Slower lap times in 2021 will make no difference - Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen believes the supposed gains in lap times for the 2021 regulations will not make any difference to the racing as long as it improves the overall excitement on track.

For the new regulations bound to enter the sport in 2021, it is being reported that cars will be roughly three seconds a lap slower to the current cars, somewhat matching the pace of the 2016 spec cars.

Raikkonen admits that he believes the gain in lap times with the new regulations will be irrelevant as long as the regulations make the racing closer and more exciting on track.

"I don't think three, four or five seconds makes any difference," Raikkonen said. "Like if you take qualifying of course we are fast, but if you take the race we are five or six seconds slower with the fuel anyway,

"From driving, it makes no difference.Even if we are ten seconds slower and it helps make the racing more exciting for the people watching then nobody really cares. Every year the times start to fall, so to be honest I don't think it will make too much of a difference."

Raikkonen, the only driver to win a race in the last three engine regulations, also spoke of how he misses having the lighter cars from the days of refuelling during pit stops in F1, but understands it's hard to find an overall balance to keep everyone happy.

"For sure, in many races you would rather have the 600 or whatever it was kilos of car but with the new regulations and the engine I think it's impossible," Raikkonen commented.

"I think the wheels and tires will be a few kilos heavier also in 2021 but it's difficult to find the right thing to do. I think everybody would like it lighter because it helps the tires and improves a lot of things but that's how it is."