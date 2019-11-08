user icon
Raikkonen not concerned about Alfa Romeo's 2020 pace

  • Published on 08 Nov 2019 12:53
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Kimi Raikkonen denies he has concerns over Alfa Romeo's pace for the 2020 season following a tough year in 2019.

After scoring points at the opening four races of the 2019 campaign, the team went through a tough streak of three races where the pace was lacklustre. 

However, midway through the year it began to pick up top-ten finishes once more - but now it has failed to score any points since the Singapore Grand Prix, when Antonio Giovinazzi crossed the line in tenth place.

Raikkonen himself has failed to score points in the second half of the season, but the Finn brushed away claims that the team's poor form in recent races will hurt it next year.

"Like I said, we have completely new cars, and things might be completely different," Raikkonen said. "So I don’t have worries on that at all.

"It’s obviously not nice for any of us in the team, but where we’ve been in the last three or four races just with the speed. But apart from that next year is a new story.

“It’s nothing to do with next year, this year, next year is a new thing. I have zero worries on that.

"Obviously we’ve not been good lately. We had a bad patch in the early part of the year, and we managed to turn it around. For sure it’s been more rough now, but that’s how it goes, and we just have to find the reasons and fix it.”

Raikkonen joined Alfa Romeo on a two-year contract in 2019, and admits that he is yet to decide on his future in F1 after the 2020 season.

“I have a contract for next year and I don’t know what happens after that," he said. "Honestly I never have thought so many years ahead.

"We’ll see what happens after that. I’ve zero interest on whether it’s 2021 or not. We’ll try to finish this year well, try to figure things out, and then start working for next year.”

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Kimi Räikkönen 7
Kimi R&auml;ikk&ouml;nen
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Oct 17 1979 (40)
  • Place of b. Espoo, Finland
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

