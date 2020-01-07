user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Red and white Alfa Romeo colours 'good recognition' for Orlen and Poland

Red and white Alfa Romeo colours 'good recognition' for Orlen and Poland

  • Published on 07 Jan 2020 13:45
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

New co-title sponsor of the Alfa Romeo F1 team, Orlen, says the red and white colours of Alfa Romeo is good recognition for Orlen and Poland. 

Last week, Alfa Romeo confirmed that oil refiner company Orlen had joined it in a title sponsorship deal, bringing Robert Kubica with it, who landed the role of the team's reserve driver.

Orlen and Kubica left Williams at the end of the 2019 campaign following a difficult year for the Grove squad. 

MOREKubica: 2019 gave me belief I can race at a high levelKubica: Passion drove me to return to F1

At Williams, Orlen was involved as just a major sponsor rather than a title sponsor - but the upgrade for 2020 makes sense, according to Orlen president Daniel Obajtek

"We were not a title sponsor before, but now we are," he told TVP Sport. "The car will be in red and white, making Orlen more recognisable and this is good also for Poland," he added, referring to the colours associated with Orlen and the Polish flag.

Kubica involved in Alfa Romeo discussions

Obajtek added that Kubica was involved in the discussions with Alfa Romeo, and the Pole's endorsement was given before the deal was signed. 

"Robert was involved in these negotiations and the contract was done with his approval," Obajtek admitted.

"This is a proposal he agrees with, but we also have other ideas that we want to implement in 2020. This is not our last announcement."

'Interest in Orlen shows company value'

It is believed that Orlen was in talks with two other F1 teams, Racing Point and Haas, however it opted to sign with the Italian team instead.

"The negotiations showed us that we are a company that matters," Obajtek said. "The interest was high but Alfa's offer was the most optimal for us.

"It has a business nature, but I cannot reveal too much. But through the agreement, we have the opportunity for Polish drivers to be trained by the Alfa academy so that we can find Robert's successors."

Obajtek also didn't rule out the possibility of establishing its own F1 team in the coming years. 

"Everything is within our dreams," he said. "It depends on economic successes but it is possible that the time will come for us to undertake such a project."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar