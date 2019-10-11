user icon
icon

link-icon
Alfa Romeo set to confirm 2020 line-up 'quite soon'

Alfa Romeo set to confirm 2020 line-up 'quite soon'

  • Published on 11 Oct 2019 11:43
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur says the team will decide on its 2020 line-up "quite soon" as it evaluates who will partner Kimi Raikkonen at the team.

Raikkonen joined the outfit formerly known as Sauber at the end of the 2018 season, with Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi filling the seat alongside him.

Raikkonen has scored a bulk of Alfa Romeo's points this year, however Giovianzzi has ended two out of the last three races inside the top ten.

Vasseur affirmed his confidence in the 25-year-old Italian, who is believed to be the favourite for the seat despite the fact the experienced Nico Hulkenberg is hunting for a drive.

"We will take the decision quite soon but honestly, if you have a look at the last event I think that Antonio is doing a very strong job, that he was matching Kimi in the last six or seven qualifyings in a row,"  Vasseur said.

"He was in front in Sochi. Okay, the first lap was not a good one for us but he’s doing the job and he’s improving step-by-step.

"This morning we had an issue on the car and he was not able to show the pace but he’s doing the job, he’s improving and I’m very confident with Antonio."

Vasseur added that  Raikkonen has been a valuable asset to the team, as it endured a tough spell midway through the season where it ran a handful of races far away from scoring points.

"He's been very calm, he’s not a bit nervous," Vasseur said. "I think it’s good also for us to stay focused on the real issue and not to start to try to go in every single direction.

"We know what did wrong on the last two or three events and I hope that we will be able to correct it for Suzuka and the next ones, and that’s it."

Replies (0)

Login to reply
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Kimi Räikkönen 7
Kimi R&auml;ikk&ouml;nen
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Oct 17 1979 (39)
  • Place of b. Espoo, Finland
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar