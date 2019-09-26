user icon
icon

link-icon
Giovinazzi: More Monza, Singapore-esque drives should ensure 2020 seat

Giovinazzi: More Monza, Singapore-esque drives should ensure 2020 seat

  • Published on 26 Sep 2019 15:41
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Antonio Giovinazzi believes that more races like Monza and Singapore should ensure that he has a spot on the 2020 grid with Alfa Romeo.

The Italian driver picked up two points at his home race before collecting another point in Singapore, while he also led the race briefly before making his pit stop. 

MORERaikkonen: Good things coming for Alfa Romeo in 2020 | Alfa Romeo loses Germany penalty appeal, Williams keeps point

With no deal yet confirmed at Alfa Romeo for next season, Giovinazzi insists he needs to keep pushing to make sure that he has a race drive with the team beyond the current year.

"I still need to push, we've had two good positive weekends in Monza and Singapore but we need to push also here in Sochi," Giovinazzi told media including GPToday.net.

"If I continue with these results and speed then nobody can take my seat for next year."

Giovinazzi struggled with race management

Giovinazzi is currently in his first full season of Formula 1, but already had two races under his belt before the start of the year, as he filled in for Pascal Wehrlein at the first two Grands Prix of the 2017 season.

However, those two races coupled with an entry at Le Mans last year were the only races he competed in since leaving GP2 in 2016.

Giovinazzi recognises that his speed has been present all season, but that he struggled to manage the race in the early part of the year. 

"To be honest, if I'm watching back my season so far, the speed in qualifying was always there compared to Kimi," Giovinazzi reflected. "I was always really close to him, sometimes in front, sometimes behind, but always close.

"The race was the main problem, managing the race in general. But for two years I did just two races in F1 and one at Le Mans last year. So to come back to F1, the best category with the best drivers was not easy.

"But now I'm more comfortable in the race. The pace is also a lot better and I hope to continue this way. I think we are on the right way."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    13:10 - 15:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    13:10 - 15:10

    Fastest lap

    13:10 - 15:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

IT Antonio Giovinazzi 99
Antonio Giovinazzi
  • Country Italy
  • Date of b. Dec 14 1993 (25)
  • Place of b. Martina Franca, Italy
  • Weight 63 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar