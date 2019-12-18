user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Binotto: Giovinazzi must improve to be considered by Ferrari

Binotto: Giovinazzi must improve to be considered by Ferrari

  • Published on 18 Dec 2019 17:38
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admits that Antonio Giovinazzi has not yet shown strong enough form to be considered for a race seat at the Maranello squad.

Giovinazzi, who is part of the Ferrari Drivers' Academy, took part in his rookie F1 season in 2019, racing with Alfa Romeo alongside Kimi Raikkonen.

After a shaky start to the year, Giovinazzi impressed further into the season, matching and beating Raikkonen in qualifying on numerous occasions. 

MOREGPToday.net's 2019 F1 driver rankings - #19 - Antonio Giovinazzi | Giovinazzi determined to return as a stronger driver for 2020

The Italian ended the season 17th in the standings will return with Alfa Romeo in 2020, which Binotto says will offer more insight into the skills of the 2016 GP2 runner-up.

"Antonio may be one of the Ferrari drivers in the future, but we will first have to see how he performs next year," Binotto told Autosprint.

"Based on his performance this season, I have to be honest and say it wasn't good enough to be able to go to Ferrari. He first has to take a step for that."

'Time out of racing could have hurt Giovinazzi'

After finishing second in the GP2 championship in 2016, Giovinazzi didn't sign a full-time deal with any race time until Alfa Romeo in 2019.

He took part in two races with Sauber in the opening stages of the 2017 season, replacing Pascal Wehrlein, who was out injured. 

Binotto acknowledges that the large time Giovinazzi spent out of racing could have affected his performances, and admits that he is pleased with how he compared to Raikkonen later in the season.

"We are often very positive about Giovinazzi and that is partly due to his strong performance in 2019," Binotto said. "He has had an excellent season and has taken a big step.

"You have to remember that Antonio had not really raced for two seasons before he was allowed to join Alfa Romeo.

"From that position, it is not easy to enter Formula 1 and keep up with the competition. However, he managed to get closer to Raikkonen in the second half of the season and that is a great achievement."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,678

    He might become a good driver, he certainly showed some decent growth this year, but I just don't really see him as Ferrari material.

    • + 0
    • Dec 18 2019 - 17:44
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,117

      Agree. He is not going to Ferrari as a driver. Period.

      • + 0
      • Dec 18 2019 - 21:43

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

IT Antonio Giovinazzi 99
Antonio Giovinazzi
  • Country Italy
  • Date of b. Dec 14 1993 (26)
  • Place of b. Martina Franca, Italy
  • Weight 63 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar