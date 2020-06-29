24 Guanyu Zhou
This year's FIA Formula 2 field is stacked with talent, and the condensed championship will make the challenge to impress even harder. Last week, the first part of this art...
Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul says there are many “fantastic options” available to replace Daniel Ricciardo, and that the team may not look for a ...
On Thursday, Daniel Ricciardo confirmed that he will leave Renault at the end of the 2020 season to join McLaren alongside Lando Norris. The announcement comes as a big b...
Renault has confirmed that Guanyu Zhou will hold the role of test driver at the team during the 2020 Formula 1 season. Last year, the Chinese driver was a development driver at...
Guanyu Zhou will remain in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2020 wth Uni-Virtuosi, following his maiden year in the series in 2019. The Chinese driver was the first recipient ...
Formula 2 has announced the introduction of the Anthoine Hubert Award, which will be given to the rookie of the season in the F2 category each year. The first recipient of the ...
Guanyu Zhou has qualified on pole for the Formula 2 Feature Race in Great Britain, as his laptime of a 1:38.182 was two-tenths faster than teammate and second placed finisher Lu...
One of the drivers that has left a strong impression so far in this season's Formula 2 championship is Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou. With Formula 2 labelled as the last s...
29 Jun 2020 11:01
23 Jun 2020 17:33
15 May 2020 13:00
13 Feb 2020 10:03
28 Jan 2020 12:24
11 Dec 2019 23:15
12 Jul 2019 17:25
25 Jun 2019 11:09
