 5 2020 - 01:24
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,716

      I agree AJ. However, I don't feel it is surprising that the Hulk didn't get a spot at some team when he demanded such high sums of cash. I get why he did, but I feel he shoulda prioritized getting a seat over filling his already full pockets further.

      • + 0
      • Jan 5 2020 - 17:58
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,123

      @calle I've been hearing that from other fans in comments sections. Did I somehow miss some about Hulkenberg's demands for cash? If that's the case, I absolutely agree with you. He would have done fantastic in either Haas or Alfa Romeo. Especially Alfa, because unlike Toro Rosso, Ferrari really cares about protecting a bug brand like Alfa Romeo. Marchionne set some very ambitious targets for Alfa road car sales. But I digress.

      • + 0
      • Jan 5 2020 - 20:28
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,123

      I too agree that, Hulk's unceremonious exit from F1 has something to do with his inability to compromise over the compensation. A high networth individual like him should have targeted for glory than gold.

      • + 0
      • Jan 6 2020 - 01:04
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,716

      AFAIK, he wanted at least as much cash as he got from Renault (that is, 4,5M USD), which is the same amount as Räikkönen earned, which ties them on P6 of the drivers with highest salary. Alfa can afford Kimi, but I don't think they'd afford another driver with the same demands, let alone Williams or Haas.

      • + 0
      • Jan 6 2020 - 14:49

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

IT Antonio Giovinazzi 99
Antonio Giovinazzi
  • Country Italy
  • Date of b. Dec 14 1993 (26)
  • Place of b. Martina Franca, Italy
  • Weight 63 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar