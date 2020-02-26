Kubica heads opening morning of test two in Barcelona

Robert Kubica has ended the morning session of testing from Barcelona on top of the timesheets, clocking a 1:16.942 for Alfa Romeo.

The Polish driver's time was set on the C5 compound, the softest Pirelli tyre available to the teams during testing.

Behind Kubica came Pierre Gasly, as both AlphaTauri and Red Bull had less productive morning compared to the test sessions that they went through last week.

After almost two hours in the garage, Alexander Albon emerged onto the track alongside fellow Honda-powered driver Gasly, who also set very few laps prior to the two-hour mark.

Albon was third, ahead of reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton. Lance Stroll, who was the early pace-setter in the session, was fifth.

Sebastian Vettel was sixth for Ferrari, clocking over 80 laps - the only driver to do so bar Hamilton.

Vettel had a spin at Turn 7 which caused a red flag due to gravel being deposited on the circuit. However, he avoided the barrier and returned the garage.

Daniel Ricciardo was seventh, heading Carlos Sainz and Nicholas Latifi. Latifi broke down during the session, which was cause for a second red flag.

Romain Grosjean rounded out the top ten of Haas, with the Frenchman being the only driver not handing over to his teammate for the afternoon session.