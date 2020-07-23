user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo must do things better after ‘disaster’ Hungary weekend

Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo must do things better after ‘disaster’ Hungary weekend

  • Published on 23 Jul 2020 10:06
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Kimi Raikkonen has called on Alfa Romeo to “do things better” following a difficult outing in Hungary last weekend.

For the first time in his career on pace alone, the 2007 world champion ended Saturday's qualifying as the slowest driver, with teammate Antonio Giovinazzi lining up alongside him on the back row for the start of the grand prix.

Raikkonen then picked up a five-second time penalty for being out of position on the starting grid and could only climb to 15th during the race, recording his lowest classified finish since last year's Italian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen is one of four drivers that have not recorded a point so far this season, while Alfa Romeo has a grand total of two, courtesy of Giovinazzi's ninth-place finish in Austria.

“It has been a disaster but we just have to do things better,” Raikkonen said. “And we have to make the car faster – as simple as that.

“It wasn’t a very busy race for me. Unfortunately, starting where we did meant we had a very difficult job ahead of us. We did what we could but it wasn’t enough for points. Our pace wasn’t too bad, I made up a few places at the start but the penalty put me back at the bottom.”

MOREVasseur confident Alfa Romeo are going in the 'right direction'

MOREAlfa Romeo plans 'four or five' FP1 outings for Kubica in 2020

Speaking about his mistake that put him out of position on the grid, Raikkonen said: “The grid was a bit slippery, I went a bit too long into the box and I didn’t have the time to reverse. We could have been a few more places up so it’s a bit of a shame.

“We have a lot of work to do to improve our qualifying, but we can be positive about our performance on Sundays.”

Raikkonen is out of contract at the end of the 2020 season and has not yet indicated if he will be remaining in the sport for 2021.

F1 News Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 308

    I can't remember a race Kimi got really lucky. Karma is a bitcH

    • + 0
    • Jul 23 2020 - 12:08

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Kimi Räikkönen 7
Kimi R&auml;ikk&ouml;nen
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Oct 17 1979 (40)
  • Place of b. Espoo, Finland
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar