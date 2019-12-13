user icon
Giovinazzi determined to return as a stronger driver for 2020

Giovinazzi determined to return as a stronger driver for 2020

  • Published on 13 Dec 2019 16:24
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi has vowed to return stronger next season, after completing his first season with the team this year.

2019 was Giovinazzi's first full season in Formula 1, despite competing in the opening two races in Melbourne and Shanghai in 2017, replacing injured Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein.

Giovinazzi was confirmed prior to November's United States Grand Prix to be staying at the Alfa Romeo team alongside Kimi Raikkonen for 2020.

"There's many things I can take from this season into next season," Giovinazzi said. "Starting with Melbourne next year, I will be much ready and I think it will be important for me and Kimi to work really hard this winter.

"We will try to work as hard as we can to have a good car and I think this is the most important thing for us and the team.

"I think Monza and Singapore, but also Brazil was the best result for us. I think these three are really good memories. If I think of bad memories, I think Spa.

"But I think you need bad memories to learn from them and I can come back stronger next year. 

Giovinazzi reflected on what was a poor season finale for the Alfa Romeo team in Abu Dhabi just under a fortnight ago but was determined to use the post-season tests and winter break to come back stronger in Melbourne next March.

"It was for sure a difficult race," Giovinazzi added. "We tried different strategies, I started on the softs and we have a good few first laps but after that, I was on of the first to go onto the hard tyres and then got stuck behind the Williams with no DRS.

"It was just a difficult race and the pace wasn't really there. Now, I just want to focus on 2020 and with our tests on Wednesday and try to work really hard in the winter to be better for next season."

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

