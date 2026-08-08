F1Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

- Camera-
- Picture size3648x5472 px
- Focal length-
- Aperture-
- Shutter speed-
- DateNov 26 2023
Formula One World Championship
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant; Gianpiero Lambiase (ITA) Red Bull Racing Engineer and Pierre Wache (FRA) Red Bull Racing Technical Director.
26.11.2023. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Race Day.
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Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Race Day - Abu Dhabi, UAE
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Abu Dhabi
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